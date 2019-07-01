Log in
Retail Estates : 01/07/2019 - Announcement of a transparency notification

07/01/2019 | 12:19pm EDT

Regulatory information

Ternat, 1 July 2019, 5:40 pm

A N N O U N C E M E N T O F A T R A N S P A R E N C Y N O T I F I C A T I O N

( A R T I C L E 1 4 , F I R S T P A R A G R A P H O F T H E B E L G I A N A C T O F 2 M A Y 2 0 0 7 O N T H E D I S C L O S U R E O F S I G N I F I C A N T P A R T I C I P A T I O N S )

Industrielaan 6 B-1740 Ternat I T: +32 2 568 10 20 I F: +32 2 581 09 42 I info@retailestates.com I www.retailestates.com

Regulatory information

Ternat, 1 July 2019 - 5:40 pm

1. SUMMARY OF THE NOTIFICATION

Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act, Retail Estates NV announces the receipt on 26 June 2019 of a transparency notification dated 24 June 2019 that shows that BlackRock with registered office 55 East52nd Street, New York, NY, 1055, U.S.A has crossed below the threshold of 3% of the total voting rights on 24 June 2019. It concerns an active below the threshold crossing.

2. CONTENT OF THE NOTIFICATION

The notification dated 24 June 2019 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification
    Acquisition or transfer of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by
    A person who only gives the notification
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name

Address (for legal entities)

BlackRock, Inc.

55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY,

10055, U.S.A.

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

Rembrandt Tower, 17th floor,

Amstelplein, Amsterdam, Netherlands

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL,

U.K.

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

100

Bellevue Parkway,

Wilmington,

DE,

19809, U.S.A.

BlackRock Asset Management

161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario,

Canada Limited

M5J 2S1, Canada

BlackRock Asset Management

15/F, 16/F, 17/F Citibank Tower & 17/F ICBC

North Asia Limited

Tower, 3 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong

BlackRock Fund Advisors

400

Howard Street, San Francisco,

CA,

94105, U.S.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust

400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA,

Company, National Association

94105, U.S.A.

BlackRock International Limited

Exchange Place One, 1

Semple Street,

Edinburgh, EH3 8BL, U.K.

BlackRock Investment

Level 26, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC

Management (Australia) Limited

3000, Australia

Industrielaan 6 B-1740 Ternat I T: +32 2 568 10 20

I F: +32 2 581 09 42 I info@retailestates.com

I www.retailestates.com

1

Regulatory information

Ternat, 1 July 2019 - 5:40 pm

BlackRock Investment Management

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL,

(UK) Limited

U.K.

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

1-8-3 Marunouchi Chiyoda-ku, Trust Tower

Main, Tokyo, 100-8217, Japan

  • Transaction date 24 June 2019
  • Threshold that is crossed (in %) 3%
  • Denominator 11.827.656

Industrielaan 6 B-1740 Ternat I T: +32 2 568 10 20 I F: +32 2 581 09 42 I info@retailestates.com I www.retailestates.com

2

Regulatory information

Ternat, 1 July 2019 - 5:40 pm

  • Notified details

A) Voting rights

Previous

After the transaction

notification

# voting rights

# voting rights

% voting rights

Holders of voting

Attached to

Apart from

Attached to

Apart from

rights

securities

securities

securities

securities

BlackRock, Inc.

0

0

0,00%

BlackRock

5.881

5.705

0,05%

(Netherlands) B.V.

BlackRock

93.254

Advisors (UK)

113.781

0,96%

Limited

BlackRock

14.305

Advisors, LLC

10.842

0,09%

BlackRock Asset

Management

13.842

11.050

0,09%

Canada Limited

BlackRock Asset

Management North

216

424

0,00%

Asia Limited

BlackRock Fund

22.641

Advisors

19.538

0,17%

BlackRock

Institutional Trust

149.743

Company,

116.048

0,98%

National

Association

BlackRock

3.080

International

4.422

0,04%

Limited

BlackRock

Investment

2.188

2.190

0,02%

Management

(Australia) Limited

BlackRock

Investment

13.712

15.212

0,13%

Management

(UK) Limited

BlackRock Japan

7.154

Co., Ltd

8.654

0,07%

Subtotal

326.016

307.866

2,60 %

TOTAL

307.866

2,60%

Industrielaan 6 B-1740 Ternat I T: +32 2 568 10 20 I F: +32 2 581 09 42 I info@retailestates.com I www.retailestates.com

3

Regulatory information

Ternat, 1 July 2019 - 5:40 pm

B) Assimilated

financial

After the transaction

instruments

Expiration

# voting rights

Holders of assimilated

Type of

Exercise

that can be

financial

date

period or

acquired when

% voting rights

Settlement

financial instruments

instrument

date

exercising the

instrument

BlackRock

Securities

Advisors (UK)

Lent

10.649

0,09%

Physical

Limited

BlackRock Asset

Securities

Management

Lent

1.500

0,01%

Physical

Canada Limited

BlackRock

Securities

Investment

Lent

21.800

0,18%

Physical

Management

(UK) Limited

BlackRock

Securities

3.100

0,03%

physical

Investment

Lent

Management (UK)

Limited

TOTAL

37.049

0,31 %

TOTAL (A & B)

# voting rights

% voting rights

344.915

2.92 %

  • Chain of controlled companies through which the holding is effectively held

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.

Industrielaan 6 B-1740 Ternat I T: +32 2 568 10 20 I F: +32 2 581 09 42 I info@retailestates.com I www.retailestates.com

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Retail Estates NV published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 16:17:07 UTC
