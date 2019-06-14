Retail Estates : 14/06/2019 - Annual report 2018-2019

NEW CLUSTERS IN THE NETHERLANDS 2018

1 Retail park Spijkenisse Investment: 47.2 miljoen € 31 retail units

28 527 m2

NEW CLUSTERS IN BELGIUM 2018

2 6

Retail park Fosses-la-Ville Retail park Merksem

Investment: 29 miljoen € Investment: 6.26 miljoen €

17 132 m2 3 800 m2

3 Retail park Mons as the French andEnglish version of this annual report are

7 Genk

Investment: 27.8 miljoen € Investment: 8.78 miljoen €

7 retail units represented by its responsible people, is responsible for the

6 retail units

2 language versions. However,2 in case of discrepancies between

11 779 m 4 381 m

4 Retail park Arlon 8 Retail park Frameries

Investment: 17.4 miljoen € Investment: 21.5 miljoen €

14 retail units

2 2

