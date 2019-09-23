Log in
resTORbio to Present Findings on Investigational TORC1 Inhibitor RTB101 in Late-Breaking Session at IDWeek™ 2019

09/23/2019 | 08:10am EDT

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- resTORbio, Inc., (Nasdaq: TORC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines that target the biology of aging to prevent or treat aging-related diseases, has been selected to present new data from its clinical development program targeting immunosenescence during a late-breaking session at the Infectious Disease Society of America’s (IDSA) IDWeek™ 2019 Conference, to take place October 2-6 in Washington DC.

resTORbio’s presentation will highlight data from the Phase 2b clinical trial of the company’s most advanced product candidate, RTB101, an oral, selective, and potent TORC1 inhibitor. TORC1 inhibition has been shown to be of therapeutic benefit in multiple aging-related conditions in preclinical studies, including immunosenescence (aging-related decline in immune function).  RTB101 is currently under evaluation as part of the Phase 3 PROTECTOR clinical trial program, with topline data from the first Phase 3 study expected by early first quarter of 2020.

resTORbio late-breaking presentation details:

  • Presentation Title: “TORC1 inhibition with RTB101 as a potential pan-antiviral immunotherapy to decrease the incidence of illness associated with respiratory tract infections in older adults”
  • Presenter: Joan Mannick, MD, Chief Medical Officer, resTORbio
  • Session: Late Breaker Oral Abstract Session 1
  • Date/Time: October 3, 1:45 pm ET
  • Location: Walter E Washington Convention Center, 209 ABC

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines that target the biology of aging to prevent or treat aging-related diseases. resTORbio’s lead program selectively inhibits TORC1, an evolutionarily conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including immune, neurologic and cardiac function. Learn more about resTORbio, Inc. at www.resTORbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements, including, without limitation, express or implied statements or guidance regarding  our proposed timing and anticipated results for our Phase 3 PROTECTOR clinical program of RTB101, our future plans to develop RTB101 alone or in combination with rapalogs, such as everolimus or sirolimus, including the therapeutic potential and clinical benefits thereof and the potential patient populations that may be addressed by our product candidates, and our ability to replicate results achieved in our clinical trials in any future trials, constitute forward-looking statements identified by words like “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” and similar expressions. 

Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation, risks associated with: our PROTECTOR Phase 3 program; uncertainties related to the results of our clinical trials predictive of future results in connection with future trials, including our Phase 3 clinical trials; the timing and outcome of our planned interactions with regulatory authorities; and obtaining, maintaining and protecting our intellectual property; as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by resTORbio, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. resTORbio explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact

Lauren Stival
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
lauren.stival@sternir.com

Media Contact

Lauren Arnold
MacDougall
larnold@macbiocom.com
781-235-3060

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
