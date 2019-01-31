resTORbio to Host Key Opinion Leader Symposium on TORC1 Inhibition and Neurodegenerative Disease

Log in
01/31/2019 | 04:31pm EST

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines that target the biology of aging to prevent or treat age-related diseases, today announced it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) symposium on the potential of TORC1 inhibition to ameliorate neurodegenerative disease, with a focus on Parkinson’s disease, on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

Guest speakers scheduled to present at the event include:

  • Roy N. Alcalay, MD, MS, Florence Irving Assistant Professor of Neurology in the Department of Neurology and Taub Institute at Columbia University Medical Center
  • Matt Kaeberlein, PhD, Professor of Pathology at University of Washington, Co-Director of the Nathan Shock Center of Excellence in the Basic Biology of Aging, and President of the American Aging Association

Additionally, resTORbio management will provide an overview of the Company’s recent progress, including the clinical program planned for its selective TORC1 inhibitor, RTB101, in Parkinson’s disease.

A live audio webcast of the event can be accessed on the resTORbio website, www.restorbio.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days after the event concludes.

About resTORbio
resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines that target the biology of aging to prevent or treat age-related diseases. resTORbio’s lead program is selectively targeting TORC1, an evolutionarily conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiovascular and central nervous systems. Learn more about resTORbio at https://www.restorbio.com.

Investor Contact
Jennifer Robinson
resTORbio, Inc.
857-772-7029
jrobinson@restorbio.com

Media Contact
Christopher Hippolyte
Biosector 2
212-364-0458
christopher.hippolyte@syneoshealth.com

resTORbio Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
