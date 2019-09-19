Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited    RBD   NZRBDE0001S1

RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(RBD)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Restaurant Brands New Zealand : Strong Sales Growth Continues in the Second Quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 09:47pm EDT

Restaurant Brands Strong Sales Growth Continues in the Second Quarter

Restaurant Brands' total sales for the second quarter of the financial year (16 weeks to 9 September 2019) were $259.7 million, an increase of $8.8 million or 3.5% on the equivalent period last year. Each of its operating divisions (New Zealand, Australia and Hawaii) maintained strong same store sales growth with sales increases of +5.4%, +5.8% and +9.6% respectively.

New Zealand operations sales were $134.8 million, up 1.5% in total (despite the sale of the Starbucks Coffee business in October 2018), and up 5.4% on a same store basis. Australian KFC outlets produced sales of $NZ62.0 million, up 5.8% on both a total basis and a same store basis (local currency). Hawaiian operations sales were $NZ62.9 million, up 6.4% on a total basis and 9.6% on a same store basis (local currency).
Year to date sales were $442.6 million, an increase of 2.7% over the prior year on a total basis.

Company store numbers were down by 20 on the equivalent period last year to 285, primarily from the sale of the 22 Starbucks Coffee stores in October 2018.

KFC New Zealand

Second quarter sales for KFC New Zealand were $113.5 million, an increase of 8.8% on the equivalent period last year and up 6.1% on a same store basis for this quarter.

Year to date sales for KFC New Zealand were $193.5 million, an increase of 7.9% on a total basis and 5.7% on a same store basis.

Store numbers remained constant during the quarter, but increased by three on the prior year with the opening of stores last quarter at Bombay (south of Auckland), Courtenay Place in Wellington (in the new CBD format) and Tauranga Crossing.

Pizza Hut New Zealand

Second quarter sales for Restaurant Brands-owned Pizza Hut stores were $10.6 million, a decrease of 5.9% on the equivalent period last year. Same store sales for the quarter decreased by 4.3%.

Year to date sales for Restaurant Brands-owned Pizza Hut stores were $18.3 million, a decrease of 10.5% in total, and down 4.4% on a same store basis.

Restaurant Brands-owned store numbers decreased by one during the quarter and were up by one from last year to 30, as the brand continues to build and sell stores to independent franchisees. There are now 70 Pizza Hut stores operated by independent franchisees of a network of 100 stores.

Network total sales for the quarter were $30.9 million, a decrease of 4.7%. Year to date network total sales were $53.6 million, a decrease of 4.0%.

Carl's Jr.

Total Carl's Jr. sales for the second quarter were $10.7 million, an increase of 8.3% on the equivalent period last year following the introduction of delivery via the UberEats platform. Same store sales for the quarter were up by 8.2%.

Year to date sales for Carl's Jr. were $19.0 million, an increase of 8.8% on a total basis and 9.8% on a same store basis.

Store numbers remained steady at 18 during the quarter.
KFC Australia

Second quarter sales for KFC Australia were $A58.8 million ($NZ62.0 million), an increase of 5.8% on both a total basis and a same store basis (local currency).

Year to date sales for KFC Australia were $A99.5 million ($NZ104.8 million), an increase of 4.2% on a total basis and 5.9% on a same store basis (local currency).

Store numbers remained constant at 61 during the quarter.

Taco Bell Hawaii

Total Taco Bell sales for the second quarter were up to $US25.0 million ($NZ38.1 million) on the back of several successful promotions. This was an increase of 11.1% on a total basis and 14.5% on a same store basis (local currency).

Year to date sales for Taco Bell were $US42.4 million ($NZ64.0 million), an increase of 9.8% on a total basis and 13.7% on a same store basis (local currency).

Store numbers remained steady at 36 during the quarter.

Pizza Hut Hawaii

Pizza Hut Hawaii sales for the second quarter were $US16.2 million ($NZ24.7 million), flat to the prior year on a total basis and up 2.8% on a same store basis (local currency).

Year to date Pizza Hut Hawaii sales were $US28.5 million ($NZ42.9 million), an increase of 0.1% on a total basis and up 2.9% on a same store basis (local currency).

Store numbers were down one during the quarter and down two on last year, following the expiry of leases on the Tamuning and Kona stores.

Half Year Results
The company expects to release its half year trading results on 16 October 2019.

Disclaimer

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 01:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEAL
03/05RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : Says It Gets Consent from Yum for Finaccess Offe..
DJ
2018RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : NZ's Restaurant Brands signs deal to expand Taco..
RE
2018BUSY AS A JOLLIBEE : Asia's fast-food giant expands abroad
RE
2018Busy as a Jollibee - Asia's fast-food giant expands abroad
RE
2018RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : ' Half Yearly Sales up 11.6%
PU
2018RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : ' Second Quarter Sales Up 11.6%
PU
2018RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : ' First Quarter Sales up 11.7%
PU
2018RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : 2018 Annual Result
PU
2017RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : ' Third Quarter Sales up 45.1%
PU
2017RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : ' Half Year Announcement 2017
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 856 M
EBIT 2020 69,2 M
Net income 2020 45,0 M
Debt 2020 99,2 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 31,1x
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,76x
EV / Sales2021 1,60x
Capitalization 1 405 M
Chart RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,74  NZD
Last Close Price 11,26  NZD
Spread / Highest target -16,5%
Spread / Average Target -22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Russel Ernest George Creedy Group Chief Executive Officer
Eduard Koert van Arkel Chairman
Grant R. Ellis Group Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Geoff Holton General Manager-Information Systems
Hamish Stevens Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED871
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION18.51%159 810
YUM BRANDS22.72%34 865
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.93.37%23 148
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC40.21%18 798
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC36.21%17 210
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group