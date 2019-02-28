Log in
Restoration Robotics® Announces Presentation on the ARTAS iX System at the 2019 AAD Annual Meeting

0
02/28/2019 | 05:56pm EST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) today announced that the Company will showcase its ARTAS iX™ Robotic Hair Restoration System (the “ARTAS System”) at the 2019 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, being held March 1-3 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

At the meeting, Restoration Robotics will host in-booth presentations and discussion sessions with robotic hair restoration experts, who will review some of the most compelling technical advances of the ARTAS iX System and explain why they chose to add the ARTAS System to their clinics. 

Session Info: 
Title:Robotic, AI-Assisted Follicular Unit Excision and Implantation for Hair
 Restoration Choosing the Most Advanced Method of Hair Restoration for Your
 Practice
Date:Friday, March 1st 
Time:8:25 - 8:30 a.m. EST
Location:Hall H, ePoster Presentation Center
  

Ryan Rhodes, CEO of Restoration Robotics, said, “We are proud to showcase the ARTAS iX System at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology. This meeting is significant for the ARTAS iX System as we introduce our ground-breaking technology to the dermatology specialty that has a core focus on hair, skin and nails – effectively enabling an additional platform for our company to generate new medical and patient awareness regarding the multitude of hair restoration benefits the ARTAS System offers.”

David A. Berman, MD, FAAD, founder of the Berman Skin Institute in Northern California, said, “I am excited to present the new ARTAS iX System to my fellow dermatologists at our annual meeting.  The ARTAS iX System has been a significant addition to my practice that enables me to provide high quality, precise, repeatable follicular unit harvesting and implantation in one platform.  I look forward to sharing my experience with interested colleagues.”

The ARTAS® Robotic Hair Restoration System is the first and only hair restoration system in the world combining robotic and artificial intelligence technology designed to assist surgeons through the most significant and tedious stages of the hair restoration process. It provides the ultimate advanced and comprehensive offering for precise, efficient, and repeatable hair restoration and automates the most significant aspects of hair transplantation procedures: graft harvesting, recipient site making, and now, implantation. ARTAS iX™ is equipped with a 3D-camera stereoscopic vision system with improved 44-micron resolution and a 7-axis robot arm to deliver unmatched procedural analysis, precision, repeatability, and clinical workflow efficiency.

For more information on the ARTAS® iX system, please visit https://artas.com

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc. is a medical device company developing and commercializing the ARTAS® and ARTAS iX™ Robotic Hair Restoration System. The ARTAS iX System is the first and only physician-assisted system to dissect and assist in the harvesting of follicular units directly from the scalp, create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms and implant the hair follicles into the designated sites. The Company has unique expertise in machine vision, image guidance, visual servoing, and robotics, as well as developing intuitive interfaces to manage these technologies.

Media Contact          
Lisa Markle 
Director of Marketing 
Restoration Robotics, Inc. 
+1 (650) 787 0574
lisam@restorationrobotics.com

Investor Contact
The Ruth Group
Brian Johnston
+1 (646) 536-7000
ir@restorationrobotics.com

robotics.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
