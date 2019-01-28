Driven Deliveries, Inc. Announces New Stock Ticker Symbol “DRVD”

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven Deliveries, Inc., (OTC: DRVD), previously, Results Based Outsourcing Inc. (OTC: RBOS), the world’s first and only publicly traded cannabis delivery company, today announced that FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) has completed its review of the Company’s ticker symbol change and established that the company will now trade on the OTC under the new stock ticker symbol “DRVD.”



Additionally, the Company's common stock has been assigned a new CUSIP number of 26209D105, in connection with their previously announced name change. Outstanding stock certificates will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged.

“The recent completion of the name and ticker change better reflect the evolution of our business model and future vision,” stated Mr. Chris Boudreau, Chief Executive Officer of Driven. “The legal cannabis space continues to serve as a sector filled with significant growth potential. Management believes that we are launching our legal cannabis delivery platform at the ideal time as legislatures across the country continue to expand the addressable cannabis marketplace. We expect to leverage numerous business opportunities in the upcoming year and look forward to establishing ourselves as a market leader in the cannabis delivery space and capturing meaningful market share in 2019 and beyond.”

On August 29, 2018, Results-Based Outsourcing Inc. entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization with Driven Acquisition Corp ., a Nevada corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Registrant (“Acquisition”) and Driven Deliveries, Inc., a Nevada corporation (“Driven”). Following the Merger, the Registrant adopted the business plan of Driven as a delivery company for legal cannabis products. For more information, please visit https://GoDriven.com/

About Driven

Driven Deliveries, Inc. is the only publicly traded cannabis delivery service operating within the United States. Founded by experienced technology and cannabis executives, the Company provides on-demand marijuana delivery, in select cities where allowed by law. Driven provides the legal cannabis consumers the ability to purchase and receive their marijuana in a fast and convenient manner. By 2020, legal cannabis revenue in the U.S. market is projected to hit $23 billion. In leveraging consumer trends, and offering a proprietary, turnkey delivery system to its customers, management believes it is uniquely positioned to best serve the needs of the emerging cannabis industry and capture notable market share within the sector. For more information, please visit https://GoDriven.com/ and review Driven’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.