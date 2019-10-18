Log in
Retail Estates : 18/10/2019 - Announcement of a transparency notification

10/18/2019 | 12:00pm EDT

Regulatory information

Ternat, 18 October 2019, 5:40 pm

A N N O U N C E M E N T O F A TR AN S P ARE N C Y N O T I FI CA TI O N

( AR T IC L E 14 , F IR S T P AR A GR AP H O F T HE B E L G I AN A CT O F 2 MA Y 2007 O N THE D IS C L O SU R E O F S I GN I FI CAN T P AR T IC IP ATI O N S )

Industrielaan 6, B-1740 Ternat I T: +32 2 568 10 20 I F: +32 2 581 09 42 I info@retailestates.com I www.retailestates.com

Regulatory information

Ternat, 18 October 2019 - 5:40 pm

1. SUMMARY OF THE NOTIFICATION

Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act, Retail Estates NV announces the receipt on 15 October 2019 of a transparency notification dated 15 October 2019 that shows that BlackRock with registered office 55 East52nd Street, New York, NY, 1055, U.S.A has crossed above the threshold of 3% of the total voting rights on 14 October 2019. It concerns an active above the threshold crossing.

2. CONTENT OF THE NOTIFICATION

The notification dated 15 October 2019 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification
    Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by
    A parent company or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name

Address (for legal entities)

BlackRock, Inc.

55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY,

10055, U.S.A.

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

Rembrandt Tower, 17th floor,

Amstelplein, Amsterdam, Netherlands

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL,

U.K.

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

100 Bellevue Parkway, Wilmington, DE,

19809, U.S.A.

BlackRock Asset Management

100 Bellevue Parkway, Wilmington, DE,

Canada Limited

19809, U.S.A.

BlackRock Asset Management

15/F, 16/F, 17/F Citibank Tower & 17/F ICBC

North Asia Limited

Tower, 3 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong

BlackRock Fund Advisors

400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA,

94105, U.S.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust

400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA,

Company, National Association

94105, U.S.A.

BlackRock International Limited

Exchange Place One, 1 Semple Street,

Edinburgh, EH3 8BL, U.K.

BlackRock Investment

Level 26, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC

Industrielaan 6, B-1740 Ternat I T: +32 2 568 10 20

I F: +32 2 581 09 42 I info@retailestates.com I www.retailestates.com

1

Regulatory information

Ternat, 18 October 2019 - 5:40 pm

Management (Australia) Limited

3000, Australia

BlackRock Investment Management

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL,

(UK) Limited

U.K.

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

1-8-3 Marunouchi Chiyoda-ku, Trust Tower

Main, Tokyo, 100-8217, Japan

  • Transaction date 14 October 2019
  • Threshold that is crossed (in %) 3%
    In accordance with Article 10 of the coordinated Articles of Association of Retail Estates NV, the threshold for disclosing a participation in case of exceeding or underrunning is set at 3% of the total number of existing voting rights.
  • Denominator 12.630.414
  • Notified details

A) Voting

Previous

After the transaction

rights

notification

# voting rights

# voting rights

% voting rights

Holders of

Attached

Apart from

Attached

Apart from

voting rights

to securities

securities

to securities

securities

BlackRock, Inc.

0

0

0,00%

BlackRock

5,705

(Netherlands)

6,161

0.05%

B.V.

BlackRock

113,781

Advisors (UK)

145,674

1. 15%

Limited

BlackRock

10,842

9,886

0.08%

Advisors, LLC

BlackRock Asset

Management

11,050

3,180

0.03%

Canada

Limited

BlackRock Asset

Management

424

424

0,00%

North

Asia Limited

BlackRock

19,538

Fund Advisors

33,998

0.27%

Industrielaan 6, B-1740 Ternat

I T: +32 2 568 10 20

I F: +32 2 581 09 42 I info@retailestates.com I www.retailestates.com

2

Regulatory information

Ternat, 18 October 2019 - 5:40 pm

BlackRock

Institutional

Trust

116,048

130,790

1.04%

Company,

National

Association

BlackRock

4,422

International

4,422

0.04%

Limited

BlackRock

Investment

Management

2,190

2,688

0.02%

(Australia)

Limited

BlackRock

Investment

15,212

21,867

0.17%

Management

(UK) Limited

BlackRock

8,654

9,341

0.07%

Japan Co., Ltd

Subtotal

307,866

368,431

2.92 %

TOTAL

368,431

2.92%

Industrielaan 6, B-1740 Ternat I T: +32 2 568 10 20 I F: +32 2 581 09 42 I info@retailestates.com I www.retailestates.com

3

Regulatory information

Ternat, 18 October 2019 - 5:40 pm

B) Assimilated

financial

After the transaction

instruments

# voting rights

Holders of

Type of

Expiration

Exercise

that can be

acquired

assimilated financial

financial

date

period or

% voting rights

Settlement

when

instruments

instrument

date

exercising the

instrument

BlackRock

Securities

Physical

Advisors (UK)

Lent

2,905

0.02%

Limited

BlackRock Asset

Securities

Physical

Management

Lent

7,939

0.06%

Canada Limited

TOTAL

10,844

0.09%

TOTAL (A & B)

# voting rights

% voting rights

379,275

3.00 %

  • Chain of controlled companies through which the holding is effectively held

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.

BlackRock Japan Holdings GK

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

Industrielaan 6, B-1740 Ternat I T: +32 2 568 10 20 I F: +32 2 581 09 42 I info@retailestates.com I www.retailestates.com

4

Disclaimer

Retail Estates NV published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 15:59:03 UTC
