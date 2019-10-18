Retail Estates : 18/10/2019 - Announcement of a transparency notification

Regulatory information

Ternat, 18 October 2019 - 5:40 pm

1. SUMMARY OF THE NOTIFICATION

Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act, Retail Estates NV announces the receipt on 15 October 2019 of a transparency notification dated 15 October 2019 that shows that BlackRock with registered office 55 East52nd Street, New York, NY, 1055, U.S.A has crossed above the threshold of 3% of the total voting rights on 14 October 2019. It concerns an active above the threshold crossing.

2. CONTENT OF THE NOTIFICATION

The notification dated 15 October 2019 contains the following information:

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

A parent company or a controlling person

A parent company or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement