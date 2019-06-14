Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Retail Estates    RET   BE0003720340

RETAIL ESTATES

(RET)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Retail Estates : 14/06/2019 - Annual report 2018-2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 12:29pm EDT

ANNUAL REPORT

19

2018 - 2019

IN BRIEF

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

TYPE OF BUILDING

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES OF

3,13%

TENANTS

44,97%

20,93%

22,57%

22,94%

Other

Clothes/shoes

The Netherlands

Flanders

15,09%

Commodities

Individual

peripheral retail

properties

8,09%

12,23%

Various

69,55%

Retail clusters

10,14%

32,09%

Retail parks

38,26%

Food

Wallonia

Voluminous

RETAIL PROPERTIES

906

The real estate portfolio of Retail

Estates nv consists of retail

Retail properties

properties located outside

the largest cities of Belgium

160

and the Netherlands

746

Retail

Retail properties

properties in

in Belgium

The Netherlands

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES

14 16

30

Employees

GROWTH PORTFOLIO RETAIL ESTATES NV BETWEEN 1998 AND 2019

Area m2

Fair value (in thousands EUR)

'98

'99

'00

'01

'02

'03

'04

'05

'06

'07

'08

'09

'10

'11

'12

'13

'14

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

1 049 101 M2

Retail area

Retail Estates invests in acquisitions, investments in project developments and investments in the optimisation of its real estate portfolio.

1 529 629 €

Fair value

Retail Estates nv has concentrated on continuously improving the quality of its properties and the expansion of its real estate portfolio.

2018GEOGRAPHICAL SPREAD CLUSTERS-2019

98.28%

Cruquius

Amsterdam

Apeldoorn

Stable occupancy rate

The current outlet renting market in the

Alphen aanden Rijn

Leiderdorp

suburban areas shows great stability with

respect to both investors and lessees.

Veenendaal

1

Rotterdam

Spijkenisse

Roosendaal

Middelburg

Antwerpen-Noord

6

ANTWERPEN

Lommel

BRUGGE-NOORD

Eeklo

Sint-Niklaas

Antwerpen-Zuid

Lier

Westerlo

Mechelen-Noord

Beringen

WEST-VLAANDEREN

GENT-ZUID

Dendermonde

Mechelen-Zuid

LIMBURG

Heerlen

Wetteren

5

7

Genk

Roeselare

VLAAMS - BRABANT

OOST-VLAANDEREN

HASSELT

BRUSSEL

Kampenhout

BRUXELLES

LEUVEN-Oost

Kortrijk-Noord

Oudenaarde

Zaventem

BRABANT WALLON

Tongeren

Barchon

Halle

Herstal

Braine-l'Alleud

Rocourt

Eupen

Ath

Tournai

Nivelles

LIÈGE

Verviers

HAINAUT

3

Gembloux LIEGE

2

NAMUR-Nord

Sambreville

8

MONS

Fosses-la-Ville

Aiseau-Presles Namur-Sud

Frameries

NAMUR

Dinant Marche-en-Famenne

LUXEMBOURG

4

ARLON

NEW CLUSTERS IN THE NETHERLANDS 2018

1 Retail park Spijkenisse Investment: 47.2 miljoen € 31 retail units

28 527 m2

This annual financial report is a registration document

within the meaning of Article 28 of the Law of 16 June 2006

NEW CLUSTERS IN BELGIUM 2018

concerning the public offer of investment instruments and the

admission of investment instruments to trading on a regulated

market. The Dutch version of this report was approved by the

2

6

Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) in

Retail park Fosses-la-Ville

Retail park Merksem

compliance with Article 23 of the aforementioned Law on 11

June 2019. The approval of this registration document does not

Investment: 29 miljoen €

Investment: 6.26 miljoen €

imply any opinion of the FSMA on the state of the Company

29 retail units

(in compliance with5Articleretail 23,units2° of the aforementioned

Law). Purely for informational causes, the present report is

17 132 m2

3 800 m2

also made available in Dutch and French on the Company's

website (www.retailestates.com). The Dutch version as well

3

Retail park Mons

as the French andEnglish version of this annual report are

7

Genk

legally binding. Within the framework of their contractual

relationship with the Company, investors can therefore

Investment: 27.8 miljoen €

Investment: 8.78 miljoen €

always appeal to the translated versions. Retail Estates,

7 retail units

represented by its responsible people, is responsible for the

6 retail units

translation and conformity of the Dutch, French and English

2

language versions. However,2 in case of discrepancies between

11 779 m

4 381 m

language versions, the Dutch version always prevails.

4

Retail park Arlon

8

Retail park Frameries

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Alternative performance measures are standards that

Investment: 17.4 miljoen €

Investment: 21.5 miljoen €

Retail Estates nv uses to measure and track its financial

6 retail units

performance. The measures are used in this annual

14 retail units

11 123 m

report but are not defined in a law or generally accepted

accounting principles14(GAAP)917 m . The European Securities and

2

2

Markets Authority (ESMA) has issued guidelines applicable

5

Retail park Hasselt

from 3 July 2016 for the use and explanation of alternative

performance measures. The terms considered by Retail

Estates nv as an alternative performance measure are

Investment: 14.9 miljoen €

contained in chapter 8 of this report, Miscellaneous, called

4 retail units

"Glossery - Alternative performance measures". The definition,

purpose and reconciliation of the alternative performance

5 762 m2

measures are foreseen as required by the ESMA Directive.

CONTENTS

1

RISK FACTORS

5

2

LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

27

3

MANAGEMENT REPORT

31

4

RETAIL ESTATES ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE

83

5

REAL ESTATE REPORT

91

IN RETAIL WE TRUST

6

FINANCIAL REPORT

125

7

PERMANENT DOCUMENT

197

8

MISCELLANEOUS

217

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Retail Estates NV published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 16:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RETAIL ESTATES
12:29pRETAIL ESTATES : 14/06/2019 - Annual report 2018-2019
PU
06/13RETAIL ESTATES : 13/06/2019 - Acquisition of two additional retail properties in..
PU
05/31RETAIL ESTATES : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
05/14RETAIL ESTATES NV : annual earnings release
04/01RETAIL ESTATES : 01/04/2019 - Capital increases through contribution in kind of ..
PU
04/01RETAIL ESTATES : Threshold crossings
CO
03/14RETAIL ESTATES : 14/03/2019 - Regulated information – Transparency notific..
PU
03/14RETAIL ESTATES : Threshold crossings
CO
02/27RETAIL ESTATES : Threshold crossings
CO
02/15RETAIL ESTATES : 3rd quarter results
CO
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2020 105 M
EBIT 2020 74,5 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 869 M
Yield 2020 5,41%
P/E ratio 2020 11,60
P/E ratio 2021 11,58
EV / Sales 2020 17,0x
EV / Sales 2021 16,9x
Capitalization 921 M
Chart RETAIL ESTATES
Duration : Period :
Retail Estates Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RETAIL ESTATES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 82,6 €
Spread / Average Target 2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Emiel Maria C. de Nys Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Paul Jozef Julien Borghgraef Chairman & Compliance Officer
Kara de Smet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tom Ooms Manager-Technical & Construction
Jean-Louis Joseph H. Appelmans Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RETAIL ESTATES4.68%1 005
EQUINIX INC43.89%40 823
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.11.64%23 923
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION15.32%22 453
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES31.90%16 632
WP CAREY INC30.52%14 230
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About