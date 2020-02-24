resTORbio : Corporate Presentation February 2019

Log in
Targeting the biology of aging to treat aging-related diseases

Corporate Presentation

February 2020

resTORbio highlights

Extensive preclinical data demonstrate that TORC1 inhibition may ameliorate multiple aging related diseases, including neurodegenerative diseases

TORC1 inhibition may be a promising approach for the treatment of Parkinson's disease (PD)

  • Ameliorateslevodopa-induced dyskinesia in preclinical PD models
  • Induces lysosomal biogenesis and autophagy, clearsalpha-synuclein aggregates and is neuroprotective in preclinical PD models
  • Lead candidate, RTB101, is an oral, selective and potent TORC1 inhibitor that has been observed in preclinical models to cross the blood brain barrier and induce autophagy in neurons

Ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of RTB101 +/- sirolimus for PD

  • Safety, tolerability and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) exposure data are expected bymid-2020 in PD patients
  • RTB101 has the potential to alleviatelevodopa-induced dyskinesia and may offer the first opportunity to slow disease progression by inducing autophagy in the brain of PD patients
  • In interim data from three cohorts in the Phase 1b/2a study we observed that RTB101 is well tolerated, crosses the blood brain barrier, and reaches concentrations in cerebrospinal fluid observed to inhibit the activity of TORC1 and induce autophagy in neuronal cells
    -Sirolimus at the dose of 2 mg, alone or in combination with RTB101, was not detected in the CSF

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $117.3 million as of September 30, 2019

3

Pipeline

PROGRAM

CURRENT INDICATIONS*

RTB101 or

RTB101 +

sirolimus

POTENTIAL INDICATIONS**

RTB101 or

RTB101 +

RTB101 + rapalog

RTB101 or rapalog

INDICATION

DISCOVERY

PRECLINICAL

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

Parkinson's Disease

P H A S E 1 B / 2 A

O N G O I N G

Neurodegenerative

Diseases

Diseases associated with

TORC1 hyperactivation

  • For Parkinson's disease, we may be required to file an investigational new drug application, or IND, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, prior to initiating Phase 2 clinical trials ** For neurodegenerative diseases and diseases associated with TORC1 hyperactivation, subject to review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, we believe we may
    have the ability to initiate Phase 2 clinical trials without the need to conduct additional Phase 1 trials.

4

Broad TORC1 inhibition with RTB101 has the potential to ameliorate levodopa- induced dyskinesia and to be neuroprotective in Parkinson's disease patients

Decreased phosphorylation of S6K and 4EBP1 decrease protein synthesis and are

RTB101

TORC1

S6K

4EBP1

ULK1

TFEB

Activation of ULK1 and TFEB have been shown to promote autophagy and lysosomal

associated with amelioration of levodopa- induced

Decreased

Protein

Synthesis

SREBP

Increased Autophagy

biogenesis which are associated with neuroprotection in

Decreased

Increased

dyskinesia in preclinical PD models

Protein

Synthesis

Decreased

Lipid

Synthesis

Lysosomal Biogenesis

preclinical PD models

Nyfeler et al. Molecular and Cellular Biology, 2011; Nyfeler et al. PLoS ONE,2012; Eid et al. PNAS, 2017; Roczniak-Ferguson et al. Sci Signal, 2012; Santini et al. Sci Signaling, 2009

5

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Parkinson's Disease: Disease modification

Protein aggregation is a common pathogenic mechanism in aging- related neurodegenerative diseases

Alzheimer's

Parkinson's

Huntington's

Disease

Disease

Disease

Amyloid β

Phosphorylated

α-synuclein

Mutated

protein

tau

huntingtin

Amyloid

Neurofibrillary

Lewy

Aggregated

plaques

tangles

bodies

huntingtin

7

Parkinson's Disease

Prevalence

  • Second most common neurodegenerative disease
  • Affects 1% of population over 55 years of age in the U.S.

Pathology

  • Accumulation of Lewy body protein aggregates containing a- synuclein and death of the neurons that produce the neurotransmitter dopamine in the substantia nigra

Clinical manifestations

  • Four cardinal motor symptoms:
    • Resting tremor
    • Bradykinesia (slowed movement)
    • Muscle rigidity
    • Postural instability

Current therapies treat symptoms of PD but do not alter disease progression

  • Levodopa is used to treat PD; however, its effect tends to wear off over time and can lead to disablinglevodopa-induced dyskinesia

Image from Wikiwand

Parkinson's

Disease

α-synuclein

Lewy bodies

8

Defective autophagy may contribute to the accumulation of aggregated proteins in PD and other neurodegenerative diseases

Autophagy is a mechanism by which aggregated misfolded proteins and dysfunctional organelles are broken down and recycled in cells

Toxic protein

Phagophore

Autophagosome

Autophagolysosome

Aggregate

Lysosome

Neuroprotection

Menzies et al. Neuron, 2017

9

Mutations in autophagy-related proteins are found in PD and other neurodegenerative diseases suggesting that deficient autophagy contributes to neurodegenerative disease pathogenesis

Menzies et al. Neuron, 2017

10

TORC1 inhibitors have the potential to be disease modifying in neurodegenerative diseases by upregulating autophagy and lysosomal biogenesis

Toxic protein

Phagophore

Autophagosome

Autophagolysosome

Aggregate

TORC1

inhibition

P

Increased

ULK1phagophoreLysosomeformation

P

TFEB

Increased

TFEB

Lysosomal

Nucleus

Biogenesis

Neuroprotection

Menzies et al. Neuron, 2017; Roczniak-Ferguson et al. Sci Signal, 2012; Nyfeler et al. Molecular and Cellular Biology, 2011

11

TORC1 inhibition is neuroprotective in PD pre-clinical models

Increased TFEB

Clearance of toxic

Improved

Improved

nuclear

Neuronal

Motor

a-syn aggregates

translocation

Survival

Performance

C.

D.

A.

B.

*p < 0.05 compared with the 3-wkα-syn group #p < 0.05 compared with α-syn+vehicle group

In a rat PD model that overexpresses a-syn in the substantia nigra, the TORC1 inhibitor CCI-779 started 3 weeks after adenoviral delivery of a-syn (3w) and given every other day for 5 weeks was shown (A)to correct impaired TFEB function (as reflected by increased TFEB nuclear translocation), (B)decreased striatal a-syn levels (both monomeric and high molecular weight (HMW) aggregates), (C)increased dopaminergic neuron survival and (D)improved motor function.

Decressac et al. PNAS, 2013

12

TORC1 inhibitors under evaluation in a Phase 1b/2a trial in Parkinson's disease

sirolimus (rapamycin):

  • Allosteric inhibitor of TORC1
  • Partial TORC1 inhibitor: only consistently inhibits S6K downstream of TORC1
  • Approved for use in humans

RTB101:

  • ATP competitive catalytic site inhibitor of mTOR protein kinase
  • Consistently inhibits phosphorylation of all targets downstream of TORC1
  • Crosses the blood brain barrier in animal models
  • Tested in >1,000 humans
  • Human maximum tolerated dose: 1,200 mg/day

sirolimus

(rapamycin)

RTB101

13

Potential spectrum of TORC1 inhibition with RTB101 and sirolimus

High Concentration of RTB101 or Low Concentrations of RTB101+ sirolimus

sirolimus

TORC1

S6K

ULK1

4EBP1TFEB

TORC1

S6K

ULK1

4EBP1

TFEB

SREBP

Targets for neuroprotection

Decreased

Protein

Synthesis

SREBP

Decreased

Increased

Protein

Synthesis

Autophagy

DecreasedIncreased

ProteinLysosomal

SynthesisBiogenesis

Decreased

Lipid

Synthesis

in PD

Indicates consistent inhibition of target phosphorylation

Nyfeler et al. Molecular and Cellular Biology, 2011; Nyfeler et al. PLoS ONE,2012; Eid et al. PNAS, 2017; Roczniak-Ferguson et al. Sci Signal, 2012

14

The combination of RTB101 and sirolimus synergize to inhibit TORC1 and may lower the RTB101 brain exposure required to induce autophagy

SK-N-SH neuroblastoma cells were exposed to increasing concentrations of RTB101 (y axis) and/or increasing concentrations of sirolimus (x axis). Orange shaded areas indicate concentrations of RTB101 and/or sirolimus that induce >50% maximal autophagy activation. Autophagocytic flux was measured using an mCherry- GFP-LC3 cell- based assay

Total Free (5%)

87.50

4.38

130.58

114.37

156.80

170.61

173.28

181.56

196.15

174.61

158.67

216.07

43.75

2.19

91.48

71.47

123.06

118.25

166.88

154.73

189.63

194.12

190.70

214.89

21.88

1.09

31.89

25.16

81.50

100.98

125.12

137.82

212.58

197.37

166.87

218.33

10.94

0.55

0.02

4.25

29.25

41.45

88.97

138.95

155.32

184.65

146.93

179.15

% maximal

(nM)

5.47

0.27

-12.14

-14.12

-1.11

8.36

44.22

81.09

103.23

143.72

120.56

123.57

activation of

autophagy

RTB101

2.

0.14

-12.10

-6.71

-0.19

-1.19

25.53

43.99

75.14

96.76

73.48

100.10

1

0.07

-7.40

-17.37

0.03

0.09

13.03

29.69

41.98

54.65

60.23

68.35

68

0.03

-23.25

-25.36

3.41

-2.42

5.87

16.31

26.84

52.55

33.51

31.80

0.34

0.02

-16.81

-28.70

-7.67

-5.83

5.18

14.95

9.42

33.10

21.35

43.68

0

0

-11.63

-20.72

-6.80

-6.46

-1.54

9.74

2.82

13.34

10.25

-4.02

Free (2.5%)

0

0.000053 0.000214 0.000854 0.003418 0.013672 0.054688 0.218750 0.875000

3.5

Total

0

0.002136 0.008545 0.034180 0.136719 0.546875 2.187500

8.75

35.00

140.00

sirolimus (nM)

RTB101 300 mg monotherapy cerebrospinal fluid concentration

observed in PD patients

15

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Parkinson's Disease: Levodopa-induced dyskinesia

Advantage of PD as a clinical indication for TORC1 inhibitors: levodopa- induced dyskinesia (LID) is a potential clinical endpoint that can be assessed in a shorter time frame than disease progression

  • LID is a disabling side effect of chronic levodopa treatment associated with significantly impaired quality of life and increased health care costs1
  • Most common dyskinesias:
    • chorea (jerky involuntary movements, especially around the face, shoulders, and hips)
    • dystonia (involuntary muscle contraction leading to twisting, repetitive movements, or abnormal posture in affected muscle or muscle group)
  • Average time to onset of dyskinesia estimated at 6.5 years1
  • > 90% of PD patients will have LID after 15 years of levodopa therapy3

1and figure Calabresi et al., 2010; 2Tran et al., 2018; 3Ahlskog and Muenter 2001 and Hely et al2005

17

Multiple pathways implicated in levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) pathogenesis converge on ERK and downstream TORC1 hyperactivation

TSC

Medium Spiny Neuron

TORC1

4EBP1

Dyskinesia

S6K

Adapted from Calabrisi P et al., Lancet Neurol, 2010 Santini et al. Sci Signaling, 2009

18

TORC1 is hyperactivated in medium spiny neurons in preclinical PD models of LID and TORC1 inhibition alleviates LID

A

B

TORC1 Activation (pS6 levels)

Control mice treated with L-DOPA

PD Mice treated with L-DOPA

PD Mice treated with L-DOPA+rapamycin 2mg/kg

A: Administration of levodopa in a mouse model of PD (unilateral 6- OHDA lesion) led to hyperactivation of TORC1(as assessed by pS6 levels) in medium spiny neurons and development of dyskinesia.

B: Rapamycin inhibited TORC1 activation and ameliorates dyskinesia, as assessed by an abnormal involuntary movement score (AIMs), determined by an observer blind to treatment assignment. ooo,*** P<0.001 versus untreated control.

PD Mice treated with L-DOPA+rapamycin 5 mg/kg

Santini et al. Sci Signaling, 2009

19

resTORbio Phase 1b/2a Parkinson's disease trial

Randomized, Placebo-Controlled

Phase 1b/2a Study (4-week dosing)

Design

Mild-moderate PD patients (mH&Y I-III)

On standard of care PD drugs

Once weekly dosing

Study SizeN=45 (2:1 randomization)

Primary endpoint:

  • Safety and tolerability

Secondary endpoint:

Key EndpointsExposure in blood, plasma and CSF

Exploratory endpoints:

  • Biomarkers in plasma and CSF
  • Clinical assessments, wearables

Cohort

RTB 101

sirolimus

dose

dose

(mg)

(mg)

1

300

0

2

0

2

or

3

300

2

matching

placebo

4

300

4

5

300

6

  • Study initiated in 1Q19
  • Data expected bymid-2020

20

RTB101 CSF Concentrations in 6 PD patients dosed with RTB101 300 mg once weekly

CSF RTB101 (nM)

4h post Dose 4

4.50

4.00

3.50

3.00

2.50

2.00

1.50

1.00

0.50

0.00

101-004

101-901

102-001

103-001

103-003

103-006

21

The combination of RTB101 and sirolimus synergize to inhibit TORC1 and may

lower the RTB101 brain exposure predicted to be required for clinical benefit

in PD

Total

Free (5%)

87.50

4.38

100

99

104

99

101

104

102

101

105

99

43.75

2.19

97

101

100

102

95

102

104

104

102

103

21.88

09

84

86

99

98

100

101

104

102

99

104

% maximal

10.94

.55

51

62

79

99

102

104

103

104

105

104

SK-N-SH

Inhibition of

5.47

0.27

26

38

54

91

98

104

103

103

105

104

2.73

0.14

12

30

39

74

97

102

103

104

104

104

neuroblastoma cells

pS6K

1.37

0.07

8

18

27

56

89

101

103

103

104

102

were exposed to

0.68

0.03

14

12

30

49

85

101

103

105

103

104

increasing

0.34

0.02

6

7

21

49

79

100

104

104

105

103

Target inhibition for

0

0

6

12

16

45

73

98

103

103

104

103

concentrations of

RTB101 (y axis)

Free (5%)

levodopa-induced

and/or increasing

87

4.38

55

57

65

73

79

87

93

97

99

96

dyskinesia

concentrations of

75

2.19

25

33

39

54

65

72

83

71

77

89

.88

1.09

5

16

13

28

38

62

62

68

62

76

sirolimus (x axis).

% maximal

(nM)

.94

0.55

-6

-7

-7

0

13

28

36

40

45

51

Orange shaded areas

Inhibition of

.47

0.27

-7

-12

-21

-44

-8

6

13

12

25

30

indicate

p4EBP1

2.73

0.14

-12

-10

-8

-10

-12

-2

-6

1

9

18

RTB101

1.

0.07

-9

-10

-10

-22

-25

-9

-4

-3

6

5

concentrations of

0.

0.03

-7

-6

-4

-16

-33

-10

-6

-3

5

4

RTB101 and/or

0.02

-17

-15

-11

-21

-31

-17

-9

-10

9

0

sirolimus that induce

0

0

-16

-15

-8

-13

-25

-11

-9

-10

1

-3

>50% maximal S6K or

4EBP1

87.50

Free (5%)

130.58

114.37

156.80

170.61

173.28

181.56

196.15

174.61

158.67

216.07

phosphorylation

4.38

% maximal

43.75

2.19

91.48

71.47

123.06

118.25

166.88

154.73

189.63

194.12

190.70

214.89

inhibition or >50%

21.88

1.09

31.89

25.16

81.50

100.98

125.12

137.82

212.58

197.37

166.87

218.33

maximal autophagy

activation of

10.

0.55

0.02

4.25

29.25

41.45

88.97

138.95

155.32

184.65

146.93

179.15

Target inhibition for

activation

2.73

0.27

-12.14

-14.12

-1.11

8.36

44.22

81.09

103.23

143.72

120.56

123.57

0.14

-12.10

-6.71

-0.19

-1.19

25.53

43.99

75.14

96.76

73.48

100.10

neuroprotection and

1.37

0.07

-7.40

-17.37

0.03

0.09

13.03

29.69

41.98

54.65

60.23

68.35

0.68

0.03

-23.25

-25.36

3.41

-2.42

5.87

16.31

26.84

52.55

33.51

31.80

disease modification

0.34

0.02

-16.81

-28.70

-7.67

-5.83

5.18

14.95

9.42

33.10

21.35

43.68

0

0

-11.63

-20.72

-6.80

-6.46

-1.54

9.74

2.82

13.34

10.25

-4.02

RTB101 300 mg

Free

cerebrospinal fluid concentration

(2.5%)

0

0.000053

0.000214

0.000854 0.003418 0.013672 0.054688 0.218750 0.875000

3.5

observed in PD patients

Total

0

0.002136

0.008545

0.034180

0.136719

0.546875

2.187500

8.75

35.00

140.00

22

sirolimus (nM)

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Huntington's disease

Induction of autophagy with TORC1 inhibitors may have potential benefit in multiple neurodegenerative diseases in which protein aggregation contributes to disease pathogenesis

Alzheimer's

Parkinson's

Huntington's

Disease

Disease

Disease

Amyloid β

Phosphorylated

α-synuclein

Mutated

protein

tau

huntingtin

Amyloid

Neurofibrillary

Lewy

Aggregated

plaques

tangles

bodies

huntingtin

24

In a preclinical model of Huntington's disease, the combination of RTB101 and everolimus (an analog of sirolimus) cleared protein aggregates and

was neuroprotective

Aggregated mHtt protein levels in cultured cortico- striatal slices from R6/2 Huntington's disease mouse.

250nM 50nMevero RTB101evero RTB101

RTB101

Drug concentrations in the figures are total concentrations

250 nM everolimus

50 nM RTB101

300 nM RTB101

250 nM everolimus

250 nM everolimus

250 nM everolimus

+ 10 nM RTB101

+ 30 nM RTB101

+ 50 nM RTB101

Neurofilament is a

DARPP-32 is a marker

marker of axons

of cell soma

Source: Novartis Data on file

25

resTORbio highlights

Extensive preclinical data demonstrate that TORC1 inhibition may ameliorate multiple aging related diseases, including neurodegenerative diseases

TORC1 inhibition may be a promising approach for the treatment of Parkinson's disease (PD)

  • Ameliorateslevodopa-induced dyskinesia in preclinical PD models
  • Induces lysosomal biogenesis and autophagy, clearsalpha-synuclein aggregates and is neuroprotective in preclinical PD models
  • Lead candidate, RTB101, is an oral, selective and potent TORC1 inhibitor that has been observed in preclinical models to cross the blood brain barrier and induce autophagy in neurons

Ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of RTB101 +/- sirolimus for PD

  • Safety, tolerability and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) exposure data are expected bymid-2020 in PD patients
  • RTB101 has the potential to alleviatelevodopa-induced dyskinesia and may offer the first opportunity to slow disease progression by inducing autophagy in the brain of PD patients
  • In interim data from three cohorts in the Phase 1b/2a study we observed that RTB101 is well tolerated, crosses the blood brain barrier, and reaches concentrations in cerebrospinal fluid observed to inhibit the activity of TORC1 and induce autophagy in neuronal cells
    -Sirolimus at the dose of 2 mg, alone or in combination with RTB101, was not detected in the CSF

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $117.3 million as of September 30, 2019

26

Targeting the biology of aging to treat aging-related diseases

Corporate Presentation

February 2020

