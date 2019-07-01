Retail Estates : 01/07/2019 - Announcement of a transparency notification

Regulatory information

1. SUMMARY OF THE NOTIFICATION

Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act, Retail Estates NV announces the receipt on 26 June 2019 of a transparency notification dated 24 June 2019 that shows that BlackRock with registered office 55 East52nd Street, New York, NY, 1055, U.S.A has crossed below the threshold of 3% of the total voting rights on 24 June 2019. It concerns an active below the threshold crossing.

2. CONTENT OF THE NOTIFICATION

The notification dated 24 June 2019 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or transfer of voting securities or voting rights

A person who only gives the notification

A person who only gives the notification Persons subject to the notification requirement