Retail Estates : 14/06/2019 - Annual report 2018-2019

This annual financial report is a registration document
within the meaning of Article 28 of the Law of 16 June 2006
NEW CLUSTERS IN BELGIUM 2018
concerning the public offer of investment instruments and the
admission of investment instruments to trading on a regulated
market. The Dutch version of this report was approved by the
2
6
Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) in
Retail park Fosses-la-Ville
Retail park Merksem
compliance with Article 23 of the aforementioned Law on 11
June 2019. The approval of this registration document does not
Investment: 29 miljoen €
Investment: 6.26 miljoen €
imply any opinion of the FSMA on the state of the Company
29 retail units
5 retail units
Law). Purely for informational causes, the present report is
17 132 m2
3 800 m2
also made available in Dutch and French on the Company's
website (www.retailestates.com). The Dutch version as well
3
Retail park Mons
as the French andEnglish version of this annual report are
7
Genk
legally binding. Within the framework of their contractual
relationship with the Company, investors can therefore
Investment: 27.8 miljoen €
Investment: 8.78 miljoen €
always appeal to the translated versions. Retail Estates,
7 retail units
|
represented by its responsible people, is responsible for the
6 retail units
translation and conformity of the Dutch, French and English
2
2 in case of discrepancies between
11 779 m
4 381 m
language versions, the Dutch version always prevails.
4
Retail park Arlon
8
Retail park Frameries
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Alternative performance measures are standards that
Investment: 17.4 miljoen €
Investment: 21.5 miljoen €
Retail Estates nv uses to measure and track its financial
6 retail units
performance. The measures are used in this annual
14 retail units
11 123 m
report but are not defined in a law or generally accepted
14 917 m . The European Securities and
2
2
Markets Authority (ESMA) has issued guidelines applicable
5
Retail park Hasselt
from 3 July 2016 for the use and explanation of alternative
|
performance measures. The terms considered by Retail
