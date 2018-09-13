Log in
RESVERLOGIX CORP. (RVX)
Resverlogix Announces Voting Results from the 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

09/13/2018 | 12:31am CEST

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. (“Resverlogix”, or the "Corporation") (TSX:RVX) today held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) in Calgary, Alberta. A total of 126,864,830 shares (approximately 71.50% of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.

During business proceedings at the Meeting, shareholders elected six (6) Board members until the next annual meeting. The voting results of shares represented at the Meeting for individual directors were as follows:

     
   Votes ForVotes WithheldPercent ForPercent Withheld
     
Donald J. McCaffrey119,460,894341,14399.720.28
Norma Biln119,660,378141,65999.880.12
Shawn Lu119,594,448207,58999.830.17
Kelly McNeill119,661,978140,05999.880.12
Dr. Eldon Smith119,681,648120,38999.900.10
Kenneth Zuerblis119,615,048186,98999.840.16
     

Resverlogix shareholders approved all resolutions, including an amendment to the Corporation’s articles to potentially consolidate the issued and outstanding common shares, outlined in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated July 27, 2018 (the “Information Circular”). The Information Circular is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the Resverlogix website at www.resverlogix.com.

A webcast archive of the executive presentation portion of the Meeting is available here.

The Corporation also announces that it expects to file its unaudited interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter ended July 31, 2018 with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on September 14, 2018. These materials will be available on the Resverlogix website, and on SEDAR, shortly after being filed.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. BET bromodomain inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

Follow us on Twitter: @Resverlogix_RVX

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Email: ir@resverlogix.com
Phone: 403-254-9252
Or visit our website: www.resverlogix.com

RVX_logo_RGB.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
