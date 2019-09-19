Restore : Exercise of Options

19 September 2019

Restore plc

Exercise of Options

Restore plc (AIM: RST)announces that it has issued and allotted 20,768 new ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('New Ordinary Shares'). The New Ordinary Shares are being issued in relation to the exercise of options under the Company's share option scheme.

Accordingly, application has been made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings will commence in the New Ordinary Shares at 8.00 a.m. on 24 September 2019.

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR 5.6.1R) the Company hereby notifies the market that immediately following this transaction its issued share capital will consist of 124,348,024 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

