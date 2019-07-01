Retail Estates : 01/07/2019 - Announcement of a transparency notification
07/01/2019 | 12:19pm EDT
Ternat, 1 July 2019, 5:40 pm
A N N O U N C E M E N T O F A T R A N S P A R E N C Y N O T I F I C A T I O N
( A R T I C L E 1 4 , F I R S T P A R A G R A P H O F T H E B E L G I A N A C T O F 2 M A Y 2 0 0 7 O N T H E D I S C L O S U R E O F S I G N I F I C A N T P A R T I C I P A T I O N S )
Ternat, 1 July 2019 - 5:40 pm
1. SUMMARY OF THE NOTIFICATION
Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act, Retail Estates NV announces the receipt on 26 June 2019 of a transparency notification dated 24 June 2019 that shows that BlackRock with registered office 55 East52nd Street, New York, NY, 1055, U.S.A has crossed below the threshold of 3% of the total voting rights on 24 June 2019. It concerns an active below the threshold crossing.
2. CONTENT OF THE NOTIFICATION
The notification dated 24 June 2019 contains the following information:
Reason for the notification
Acquisition or transfer of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by
A person who only gives the notification
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
BlackRock, Inc.
55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY,
10055, U.S.A.
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
Rembrandt Tower, 17th floor,
Amstelplein, Amsterdam, Netherlands
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL,
U.K.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
100
Bellevue Parkway,
Wilmington,
DE,
19809, U.S.A.
BlackRock Asset Management
161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario,
Canada Limited
M5J 2S1, Canada
BlackRock Asset Management
15/F, 16/F, 17/F Citibank Tower & 17/F ICBC
North Asia Limited
Tower, 3 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong
BlackRock Fund Advisors
400
Howard Street, San Francisco,
CA,
94105, U.S.A.
BlackRock Institutional Trust
400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA,
Company, National Association
94105, U.S.A.
BlackRock International Limited
Exchange Place One, 1
Semple Street,
Edinburgh, EH3 8BL, U.K.
BlackRock Investment
Level 26, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC
Management (Australia) Limited
3000, Australia
Ternat, 1 July 2019 - 5:40 pm
BlackRock Investment Management
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL,
(UK) Limited
U.K.
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
1-8-3 Marunouchi Chiyoda-ku, Trust Tower
Main, Tokyo, 100-8217, Japan
Transaction date 24 June 2019
Threshold that is crossed (in %) 3%
Denominator 11.827.656
Ternat, 1 July 2019 - 5:40 pm
A) Voting rights
Previous
After the transaction
notification
# voting rights
# voting rights
% voting rights
Holders of voting
Attached to
Apart from
Attached to
Apart from
rights
securities
securities
securities
securities
BlackRock, Inc.
0
0
0,00%
BlackRock
5.881
5.705
0,05%
(Netherlands) B.V.
BlackRock
93.254
Advisors (UK)
113.781
0,96%
Limited
BlackRock
14.305
Advisors, LLC
10.842
0,09%
BlackRock Asset
Management
13.842
11.050
0,09%
Canada Limited
BlackRock Asset
Management North
216
424
0,00%
Asia Limited
BlackRock Fund
22.641
Advisors
19.538
0,17%
BlackRock
Institutional Trust
149.743
Company,
116.048
0,98%
National
Association
BlackRock
3.080
International
4.422
0,04%
Limited
BlackRock
Investment
2.188
2.190
0,02%
Management
(Australia) Limited
BlackRock
Investment
13.712
15.212
0,13%
Management
(UK) Limited
BlackRock Japan
7.154
Co., Ltd
8.654
0,07%
Subtotal
326.016
307.866
2,60 %
TOTAL
307.866
2,60%
Ternat, 1 July 2019 - 5:40 pm
B) Assimilated
financial
After the transaction
instruments
Expiration
# voting rights
Holders of assimilated
Type of
Exercise
that can be
financial
date
period or
acquired when
% voting rights
Settlement
financial instruments
instrument
date
exercising the
instrument
BlackRock
Securities
Advisors (UK)
Lent
10.649
0,09%
Physical
Limited
BlackRock Asset
Securities
Management
Lent
1.500
0,01%
Physical
Canada Limited
BlackRock
Securities
Investment
Lent
21.800
0,18%
Physical
Management
(UK) Limited
BlackRock
Securities
3.100
0,03%
physical
Investment
Lent
Management (UK)
Limited
TOTAL
37.049
0,31 %
TOTAL (A & B)
# voting rights
% voting rights
344.915
2.92 %
Chain of controlled companies through which the holding is effectively held
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.
