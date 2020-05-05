resTORbio : Moore Kuehn Encourages TORC, STML, KLXE, and PTLA Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

resTORbio, Inc. ( NASDAQ: TORC)

resTORbio has signed an agreement to merge with Adicent Bio. Upon completion of the merger, resTORbio stockholders will own only 25% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether resTORbio's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ: STML)

Stemline has agreed to be acquired by Berlin-Chemie. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Stemline will receive $11.50 and one contingent value right for every share owned.

KLX Energy Services ( NASDAQ: KLXE )

KLX Energy has agreed to be acquired by Quintana Energy Services. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of KLX will receive 0.4884 shares of Quintana for every share of KLX owned.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ: PTLA )

Portola Pharmaceuticals has agreed to be acquired by Alexion. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Portola will receive $18.00 for every share owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

