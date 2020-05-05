Log in
resTORbio : Moore Kuehn Encourages TORC, STML, KLXE, and PTLA Investors to Contact Law Firm

05/05/2020 | 02:25pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders.  Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

  • resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC)

resTORbio has signed an agreement to merge with Adicent Bio. Upon completion of the merger, resTORbio stockholders will own only 25% of the combined company.  The investigation concerns whether resTORbio's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price.

  • Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML)

Stemline has agreed to be acquired by Berlin-Chemie.  Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Stemline will receive $11.50 and one contingent value right for every share owned.

  • KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ: KLXE)

KLX Energy has agreed to be acquired by Quintana Energy Services.  Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of KLX will receive 0.4884 shares of Quintana for every share of KLX owned.

  • Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA)

Portola Pharmaceuticals has agreed to be acquired by Alexion.  Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Portola will receive $18.00 for every share owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process. 

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.  The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you.  Moore Kuehn handles and pays for all costs associated with the case and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.  

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims.  For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com 
(212) 709-8245

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-torc-stml-klxe-and-ptla-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301053244.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC


© PRNewswire 2020
