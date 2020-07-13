resTORbio : Moore Kuehn Encourages NGHC, TERP, GARS, and TORC Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities litigation law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

National General Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ: NGHC)

National General has agreed to be acquired by Allstate. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of National General will receive $32.00 in cash and an expected closing divided of $2.50 for every share owned.

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding Brookfield Renewable Partners's acquisition of TerraForm Power, which may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of TerraForm will receive 0.3811 units of Brookfield per TerraForm share owned.

Garrison Capital Inc. ( NASDAQ: GARS)

Garrison Capital has agreed to merge with Portman Ridge Finance. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Garrison will own only 41.6% of the combined company.

resTORbio, Inc. ( NASDAQ: TORC)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Adicent Bio's acquisition of resTORbio. Upon completion of the merger, resTORbio stockholders will own only 25% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether resTORbio's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

