Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited    RBD   NZRBDE0001S1

RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED (RBD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Restaurant Brands New Zealand : ’ Second Quarter Sales Up 11.6%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 02:58am CEST

Restaurant Brands' total sales for the second quarter of the financial year (16 weeks to 10 September 2018) were $251.0 million, an increase of 11.6% or $26.1 million on the equivalent period last year.
New Zealand operations generated sales of $132.8 million, up 1.7% on a total basis and 2.4% on a same store basis. Australian KFC outlets produced sales of $NZ60.6 million, up 43.7% on a total basis, and 4.8% on a same store basis (local currency). Hawaiian operations generated sales of $NZ57.6 million, up 10.4% on a total basis and 2.0% on a same store basis (local currency).
Year to date sales were $431.0 million, an increase of 11.6% over the prior year on a total basis.
Total company store numbers were up by eight on the equivalent period last year to 305, primarily from the acquisition of a further 13 KFC stores in Australia offset by the sale of five New Zealand Pizza Hut stores to independent franchisees.
KFC New Zealand
Total second quarter sales for KFC New Zealand were $104.3 million, an increase of 4.9% on the equivalent period last year and up 3.5% on a same store basis for this quarter.
Year to date sales for KFC New Zealand were $179.3 million, an increase of 5.3% in total and up 3.8% on a same store basis.
Store numbers remained steady at 94 during the quarter.
Pizza Hut New Zealand
Total second quarter sales for Restaurant Brands-owned Pizza Hut stores were $11.3 million, a decrease of 14.4% on the equivalent period last year. Same store sales for the quarter decreased by 4.8%.
Year to date sales for Restaurant Brands-owned Pizza Hut stores were $20.5 million, a decrease of 10.5% in total, and down 4.9% on a same store basis.
Restaurant Brands-owned stores reduced by four during the quarter to 29 as four Pizza Hut stores were sold to independent franchisees. There are now 69 Pizza Hut stores operated by independent franchisees, with the total network at 98 stores.
Network total sales for the quarter were $32.5 million, an increase of 2.1%. Year to date network total sales were $55.8 million, an increase of 1.7%.
Starbucks Coffee
Starbucks Coffee total sales for the second quarter were $7.3 million, consistent with the equivalent period last year despite the network having one less store. Same store sales for the quarter were up 5.2%.
Year to date sales for Starbucks Coffee were $13.0 million, an increase of 3.8% on a same store basis.
Store numbers remained steady at 22 during the quarter.
Carl's Jr.
Total Carl's Jr. sales for the second quarter were $9.9 million, a decrease of 7.3% on the equivalent period last year with the network having one less store. Same store sales for the quarter were down by 1.3%.
Year to date sales for Carl's Jr. were $17.5 million, a decrease of 2.0% on a same store basis.
Store numbers remained steady at 18 during the quarter.
KFC Australia
Second quarter sales for KFC Australia were $A55.6 million ($NZ60.6 million), an increase of 41.9% on a total basis and 4.8% on a same store basis (local currency).
Year to date sales for KFC Australia were A$95.5 million ($NZ103.4 million), an increase of 43.1% on a total basis and 4.5% on a same store basis (local currency).
Store numbers remained steady at 61 stores during the quarter. Store numbers were 14 up on last year from the acquisition of 13 stores and one new store opening.
Taco Bell Hawaii
Total Taco Bell sales for the second quarter were $US22.5 million ($NZ33.5 million), an increase of 2.5% on a total basis and 4.8% on a same store basis (local currency).
Year to date sales for Taco Bell were $US38.6 million ($NZ56.1 million), an increase of 5.5% on a total basis and 3.2% on a same store basis (local currency).
Store numbers remained steady at 36 during the quarter, and reduced by one on last year with the closure of the Taco Bell Pearlridge store due to the lease expiring.
Pizza Hut Hawaii
Total Pizza Hut Hawaii sales for the second quarter were $US16.2 million ($NZ24.1 million), a decrease of 0.1% on a total basis and 1.8% on a same store basis (local currency).
Year to date Pizza Hut Hawaii sales were $US28.4 million ($NZ41.3 million), an increase of 4.4% on a total basis and a decrease of 2.0% on a same store basis (local currency).
Store numbers remained steady at 45 during the quarter. During last year a new store opened at Mall Stadium to replace the Pizza Hut Pearlridge store which closed due to the lease expiring.
Half Year Results
The financial results for the first half year will be released on 18 October 2018.

Disclaimer

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 00:57:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEAL
02:58aRESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : ’ Second Quarter Sales Up 11.6%
PU
09/04Restaurant Brands New Zealand to leave Starbucks deal
AQ
06/06RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : ’ First Quarter Sales up 11.7%
PU
04/17RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : 2018 Annual Result
PU
2017RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : ’ Third Quarter Sales up 45.1%
PU
2017RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : ' Half Year Announcement 2017
PU
2017RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : ’ Second Quarter Sales Up 41%
PU
2017RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : Acquires New Australian KFC Sites
DJ
2017RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : ’ First Quarter Sales up 67%
PU
2017RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : Update On Strike Action
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Oil Turns Bullish To Start The Month (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/04WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Oil Begins September Soaring Above $70 
09/03Starbucks gets new partner in NZ 
2016Starbucks In Italy? Stranger Things Have Happened 
2016RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : Showing Improvement, Seeking Consistency 
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 825 M
EBIT 2019 68,4 M
Net income 2019 44,1 M
Debt 2019 145 M
Yield 2019 3,90%
P/E ratio 2019 21,63
P/E ratio 2020 18,71
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
Capitalization 956 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,59  NZD
Spread / Average Target -1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Russel Ernest George Creedy Group Chief Executive Officer
Eduard Koert van Arkel Chairman
Grant R. Ellis Group Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Geoff Holton General Manager-Information Systems
Hamish Stevens Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED630
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-8.12%122 685
YUM BRANDS8.19%27 829
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL70.05%13 577
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC-15.87%12 766
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.49.14%11 498
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.