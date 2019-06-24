Retail Estates : 24/06/2019 - Result of the interim optional dividend

Regulated information

Ternat, 24 June 2019 -8:15 am

1. Result of the interim optional dividend

Within the context of the interim optional dividend, the shareholders of Retail Estates have opted to subscribe for new shares for 67.87% of their dividend rights.

The result of the subscription shows the shareholders' trust in the strategy adopted by the company.

A total of 67.87% of the coupons no 27 were incorporated in exchange for new shares. This means that on 24 June 2019, 337,063 new shares will be issued for a total amount of EUR

23.06 million (issue premium included). These shares will be admitted to trading on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam as from 24 June 2019 and will therefore be immediately tradable from that date onward. They will share in the results of the current financial year that started on 1 April 2019.

This capital increase improves the shareholders' equity of the Company and therefore reduces its (legally capped) debt ratio compared to a 100% payment of the interim dividend in cash. This opens up the possibility for Retail Estates to perform additional debt-financed transactions in the future in order to further realise its growth strategy. This capital increase also makes it possible to retain funds in the company, which will be used to fund its future growth.

The actual distribution of the interim dividend will start on 24 June 2019 and, depending on the choice of the shareholders, (i) the new shares issued in exchange for the incorporation of dividend rights will be delivered, (ii) payment of the dividend in cash will be made or (iii) a combination of both payment possibilities will take place.

