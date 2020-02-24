resTORbio : Corporate Presentation February 2019

Targeting the biology of aging to treat aging-related diseases
resTORbio highlights
Extensive preclinical data demonstrate that TORC1 inhibition may ameliorate multiple aging related diseases, including neurodegenerative diseases
TORC1 inhibition may be a promising approach for the treatment of Parkinson's disease (PD)
Ameliorateslevodopa-induced dyskinesia in preclinical PD models
Induces lysosomal biogenesis and autophagy, clearsalpha-synuclein aggregates and is neuroprotective in preclinical PD models
Lead candidate, RTB101, is an oral, selective and potent TORC1 inhibitor that has been observed in preclinical models to cross the blood brain barrier and induce autophagy in neurons
Ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of RTB101 +/- sirolimus for PD
Safety, tolerability and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) exposure data are expected bymid-2020 in PD patients
RTB101 has the potential to alleviatelevodopa-induced dyskinesia and may offer the first opportunity to slow disease progression by inducing autophagy in the brain of PD patients
In interim data from three cohorts in the Phase 1b/2a study we observed that RTB101 is well tolerated, crosses the blood brain barrier, and reaches concentrations in cerebrospinal fluid observed to inhibit the activity of TORC1 and induce autophagy in neuronal cells -Sirolimus at the dose of 2 mg, alone or in combination with RTB101, was not detected in the CSF
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $117.3 million as of September 30, 2019
Pipeline
PROGRAM
CURRENT INDICATIONS*
RTB101 or
RTB101 +
sirolimus
POTENTIAL INDICATIONS**
RTB101 or
RTB101 +
RTB101 + rapalog
RTB101 or rapalog
INDICATION
DISCOVERY
PRECLINICAL
PHASE 1
PHASE 2
PHASE 3
Parkinson's Disease
P H A S E 1 B / 2 A
O N G O I N G
Neurodegenerative
Diseases
Diseases associated with
TORC1 hyperactivation
For Parkinson's disease, we may be required to file an investigational new drug application, or IND, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, prior to initiating Phase 2 clinical trials ** For neurodegenerative diseases and diseases associated with TORC1 hyperactivation, subject to review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, we believe we may
have the ability to initiate Phase 2 clinical trials without the need to conduct additional Phase 1 trials.
Broad TORC1 inhibition with RTB101 has the potential to ameliorate levodopa- induced dyskinesia and to be neuroprotective in Parkinson's disease patients
Decreased phosphorylation of S6K and 4EBP1 decrease protein synthesis and are
RTB101
TORC1
S6K
4EBP1
ULK1
TFEB
Activation of ULK1 and TFEB have been shown to promote autophagy and lysosomal
associated with amelioration of levodopa- induced
Decreased
Protein
Synthesis
SREBP
Increased Autophagy
biogenesis which are associated with neuroprotection in
Decreased
Increased
dyskinesia in preclinical PD models
Protein
Synthesis
Decreased
Lipid
Synthesis
Lysosomal Biogenesis
preclinical PD models
Nyfeler et al. Molecular and Cellular Biology, 2011; Nyfeler et al. PLoS ONE,2012; Eid et al. PNAS, 2017; Roczniak-Ferguson et al. Sci Signal, 2012; Santini et al. Sci Signaling, 2009
Neurodegenerative Diseases
Parkinson's Disease: Disease modification
Protein aggregation is a common pathogenic mechanism in aging- related neurodegenerative diseases
Alzheimer's
Parkinson's
Huntington's
Disease
Disease
Disease
Amyloid β
Phosphorylated
α-synuclein
Mutated
protein
tau
huntingtin
Amyloid
Neurofibrillary
Lewy
Aggregated
plaques
tangles
bodies
huntingtin
Parkinson's Disease
Prevalence
Second most common neurodegenerative disease
Affects 1% of population over 55 years of age in the U.S.
Pathology
Accumulation of Lewy body protein aggregates containing a- synuclein and death of the neurons that produce the neurotransmitter dopamine in the substantia nigra
Clinical manifestations
Four cardinal motor symptoms:
Resting tremor
Bradykinesia (slowed movement)
Muscle rigidity
Postural instability
Current therapies treat symptoms of PD but do not alter disease progression
Levodopa is used to treat PD; however, its effect tends to wear off over time and can lead to disablinglevodopa-induced dyskinesia
Image from Wikiwand
Parkinson's
Disease
α-synuclein
Lewy bodies
Defective autophagy may contribute to the accumulation of aggregated proteins in PD and other neurodegenerative diseases
Autophagy is a mechanism by which aggregated misfolded proteins and dysfunctional organelles are broken down and recycled in cells
Toxic protein
Phagophore
Autophagosome
Autophagolysosome
Aggregate
Lysosome
Neuroprotection
Menzies et al. Neuron, 2017
Mutations in autophagy-related proteins are found in PD and other neurodegenerative diseases suggesting that deficient autophagy contributes to neurodegenerative disease pathogenesis
Menzies et al. Neuron, 2017
TORC1 inhibitors have the potential to be disease modifying in neurodegenerative diseases by upregulating autophagy and lysosomal biogenesis
Toxic protein
Phagophore
Autophagosome
Autophagolysosome
Aggregate
TORC1
inhibition
P
Increased
ULK1phagophoreLysosomeformation
P
TFEB
Increased
TFEB
Lysosomal
Nucleus
Biogenesis
Neuroprotection
Menzies et al. Neuron, 2017; Roczniak-Ferguson et al. Sci Signal, 2012; Nyfeler et al. Molecular and Cellular Biology, 2011
TORC1 inhibition is neuroprotective in PD pre-clinical models
Increased TFEB
Clearance of toxic
Improved
Improved
nuclear
Neuronal
Motor
a-syn aggregates
translocation
Survival
Performance
C.
D.
A.
B.
*p < 0.05 compared with the 3-wkα-syn group #p < 0.05 compared with α-syn+vehicle group
In a rat PD model that overexpresses a-syn in the substantia nigra, the TORC1 inhibitor CCI-779 started 3 weeks after adenoviral delivery of a-syn (3w) and given every other day for 5 weeks was shown (A)to correct impaired TFEB function (as reflected by increased TFEB nuclear translocation), (B)decreased striatal a-syn levels (both monomeric and high molecular weight (HMW) aggregates), (C)increased dopaminergic neuron survival and (D)improved motor function.
Decressac et al. PNAS, 2013
12
TORC1 inhibitors under evaluation in a Phase 1b/2a trial in Parkinson's disease
sirolimus (rapamycin):
Allosteric inhibitor of TORC1
Partial TORC1 inhibitor: only consistently inhibits S6K downstream of TORC1
Approved for use in humans
RTB101:
ATP competitive catalytic site inhibitor of mTOR protein kinase
Consistently inhibits phosphorylation of all targets downstream of TORC1
Crosses the blood brain barrier in animal models
Tested in >1,000 humans
Human maximum tolerated dose: 1,200 mg/day
sirolimus
(rapamycin)
RTB101
Potential spectrum of TORC1 inhibition with RTB101 and sirolimus
High Concentration of RTB101 or Low Concentrations of RTB101+ sirolimus
sirolimus
TORC1
S6K
ULK1
4EBP1TFEB
TORC1
S6K
ULK1
4EBP1
TFEB
SREBP
Targets for neuroprotection
Decreased
Protein
Synthesis
SREBP
Decreased
Increased
Protein
Synthesis
Autophagy
DecreasedIncreased
ProteinLysosomal
SynthesisBiogenesis
Decreased
Lipid
Synthesis
in PD
Indicates consistent inhibition of target phosphorylation
Nyfeler et al. Molecular and Cellular Biology, 2011; Nyfeler et al. PLoS ONE,2012; Eid et al. PNAS, 2017; Roczniak-Ferguson et al. Sci Signal, 2012
The combination of RTB101 and sirolimus synergize to inhibit TORC1 and may lower the RTB101 brain exposure required to induce autophagy
SK-N-SH neuroblastoma cells were exposed to increasing concentrations of RTB101 (y axis) and/or increasing concentrations of sirolimus (x axis). Orange shaded areas indicate concentrations of RTB101 and/or sirolimus that induce >50% maximal autophagy activation. Autophagocytic flux was measured using an mCherry- GFP-LC3 cell- based assay
Advantage of PD as a clinical indication for TORC1 inhibitors: levodopa- induced dyskinesia (LID) is a potential clinical endpoint that can be assessed in a shorter time frame than disease progression
LID is a disabling side effect of chronic levodopa treatment associated with significantly impaired quality of life and increased health care costs1
Most common dyskinesias:
chorea (jerky involuntary movements, especially around the face, shoulders, and hips)
dystonia (involuntary muscle contraction leading to twisting, repetitive movements, or abnormal posture in affected muscle or muscle group)
Average time to onset of dyskinesia estimated at 6.5 years1
> 90% of PD patients will have LID after 15 years of levodopa therapy3
1and figure Calabresi et al., 2010; 2Tran et al., 2018; 3Ahlskog and Muenter 2001 and Hely et al2005
Multiple pathways implicated in levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) pathogenesis converge on ERK and downstream TORC1 hyperactivation
TSC
Medium Spiny Neuron
TORC1
4EBP1
Dyskinesia
S6K
Adapted from Calabrisi P et al., Lancet Neurol, 2010 Santini et al. Sci Signaling, 2009
18
TORC1 is hyperactivated in medium spiny neurons in preclinical PD models of LID and TORC1 inhibition alleviates LID
A
B
TORC1 Activation (pS6 levels)
Control mice treated with L-DOPA
PD Mice treated with L-DOPA
PD Mice treated with L-DOPA+rapamycin 2mg/kg
A: Administration of levodopa in a mouse model of PD (unilateral 6- OHDA lesion) led to hyperactivation of TORC1(as assessed by pS6 levels) in medium spiny neurons and development of dyskinesia.
B: Rapamycin inhibited TORC1 activation and ameliorates dyskinesia, as assessed by an abnormal involuntary movement score (AIMs), determined by an observer blind to treatment assignment. ooo,*** P<0.001 versus untreated control.
PD Mice treated with L-DOPA+rapamycin 5 mg/kg
Santini et al. Sci Signaling, 2009
19
resTORbio Phase 1b/2a Parkinson's disease trial
Randomized, Placebo-Controlled
Phase 1b/2a Study (4-week dosing)
Design
•
Mild-moderate PD patients (mH&Y I-III)
•On standard of care PD drugs
•
Once weekly dosing
Study SizeN=45 (2:1 randomization)
Primary endpoint:
Safety and tolerability
Secondary endpoint:
Key Endpoints•Exposure in blood, plasma and CSF
Exploratory endpoints:
Biomarkers in plasma and CSF
Clinical assessments, wearables
Cohort
RTB 101
sirolimus
dose
dose
(mg)
(mg)
1
300
0
2
0
2
or
3
300
2
matching
placebo
4
300
4
5
300
6
Study initiated in 1Q19
Data expected bymid-2020
RTB101 CSF Concentrations in 6 PD patients dosed with RTB101 300 mg once weekly
CSF RTB101 (nM)
4h post Dose 4
4.50
4.00
3.50
3.00
2.50
2.00
1.50
1.00
0.50
0.00
101-004
101-901
102-001
103-001
103-003
103-006
The combination of RTB101 and sirolimus synergize to inhibit TORC1 and may
lower the RTB101 brain exposure predicted to be required for clinical benefit
Induction of autophagy with TORC1 inhibitors may have potential benefit in multiple neurodegenerative diseases in which protein aggregation contributes to disease pathogenesis
Alzheimer's
Parkinson's
Huntington's
Disease
Disease
Disease
Amyloid β
Phosphorylated
α-synuclein
Mutated
protein
tau
huntingtin
Amyloid
Neurofibrillary
Lewy
Aggregated
plaques
tangles
bodies
huntingtin
In a preclinical model of Huntington's disease, the combination of RTB101 and everolimus (an analog of sirolimus) cleared protein aggregates and
was neuroprotective
Aggregated mHtt protein levels in cultured cortico- striatal slices from R6/2 Huntington's disease mouse.
250nM 50nMevero RTB101evero RTB101
RTB101
Drug concentrations in the figures are total concentrations
250 nM everolimus
50 nM RTB101
300 nM RTB101
250 nM everolimus
250 nM everolimus
250 nM everolimus
+ 10 nM RTB101
+ 30 nM RTB101
+ 50 nM RTB101
Neurofilament is a
DARPP-32 is a marker
marker of axons
of cell soma
Source: Novartis Data on file
