Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Retail Estates sa    RET   BE0003720340

RETAIL ESTATES SA

(RET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Retail Estates : 12/06/2020 - ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE ANNUAL RESULTS OF THE 2019-2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 11:53am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Ternat, 12 June 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE ANNUAL RESULTS OF THE 2019-2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

NET RENTAL INCOME INCREASES BY 13.30% TO € 107.61 MILLION DUE TO EXPANSION OF THE REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO BY 8.64% TO € 1,661.75 MILLION

EPRA RESULT (EXCLUSIVE OF PORTFOLIO RESULT) INCREASES BY 13.63% TO € 69.20

MILLION

PROPOSED DIVIDEND IS € 4.40 (3.53% INCREASE COMPARED TO THE PAST FINANCIAL YEAR) - EPRA RESULT IS € 5.60 PER SHARE

OCCUPANCY RATE REMAINS HIGH (97.92%)

REPORT 2019-2020 AVAILABLE

UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 EPIDEMIC ON THE RENTAL INCOME FOR APRIL-JUNE 2020

2019-2020 FINANCIAL YEAR IN A NUTSHELL

The past financial year 2019-2020, closed on 31 March 2020, yielded the strongest operational results of all 22 financial years since the IPO in 1998. The EPRA earnings per share rose to the highest level ever, € 5.60 (an uninterrupted increase by 44.33% over the past five financial years). The proposed gross dividend for the past financial year that is submitted for approval to the general meeting is € 4.40 (an uninterrupted increase by 41.94% over the past five financial years). This dividend represents a payout ratio of 80.07%. The balance will remain at the disposal of the company and will be used to finance its investment programme. Retail Estates remind the shareholders of the fact that they have been able to combine a significant growth of the dividend with a low payout ratio. This is a defensive strategy that has proven its worth, especially during the difficult times since the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic. As a result of this strategy, a buffer has been created so as to guarantee that disappointing operational results do not necessarily lead to a dividend decrease.

We have also been working on the basis for the growth of Retail Estates: the capital basis was strengthened by capital increases at the start of the financial year, totalling € 82.41 million.

The substantial success of our optional dividend, that was among the highest of the BE-REIT sector with a conversion rate of 67.87 %, certainly contributed to these results. The share price followed this favourable evolution, causing Retail Estates to exceed a market capitalisation of € 1 billion for the first time on 16 May 2019.

The investments were mainly made in the Netherlands, as that is where the best opportunities arose. A total of €

102.55 million was invested in Breda, Naaldwijk, Utrecht and Zaandam. A further € 78.70 million were invested in the purchase of two retail parks in Den Bosch and Maastricht. The deeds of purchase were executed in April and June 2020 respectively. These investments were mainly financed by the issue of new shares (€ 51.32 million), the issue of a bond loan for institutional investors (€ 75 million) and bank financing (€ 54.93 million).

On 31 March 2020 the occupancy rate is 97.92%, which brings us once again close to the target of 98% that Retail Estates has been striving for during the past 22 years. At present, the sector of out-of-town retail properties has a low vacancy rate at high-quality locations. The increasing differences in purchasing power between and within the Belgian regions had led to a shift from soft discounters (often fashion industry players) to hard discounters (usually from the commodities industry). Due to the higher average purchasing power in the Netherlands, this trend is not visible in our Dutch retail parks.

More information is available in our annual report on the website.

COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS) - UPDATE

On Monday 11 May 2020 the period of compulsory closure affecting 624 retail units in the Belgian retail portfolio ended. The retail units in the Dutch retail portfolio remained open. However, both the Belgian and Dutch catering establishments were only able to reopen in early June after the period of compulsory closure that had started in mid- March 2020. Since the reopening of all retail units in Belgium on 11 May, Retail Estates has started negotiations with almost all of the affected tenants with a view to reaching an agreement on the unpaid rents for the months of April and May 2020.

A full agreement was reached with the tenants of 493 retail units. In essence, the agreements stipulate that the cost of the rent owed for the period of the closure will be divided between the lessor and the tenant on a 50/50 basis. The 22 catering establishments have been excused from payment of the rent for the entire period of compulsory closure. In practice this means that Retail Estates excuses the tenants from payment of a month's rent on average (the agreements currently represent a total of € 5.48 million, this amount may still increase depending on the agreements still to be concluded) and secures payment of the rent for the months of May and June. For the Belgian catering establishments, this represents an amount of € 0.20 million for which payment was waived. No agreement was reached with the tenants of 43 retail units (including the 28 Brantano properties). The quarterly rent for these shops represents € 1.59 million. All rental charges and other amounts payable in addition to the rent remain due in full. During the same period Retail Estates did succeed in making considerable savings. The net result of the rent reductions, decreased by the savings made, will be visible in the publication on 4 September of this year of the results for the quarter April-June 2020.

No rent reductions nor revisions of rental agreements have been granted for the period starting on 1 July 2020.

Retail Estates is convinced that the amicable agreements are in the interest of both the company and its customers and will facilitate the relaunch of the retail businesses after two months of compulsory closure. In this context, the company has at all times reserved its rights as we are convinced, on the basis of legal advice, that the rents were due in full. There are still a few disputes, mainly with large multinationals who tried to take advantage of the constructive approach of Retail Estates to try to obtain concessions that go beyond the period of compulsory closure. Writs of summons to appear in court will be served in these cases and the full application of the rental agreements will be requested.

For the record, it should be recalled that the real estate experts took into account the current situation for the valuation of the real estate portfolio on 31 March 2020 and recorded a loss of value equalling 1 month's rent, i.e. €-6.61 million, for the Belgian non-food retail portfolio to cover a partial compensation for the expected losses incurred during the period of compulsory closure. This correction for the period of compulsory closure will not be applied for the revaluation on 30 June 2020.

In the Netherlands, rent reductions have so far only been granted to individual catering establishments for the period of the compulsory closure. Other tenants mainly request payment facilities (e.g. conversion of quarterly rent into monthly rent). The retail parks have never been closed and the number of visitors remained high. As many other leisure activities had become impossible and the city centres were avoided, the easy accessibility and spacious car parks of the retail parks were a major asset.

In these uncertain times, with a latent Covid-19 virus that may cause a new outbreak anywhere following the cancellation of the lockdown and the imminent reopening of the borders, it's difficult to predict the evolution of the retail trade, the performance of our customers and our own profitability. It is a fact, however, that out-of-town locations will probably remain the privileged locations for "runshopping" for a long time to come. Their large scale, their location and their accessibility give them a strategic advantage over shops located in the city centre and shopping malls. Being the market leader in the out-of-town segment of the non-food retail sector, our company is in an excellent position to take on this challenge.

DIVIDEND

The proposed gross dividend for the 2019-2020 financial year that will be submitted for approval to the next general meeting is € 4.40 (€ 3.08 net) and represents a 3.53% increase compared to the dividend of the past financial year, which is considerably larger than the low inflation experienced during the same period. Retail Estates will thus distribute

  • 55.57 million of its EPRA profit and invest the balance (€ 13.63 million) of the undistributed profit in the company's growth.

Retail Estates aims at a gross dividend of € 4.40 for the 2020-2021 financial year. The low payout ratio of the past few years has resulted in the fact that the net rents had to considerably decrease (by more than 15%) due to the Covid-19 crisis before the dividend amount would have to be reduced. This seems to be improbable at present, but the risk can never be excluded.

REPORT OF THE STATUTORY AUDITOR

The statutory auditor confirmed that the audit of the consolidated financial statements, as prepared by the board of directors, has been completed and that no material inaccuracies have been found.

CALENDAR

The annual report will be available for the shareholders on the website as from 12 June 2020 (close of business).

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

INCOME STATEMENT (in € 000)

31.03.2020

Rental income

107 910

Rental related expenses

-296

Net rental income

107 614

Recovery of property expenses

Recovery of rental charges and taxes normally

payable by tenants on let properties

12 124

Rental charges and taxes normally payable by tenants on let properties

-13 505

Other rental related income and expenses

-29

Property result

106 204

Technical costs

-4 486

Commercial costs

-874

Charges and taxes on unlet properties

-748

Property management costs

-2 939

Other property costs

-3

Property costs

-9 052

Operating property result

97 152

Operating corporate costs

-5 593

Other current operating income and expenses

Operating result before result on portfolio

91 559

Result on disposals of investment properties

597

Result on sales of other non-financial assets

Changes in fair value of investment properties

-5 183

Other result on portfolio

-298

Operating result

86 675

Financial income

55

Net interest charges

-19 275

Changes in the fair value of financial assets and liabilities

-6 216

Other financial charges

-96

31.03.2019

95 411

-430

94 981

10 403

-11 786

-58

93 539

-3 829

-870

-306

-2 562

-18

-7 586

85 953

-5 147

80 807

654

7 361

-1 058

87 765

93

-18 479

-13 374

-67

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

INCOME STATEMENT (in € 000)

31.03.2020

Financial result

-25 533

Result before taxes

61 142

Taxes

-3 044

Net result

58 098

Attributable to:

Shareholders of the Group

58 098

Minority interests

Note:

EPRA earnings (share Group)1

69 199

Result on portfolio

-4 884

Changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities

-6 216

RESULT PER SHARE

31.03.2020

31.03.2019

-31 826

55 938

-1 458

54 479

54 479

60 896

6 957

-13 374

31.03.2019

Number of ordinary shares in circulation

12 630 414

11 422 593

Weighted average number of shares

12 359 942

11 265 034

EPRA earnings per share (in €)2

5,60

5,41

EPRA earnings per share (in €) - diluted

5,60

5,41

1 The EPRA earnings is calculated as follows: net result excluding changes in fair value of investment properties, exclusive the result on disposal of investment properties and exclusive changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities. 1 The EPRA earnings per share is calculated from the weighted average number of shares, counted from the time of issue (which does not necessarily coincide with

first dividend entitlement date). Calculated on the number of dividend-entitled shares (12.630.414 shares), the EPRA earnings per share amounts to EUR 5.48 EUR at 31.03.2020 versus EUR 5.33 at 31.03.2019.

2 The EPRA earnings per share is calculated from the weighted average number of shares, counted from the time of issue (which does not necessarily coincide with first dividend entitlement date). Calculated on the number of dividend-entitled shares (12.630.414 shares), the EPRA earnings per share amounts to EUR 5.48 EUR at 31.03.2020 versus EUR 5.33 at 31.03.2019.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

ASSETS (in € 000)

31.03.2020

31.03.2019

Non-current assets

1 672 128

1 535 431

Goodwill

Intangible non-current assets

1 142

142

Investment properties1

1 661 753

1 529 629

Other tangible non-current assets

6 545

2 812

Financial non-current assets

186

Finance lease receivables

1 030

1 030

Trade receivables and other non-current assets

1 658

1 632

Deferred taxes

1 653

1 113

Other

5

519

Current assets

113 008

28 461

Non-current assets or groups of assets held for sale

1 791

17 406

Trade receivables

5 686

4 051

Tax receivables and other current assets

5 690

2 342

Cash and cash equivalents

98 082

3 163

Deferred charges and accrued income

1 759

1 500

TOTAL ASSETS

1 785 136

1 563 892

RESULT PER SHARE

31.03.2020

31.03.2019

Number of ordinary shares in circulation

12 630 414

11 422 593

Weighted average number of shares

12 359 942

11 265 034

EPRA earnings per share (in €)2

5,60

5,41

EPRA earnings per share (in €) - diluted

5,60

5,41

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in € 000)

31.03.2020

31.03.2019

Shareholders' equity

798 987

707 926

Shareholders' equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent company

798 987

707 926

Capital

275 768

248 939

Issue premiums

315 410

260 174

Reserves

149 711

144 335

Net result of the financial year

58 098

54 480

1 Including project developments (IAS 40).

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in € 000)

31.03.2020

31.03.2019

Liabilities

986 149

855 965

Non-current liabilities

833 751

733 220

Provisions

Non-current financial debts

804 793

706 793

Credit institutions

642 707

622 200

Long term financial lease

2 870

Bonds

159 217

84 593

Other non-current financial liabilities

28 957

26 427

Current liabilities

152 399

122 745

Current financial debts

126 993

82 260

Credit institutions

126 993

82 260

Short term financial lease

Trade debts and other current debts

15 385

25 640

Exit tax

959

7 975

Other

14 426

17 665

Other current liabilities

815

5 479

Accrued charges and deferred income

9 206

9 366

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1 785 136

1 563 892

DEBT RATIO

31.03.2020

31.03.2019

Debt ratio1

53.10%

52.58%

1 The debt ratio is calculated as follows: liabilities (excluding provisions, accrued charges and deferred income, financial instruments and deferred taxes), divided by the total assets (excluding hedging instruments).

ABOUT RETAIL ESTATES NV

The Belgian public real estate investment trust Retail Estates nv is a niche player specialised in making in out-of-town retail properties located on the periphery of residential areas or along main access roads to urban centres available to users. Real Estates NV acquires these real properties from third parties or builds and commercialises retail buildings for its own account. The buildings have useful areas ranging between 500m² and 3,000m². A typical retail building has an average area of 1,000 m².

As of 31 March 2020, Retail Estates nv has 969 premises in its portfolio with a total retail area of 1,136,492 m², spread over Belgium and the Netherlands. The occupancy rate of the portfolio was 97.92% on 31 March 2020, compared to 98.28% on 31 March 2019.

The fair value of the consolidated real estate portfolio of Retail Estates NV as at 31 March 2020 is estimated at EUR 1,661.75 million by independent real estate experts.

Retail Estates NV is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam and is registered as a public regulated real estate company.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may lead to actual results being materially different from the results which might be assumed in this press release on the basis of such forward-looking statements. Major factors that may influence these results include changes in the economic situation, commercial, tax- related and environmental factors.

Ternat, 12 June 2020

Jan De Nys, CEO of Retail Estates nv

For more information, please contact:

Retail Estates nv, Jan De Nys - CEO, tel. +32 2/568 10 20 - +32 475/27 84 12

Retail Estates nv, Kara De Smet - CFO, tel. +32 2/568 10 20

RETAIL ESTATES NV

Public BE-REIT under the laws of Belgium Industrielaan 6 B-1740 Ternat RLE Brussel VAT BE 0434 797 847 T: +32 2 568 10 20 info@retailestates.com www.retailestates.com

IN RETAIL WE TRUST

Disclaimer

Retail Estates NV published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 15:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RETAIL ESTATES SA
11:53aRETAIL ESTATES : 12/06/2020 - announcement of the annual results of the 2019-202..
PU
05/12RETAIL ESTATES : 12/05/2020 - Covid-19 (coronavirus) - update - All shops in Bel..
PU
02/14RETAIL ESTATES : 14/02/2020 - Interim statement – third quarter results of..
PU
2019RETAIL ESTATES : 23/12/2019 - Extraordinary general meeting of shareholders appr..
PU
2019RETAIL ESTATES : successfully conducts a EUR 75 million bond private placement
PU
2019RETAIL ESTATES : 28/11/2019 - Announcement of a transparency notification
PU
2019RETAIL ESTATES SA : Threshold crossings
CO
2019RETAIL ESTATES SA : Threshold crossings
CO
2019RETAIL ESTATES : Half-year results
CO
2019RETAIL ESTATES : 06/11/2019 - Announcement of a transparency notification
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 108 M 122 M 122 M
Net income 2020 57,9 M 65,4 M 65,4 M
Net Debt 2020 813 M 919 M 919 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 7,52%
Capitalization 739 M 841 M 835 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart RETAIL ESTATES SA
Duration : Period :
Retail Estates sa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RETAIL ESTATES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 68,50 €
Last Close Price 58,50 €
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Emiel Maria C. de Nys Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Paul Jozef Julien Borghgraef Chairman & Compliance Officer
Kara de Smet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tom Ooms Manager-Technical & Construction
Victor Johan Alfons Ragoen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RETAIL ESTATES SA-30.27%841
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)13.19%58 482
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.11.85%35 935
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-21.39%19 877
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-5.69%19 231
SEGRO PLC-4.90%11 951
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group