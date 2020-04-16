Restore : Issue of Equity

16 April 2020
Restore plc
('Restore' or the 'Company')
Issue of Equity
Restore plc (AIM: RST) announces that following an exercise made pursuant to the Company's share options scheme, it has issued and allotted 42,142 new ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company ('New Ordinary Shares').
Accordingly, application has been made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is expected that admission will become effective and that dealings will commence in the New Ordinary Shares at 08.00 a.m. on 22 April 2020 ('Admission'). The New Ordinary Shares will rank, pari-passu, with existing ordinary shares.
In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR 5.6.1R) the Company hereby notifies the market that immediately following Admission, its issued share capital will consist of 124,939,876 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each, none of which are held in treasury. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Disclaimer
