Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Restore PLC    RST   GB00B5NR1S72

RESTORE PLC

(RST)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/19 03:00:00 am
401.5 GBp   --.--%
03:32aRESTORE : Exercise of Options
PU
09/12RESTORE : Your chance to question Ministry of Defence medals and records experts at Rootstech London 2019
AQ
06/06RESTORE PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Restore : Exercise of Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 03:32am EDT

19 September 2019

Restore plc

Exercise of Options

Restore plc (AIM: RST)announces that it has issued and allotted 20,768 new ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('New Ordinary Shares'). The New Ordinary Shares are being issued in relation to the exercise of options under the Company's share option scheme.

Accordingly, application has been made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings will commence in the New Ordinary Shares at 8.00 a.m. on 24 September 2019.

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR 5.6.1R) the Company hereby notifies the market that immediately following this transaction its issued share capital will consist of 124,348,024 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Restore plc www.restoreplc.com

Charles Bligh, Chief Executive Officer 020 7409 2420

Peel Hunt LLP www.peelhunt.com

Mike Bell 020 7418 8900

Guy Wiehahn

Ed Allsopp

FTI Consulting www.fticonsulting.com

Nick Hasell 020 3727 1340

Alex Le May

Disclaimer

Restore plc published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 07:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESTORE PLC
03:32aRESTORE : Exercise of Options
PU
09/12RESTORE : Your chance to question Ministry of Defence medals and records experts..
AQ
06/06RESTORE PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/21RESTORE : AGM Statement and Appointment of CFO
PU
03/19RESTORE : Notice of AGM & Annual Report
PU
03/18RESTORE : Directorate Change
PU
03/18RESTORE : Full Year Unaudited Results 2018
PU
03/13RESTORE PLC : annual earnings release
01/14RESTORE : Year End Trading Update
PU
2018RESTORE PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 213 M
EBIT 2019 46,4 M
Net income 2019 22,0 M
Debt 2019 88,4 M
Yield 2019 1,75%
P/E ratio 2019 21,9x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,76x
EV / Sales2020 2,54x
Capitalization 499 M
Chart RESTORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Restore PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESTORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 480,00  GBp
Last Close Price 401,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Anthony Lawrence Skinner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin George Towers Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Thomas Councell Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Sharon Baylay Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
James Christie Falconer Wilde Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESTORE PLC24.30%623
CINTAS CORPORATION48.62%26 202
TELEPERFORMANCE39.76%12 602
EDENRED35.94%11 614
INTERTEK GROUP12.75%10 983
BUREAU VERITAS SA24.19%10 865
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group