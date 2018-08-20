Log in
News Summary

Restoration Robotics Inc : DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Restoration Robotics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/20/2018 | 09:22pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Restoration Robotics, Inc. ("Restoration Robotics" or ''the Company'') (NASDAQ: HAIR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/509621/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant to and/or traceable to Restoration Robotics' initial public offering commencing October 12, 2017, and closing on October 16, 2017 (the "IPO"), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 21, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market throughout the IPO period. Restoration Robotics issued materially misleading offer materials, resulting in an artificial inflation of the Company's stock price. As true information on Restoration Robotics entered the market, the Company's shares dropped by more than 50% from the IPO price of $7.00 per share.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 24,6 M
EBIT 2018 -23,0 M
Net income 2018 -25,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,15x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,45x
Capitalization 52,8 M
Chart RESTORATION ROBOTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Restoration Robotics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESTORATION ROBOTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 314%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan Rhodes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederic H. Moll Chairman
Gabriele Zingaretti Chief Operating Officer
Mark L. Hair Chief Financial Officer
Jeff W. Bird Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESTORATION ROBOTICS INC-60.65%50
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC21.13%92 643
DANAHER CORPORATION8.50%70 472
INTUITIVE SURGICAL43.84%59 708
ILLUMINA49.15%47 904
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION38.81%47 586
