Restore : Issue of Equity

16 April 2020

Restore plc

('Restore' or the 'Company')

Issue of Equity

Restore plc (AIM: RST) announces that following an exercise made pursuant to the Company's share options scheme, it has issued and allotted 42,142 new ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company ('New Ordinary Shares').

Accordingly, application has been made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is expected that admission will become effective and that dealings will commence in the New Ordinary Shares at 08.00 a.m. on 22 April 2020 ('Admission'). The New Ordinary Shares will rank, pari-passu, with existing ordinary shares.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR 5.6.1R) the Company hereby notifies the market that immediately following Admission, its issued share capital will consist of 124,939,876 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each, none of which are held in treasury. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Restore plc www.restoreplc.com

Charles Bligh, Chief Executive Officer 020 7409 2420

Neil Ritchie, Chief Financial Officer

Peel Hunt LLP www.peelhunt.com

Mike Bell 020 7418 8900

Ed Allsopp

Buchanan Communications www.buchanan.uk.com

Charles Ryland 020 7466 5000

Vicky Hayns

Stephanie Watson