Retail Estates : 18/10/2019 - Announcement of a transparency notification

Ternat, 18 October 2019, 5:40 pm
A N N O U N C E M E N T O F A TR AN S P ARE N C Y N O T I FI CA TI O N
( AR T IC L E 14 , F IR S T P AR A GR AP H O F T HE B E L G I AN A CT O F 2 MA Y 2007 O N THE D IS C L O SU R E O F S I GN I FI CAN T P AR T IC IP ATI O N S )
Ternat, 18 October 2019 - 5:40 pm
1. SUMMARY OF THE NOTIFICATION
Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act, Retail Estates NV announces the receipt on 15 October 2019 of a transparency notification dated 15 October 2019 that shows that BlackRock with registered office 55 East52nd Street, New York, NY, 1055, U.S.A has crossed above the threshold of 3% of the total voting rights on 14 October 2019. It concerns an active above the threshold crossing.
2. CONTENT OF THE NOTIFICATION
The notification dated 15 October 2019 contains the following information:
Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by
A parent company or a controlling person
Ternat, 18 October 2019 - 5:40 pm
Management (Australia) Limited
3000, Australia
BlackRock Investment Management
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL,
(UK) Limited
U.K.
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
1-8-3 Marunouchi Chiyoda-ku, Trust Tower
Main, Tokyo, 100-8217, Japan
Transaction date 14 October 2019
Threshold that is crossed (in %) 3%
In accordance with Article 10 of the coordinated Articles of Association of Retail Estates NV, the threshold for disclosing a participation in case of exceeding or underrunning is set at 3% of the total number of existing voting rights.
Denominator 12.630.414
Notified details
A) Voting
Previous
After the transaction
rights
notification
# voting rights
# voting rights
% voting rights
Holders of
Attached
Apart from
Attached
Apart from
voting rights
to securities
securities
to securities
securities
BlackRock, Inc.
0
0
0,00%
BlackRock
5,705
(Netherlands)
6,161
0.05%
B.V.
BlackRock
113,781
Advisors (UK)
145,674
1. 15%
Limited
BlackRock
10,842
9,886
0.08%
Advisors, LLC
BlackRock Asset
Management
11,050
3,180
0.03%
Canada
Limited
BlackRock Asset
Management
424
424
0,00%
North
Asia Limited
BlackRock
19,538
Fund Advisors
33,998
0.27%
Ternat, 18 October 2019 - 5:40 pm
BlackRock
Institutional
Trust
116,048
130,790
1.04%
Company,
National
Association
BlackRock
4,422
International
4,422
0.04%
Limited
BlackRock
Investment
Management
2,190
2,688
0.02%
(Australia)
Limited
BlackRock
Investment
15,212
21,867
0.17%
Management
(UK) Limited
BlackRock
8,654
9,341
0.07%
Japan Co., Ltd
Subtotal
307,866
368,431
2.92 %
TOTAL
368,431
2.92%
Ternat, 18 October 2019 - 5:40 pm
B) Assimilated
financial
After the transaction
instruments
# voting rights
Holders of
Type of
Expiration
Exercise
that can be
acquired
assimilated financial
financial
date
period or
% voting rights
Settlement
when
instruments
instrument
date
exercising the
instrument
BlackRock
Securities
Physical
Advisors (UK)
Lent
2,905
0.02%
Limited
BlackRock Asset
Securities
Physical
Management
Lent
7,939
0.06%
Canada Limited
TOTAL
10,844
0.09%
TOTAL (A & B)
# voting rights
% voting rights
379,275
3.00 %
Chain of controlled companies through which the holding is effectively held
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
