RESTORATION ROBOTICS INC (HAIR)
Restoration Robotics : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Restoration Robotics, Inc. Investors (HAIR)

08/16/2018 | 06:38pm EDT

National securities litigation law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Restoration Robotics, Inc. (“Restoration Robotics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HAIR) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Initial Public Offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”) that commenced on October 12, 2017, and closed on October 16, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Restoration Robotics investors have until August 21, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Investors that suffered losses on their Restoration Robotics investments are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy of GPM to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 310-201-9150 or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Restoration Robotics filed materially misleading offer materials, resulting in an artificial inflation of the Company’s stock price, and that investors were injured as a result.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Restoration Robotics during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 21, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 24,6 M
EBIT 2018 -23,0 M
Net income 2018 -25,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,85x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,25x
Capitalization 45,5 M
Chart RESTORATION ROBOTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Restoration Robotics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESTORATION ROBOTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 341%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan Rhodes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederic H. Moll Chairman
Gabriele Zingaretti Chief Operating Officer
Mark L. Hair Chief Financial Officer
Jeff W. Bird Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESTORATION ROBOTICS INC-62.61%46
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC21.98%93 292
DANAHER CORPORATION7.83%70 528
INTUITIVE SURGICAL43.25%60 172
ILLUMINA50.04%48 535
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION35.94%46 605
