Resverlogix Announces Voting Results from the 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
09/13/2018 | 12:31am CEST
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. (“Resverlogix”, or the "Corporation") (TSX:RVX) today held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) in Calgary, Alberta. A total of 126,864,830 shares (approximately 71.50% of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.
During business proceedings at the Meeting, shareholders elected six (6) Board members until the next annual meeting. The voting results of shares represented at the Meeting for individual directors were as follows:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Percent For
Percent Withheld
Donald J. McCaffrey
119,460,894
341,143
99.72
0.28
Norma Biln
119,660,378
141,659
99.88
0.12
Shawn Lu
119,594,448
207,589
99.83
0.17
Kelly McNeill
119,661,978
140,059
99.88
0.12
Dr. Eldon Smith
119,681,648
120,389
99.90
0.10
Kenneth Zuerblis
119,615,048
186,989
99.84
0.16
Resverlogix shareholders approved all resolutions, including an amendment to the Corporation’s articles to potentially consolidate the issued and outstanding common shares, outlined in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated July 27, 2018 (the “Information Circular”). The Information Circular is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the Resverlogix website at www.resverlogix.com.
A webcast archive of the executive presentation portion of the Meeting is available here.
The Corporation also announces that it expects to file its unaudited interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter ended July 31, 2018 with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on September 14, 2018. These materials will be available on the Resverlogix website, and on SEDAR, shortly after being filed.
About Resverlogix
Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. BET bromodomain inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile.
Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).
