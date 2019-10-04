Resurs publ : October 2019

It was resolved at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 28 April 2017 that the Nomination Committee ahead of forthcoming AGMs would comprise members appointed by the four largest shareholders as per 31 August every year, in addition to the Chairman of the Board who would also convene the first meeting of the Nomination Committee. The member appointed by the largest shareholder in terms of votes is to be appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

The main duties and responsibilities of the Nomination Committee are to present proposals for the Chairman of AGMs, the members of the Board of Directors, the Chairman of the Board, auditors, Board fees specified by fees to the Chairman and fees to other Board members, as well as remuneration for Committee work, fees to the company's auditors and any changes to proposals for the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2020 AGM.

The processes of asking the shareholders whether they wish to appoint a member of the Nomination Committee has now been completed. Ahead of the 2020 AGM, the Nomination Committee comprises Martin Bengtsson appointed by Waldakt AB, which is the largest shareholder of Resurs Holdings (the Bengtsson family) with 28.9 per cent of the votes, Erik Selin appointed by the Erik Selin Fastigheter AB Group, Anna Sundberg appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB and Ulrika Danielson appointed by the Second AP Fund. Since Waldakt AB is the largest shareholder of Resurs Holding, Martin Bengtsson is the Chairman of the Nomination Committee in accordance with the applicable instructions for the Nomination Committee. Martin Bengtsson is also the Chairman of the Board.

The deadline to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee is 28 February 2020, in order that the Committee can devote due care to considering proposals received. The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the notice of the 2020 AGM and on Resurs Holding's website.

Shareholders of Resurs Holding AB are requested to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee by e-mail at valberedning@resurs.se or post to Resurs Holding, Att: Nomination Committee, Box 22209, SE-250 24 Helsingborg, Sweden.

Resurs Holding's 2020 AGM will be held on 29 April 2020 at Dunkers Kulturhus, Kungsgatan 11, in Helsingborg.

More information is available from:

Peter Rosén, CFO & Head of IR, peter.rosen@resurs.se +46 736 56 49 34

Sofie Tarring Lindell, IR Officer, sofie.tarringlindell@resurs.se +46 736 44 33 95

About Resurs Holding:Resurs Holding (Resurs), which operates through the subsidiaries Resurs Bank and Solid Försäkring, is the leader in retail finance in the Nordic region, offering payment solutions, consumer loans and niche insurance products. Since its start in 1977, Resurs Bank has established itself as a leading partner for sales-driven payment and loyalty solutions in retail and e-commerce, and Resurs has thus built a customer base of approximately 6.0 million private customers in the Nordics. Resurs Bank has had a banking licence since 2001 and is under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The Resurs Group operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. At the end of the second quarter of 2019, the Group had 777 employees and a loan portfolio of SEK 30.3 billion. Resurs is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.