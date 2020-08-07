WeissLaw LLP Reminds MXIM and TORC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Analog Devices, Inc. ("ADI"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MXIM shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.63 shares of ADI common stock for each MXIM share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $73.55 based upon ADI's August 6, 2020 closing price of $116.74. If you own MXIM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/maxim-integrated-products-inc/

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held biopharmaceutical company Adicet Bio, Inc. ("Adicet"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Adicet will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of TORC in an all-stock transaction, with the equityholders of Adicet becoming owners of 75% of the outstanding common stock of TORC upon the close of the merger. The remaining 25% of the combined surviving company will be owned by former TORC shareholders. If you own TORC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/restorbio-inc/

