Restoration Robotics Inc    HAIR

RESTORATION ROBOTICS INC (HAIR)
Restoration Robotics Inc : Kaskela Law LLC Announces August 21, 2018 Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Restoration Robotics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm  HAIR

08/19/2018 | 03:13am CEST

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) ("Restoration Robotics" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's common stock on or after October 12, 2017.

FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Investors who purchased Restoration Robotics' common stock on or after October 12, 2017 and sustained an investment loss may, no later than August 21, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. Investors who seek to take a proactive role in this litigation are encouraged to immediately contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 ? 1740 or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, or submit their information online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/restoration-robotics-inc/.

On or about October 12, 2017, Restoration Robotics commenced its initial public offering ("IPO") of common stock, selling over 3.75 million shares of stock to investors at $7.00 per share.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that the Company negligently issued untrue statements of material fact to investors in connection with its IPO, including statements concerning certain product applications and important information about the Company's salesforce.

Restoration Robotics' common stock currently trades at less than $2.00 per share ? a cumulative decline in value of over 70% from the time the shares were sold to the public in the IPO.

Investors who seek to take a proactive role in this litigation are encouraged to immediately contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 ? 1740 or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, or submit their information online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/restoration-robotics-inc/. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively prosecutes shareholder actions in state and federal courts throughout the country on behalf of investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
201 King of Prussia Road
Suite 650
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 258 ? 1585
(888) 715 ? 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

SOURCE: Kaskela Law LLC

© Accesswire 2018
