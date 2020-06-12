Retail Estates : 12/06/2020 - ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE ANNUAL RESULTS OF THE 2019-2020 FINANCIAL YEAR 0 06/12/2020 | 11:53am EDT Send by mail :

PRESS RELEASE Ternat, 12 June 2020 ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE ANNUAL RESULTS OF THE 2019-2020 FINANCIAL YEAR NET RENTAL INCOME INCREASES BY 13.30% TO € 107.61 MILLION DUE TO EXPANSION OF THE REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO BY 8.64% TO € 1,661.75 MILLION EPRA RESULT (EXCLUSIVE OF PORTFOLIO RESULT) INCREASES BY 13.63% TO € 69.20 MILLION PROPOSED DIVIDEND IS € 4.40 (3.53% INCREASE COMPARED TO THE PAST FINANCIAL YEAR) - EPRA RESULT IS € 5.60 PER SHARE OCCUPANCY RATE REMAINS HIGH (97.92%) REPORT 2019-2020 AVAILABLE UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 EPIDEMIC ON THE RENTAL INCOME FOR APRIL-JUNE 2020 2019-2020 FINANCIAL YEAR IN A NUTSHELL The past financial year 2019-2020, closed on 31 March 2020, yielded the strongest operational results of all 22 financial years since the IPO in 1998. The EPRA earnings per share rose to the highest level ever, € 5.60 (an uninterrupted increase by 44.33% over the past five financial years). The proposed gross dividend for the past financial year that is submitted for approval to the general meeting is € 4.40 (an uninterrupted increase by 41.94% over the past five financial years). This dividend represents a payout ratio of 80.07%. The balance will remain at the disposal of the company and will be used to finance its investment programme. Retail Estates remind the shareholders of the fact that they have been able to combine a significant growth of the dividend with a low payout ratio. This is a defensive strategy that has proven its worth, especially during the difficult times since the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic. As a result of this strategy, a buffer has been created so as to guarantee that disappointing operational results do not necessarily lead to a dividend decrease. We have also been working on the basis for the growth of Retail Estates: the capital basis was strengthened by capital increases at the start of the financial year, totalling € 82.41 million. The substantial success of our optional dividend, that was among the highest of the BE-REIT sector with a conversion rate of 67.87 %, certainly contributed to these results. The share price followed this favourable evolution, causing Retail Estates to exceed a market capitalisation of € 1 billion for the first time on 16 May 2019. The investments were mainly made in the Netherlands, as that is where the best opportunities arose. A total of € 102.55 million was invested in Breda, Naaldwijk, Utrecht and Zaandam. A further € 78.70 million were invested in the purchase of two retail parks in Den Bosch and Maastricht. The deeds of purchase were executed in April and June 2020 respectively. These investments were mainly financed by the issue of new shares (€ 51.32 million), the issue of a bond loan for institutional investors (€ 75 million) and bank financing (€ 54.93 million). On 31 March 2020 the occupancy rate is 97.92%, which brings us once again close to the target of 98% that Retail Estates has been striving for during the past 22 years. At present, the sector of out-of-town retail properties has a low vacancy rate at high-quality locations. The increasing differences in purchasing power between and within the Belgian regions had led to a shift from soft discounters (often fashion industry players) to hard discounters (usually from the commodities industry). Due to the higher average purchasing power in the Netherlands, this trend is not visible in our Dutch retail parks. More information is available in our annual report on the website. COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS) - UPDATE On Monday 11 May 2020 the period of compulsory closure affecting 624 retail units in the Belgian retail portfolio ended. The retail units in the Dutch retail portfolio remained open. However, both the Belgian and Dutch catering establishments were only able to reopen in early June after the period of compulsory closure that had started in mid- March 2020. Since the reopening of all retail units in Belgium on 11 May, Retail Estates has started negotiations with almost all of the affected tenants with a view to reaching an agreement on the unpaid rents for the months of April and May 2020. A full agreement was reached with the tenants of 493 retail units. In essence, the agreements stipulate that the cost of the rent owed for the period of the closure will be divided between the lessor and the tenant on a 50/50 basis. The 22 catering establishments have been excused from payment of the rent for the entire period of compulsory closure. In practice this means that Retail Estates excuses the tenants from payment of a month's rent on average (the agreements currently represent a total of € 5.48 million, this amount may still increase depending on the agreements still to be concluded) and secures payment of the rent for the months of May and June. For the Belgian catering establishments, this represents an amount of € 0.20 million for which payment was waived. No agreement was reached with the tenants of 43 retail units (including the 28 Brantano properties). The quarterly rent for these shops represents € 1.59 million. All rental charges and other amounts payable in addition to the rent remain due in full. During the same period Retail Estates did succeed in making considerable savings. The net result of the rent reductions, decreased by the savings made, will be visible in the publication on 4 September of this year of the results for the quarter April-June 2020. No rent reductions nor revisions of rental agreements have been granted for the period starting on 1 July 2020. Retail Estates is convinced that the amicable agreements are in the interest of both the company and its customers and will facilitate the relaunch of the retail businesses after two months of compulsory closure. In this context, the company has at all times reserved its rights as we are convinced, on the basis of legal advice, that the rents were due in full. There are still a few disputes, mainly with large multinationals who tried to take advantage of the constructive approach of Retail Estates to try to obtain concessions that go beyond the period of compulsory closure. Writs of summons to appear in court will be served in these cases and the full application of the rental agreements will be requested. For the record, it should be recalled that the real estate experts took into account the current situation for the valuation of the real estate portfolio on 31 March 2020 and recorded a loss of value equalling 1 month's rent, i.e. €-6.61 million, for the Belgian non-food retail portfolio to cover a partial compensation for the expected losses incurred during the period of compulsory closure. This correction for the period of compulsory closure will not be applied for the revaluation on 30 June 2020. In the Netherlands, rent reductions have so far only been granted to individual catering establishments for the period of the compulsory closure. Other tenants mainly request payment facilities (e.g. conversion of quarterly rent into monthly rent). The retail parks have never been closed and the number of visitors remained high. As many other leisure activities had become impossible and the city centres were avoided, the easy accessibility and spacious car parks of the retail parks were a major asset. In these uncertain times, with a latent Covid-19 virus that may cause a new outbreak anywhere following the cancellation of the lockdown and the imminent reopening of the borders, it's difficult to predict the evolution of the retail trade, the performance of our customers and our own profitability. It is a fact, however, that out-of-town locations will probably remain the privileged locations for "runshopping" for a long time to come. Their large scale, their location and their accessibility give them a strategic advantage over shops located in the city centre and shopping malls. Being the market leader in the out-of-town segment of the non-food retail sector, our company is in an excellent position to take on this challenge. DIVIDEND The proposed gross dividend for the 2019-2020 financial year that will be submitted for approval to the next general meeting is € 4.40 (€ 3.08 net) and represents a 3.53% increase compared to the dividend of the past financial year, which is considerably larger than the low inflation experienced during the same period. Retail Estates will thus distribute 55.57 million of its EPRA profit and invest the balance (€ 13.63 million) of the undistributed profit in the company's growth. Retail Estates aims at a gross dividend of € 4.40 for the 2020-2021 financial year. The low payout ratio of the past few years has resulted in the fact that the net rents had to considerably decrease (by more than 15%) due to the Covid-19 crisis before the dividend amount would have to be reduced. This seems to be improbable at present, but the risk can never be excluded. REPORT OF THE STATUTORY AUDITOR The statutory auditor confirmed that the audit of the consolidated financial statements, as prepared by the board of directors, has been completed and that no material inaccuracies have been found. CALENDAR The annual report will be available for the shareholders on the website as from 12 June 2020 (close of business). CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INCOME STATEMENT (in € 000) 31.03.2020 Rental income 107 910 Rental related expenses -296 Net rental income 107 614 Recovery of property expenses Recovery of rental charges and taxes normally payable by tenants on let properties 12 124 Rental charges and taxes normally payable by tenants on let properties -13 505 Other rental related income and expenses -29 Property result 106 204 Technical costs -4 486 Commercial costs -874 Charges and taxes on unlet properties -748 Property management costs -2 939 Other property costs -3 Property costs -9 052 Operating property result 97 152 Operating corporate costs -5 593 Other current operating income and expenses Operating result before result on portfolio 91 559 Result on disposals of investment properties 597 Result on sales of other non-financial assets Changes in fair value of investment properties -5 183 Other result on portfolio -298 Operating result 86 675 Financial income 55 Net interest charges -19 275 Changes in the fair value of financial assets and liabilities -6 216 Other financial charges -96 31.03.2019 95 411 -430 94 981 10 403 -11 786 -58 93 539 -3 829 -870 -306 -2 562 -18 -7 586 85 953 -5 147 80 807 654 7 361 -1 058 87 765 93 -18 479 -13 374 -67 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INCOME STATEMENT (in € 000) 31.03.2020 Financial result -25 533 Result before taxes 61 142 Taxes -3 044 Net result 58 098 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Group 58 098 Minority interests Note: EPRA earnings (share Group)1 69 199 Result on portfolio -4 884 Changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities -6 216 RESULT PER SHARE 31.03.2020 31.03.2019 -31 826 55 938 -1 458 54 479 54 479 60 896 6 957 -13 374 31.03.2019 Number of ordinary shares in circulation 12 630 414 11 422 593 Weighted average number of shares 12 359 942 11 265 034 EPRA earnings per share (in €)2 5,60 5,41 EPRA earnings per share (in €) - diluted 5,60 5,41 1 The EPRA earnings is calculated as follows: net result excluding changes in fair value of investment properties, exclusive the result on disposal of investment properties and exclusive changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities. 1 The EPRA earnings per share is calculated from the weighted average number of shares, counted from the time of issue (which does not necessarily coincide with first dividend entitlement date). Calculated on the number of dividend-entitled shares (12.630.414 shares), the EPRA earnings per share amounts to EUR 5.48 EUR at 31.03.2020 versus EUR 5.33 at 31.03.2019. 2 The EPRA earnings per share is calculated from the weighted average number of shares, counted from the time of issue (which does not necessarily coincide with first dividend entitlement date). Calculated on the number of dividend-entitled shares (12.630.414 shares), the EPRA earnings per share amounts to EUR 5.48 EUR at 31.03.2020 versus EUR 5.33 at 31.03.2019. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS (in € 000) 31.03.2020 31.03.2019 Non-current assets 1 672 128 1 535 431 Goodwill Intangible non-current assets 1 142 142 Investment properties1 1 661 753 1 529 629 Other tangible non-current assets 6 545 2 812 Financial non-current assets 186 Finance lease receivables 1 030 1 030 Trade receivables and other non-current assets 1 658 1 632 Deferred taxes 1 653 1 113 Other 5 519 Current assets 113 008 28 461 Non-current assets or groups of assets held for sale 1 791 17 406 Trade receivables 5 686 4 051 Tax receivables and other current assets 5 690 2 342 Cash and cash equivalents 98 082 3 163 Deferred charges and accrued income 1 759 1 500 TOTAL ASSETS 1 785 136 1 563 892 RESULT PER SHARE 31.03.2020 31.03.2019 Number of ordinary shares in circulation 12 630 414 11 422 593 Weighted average number of shares 12 359 942 11 265 034 EPRA earnings per share (in €)2 5,60 5,41 EPRA earnings per share (in €) - diluted 5,60 5,41 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in € 000) 31.03.2020 31.03.2019 Shareholders' equity 798 987 707 926 Shareholders' equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent company 798 987 707 926 Capital 275 768 248 939 Issue premiums 315 410 260 174 Reserves 149 711 144 335 Net result of the financial year 58 098 54 480 1 Including project developments (IAS 40). CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in € 000) 31.03.2020 31.03.2019 Liabilities 986 149 855 965 Non-current liabilities 833 751 733 220 Provisions Non-current financial debts 804 793 706 793 Credit institutions 642 707 622 200 Long term financial lease 2 870 Bonds 159 217 84 593 Other non-current financial liabilities 28 957 26 427 Current liabilities 152 399 122 745 Current financial debts 126 993 82 260 Credit institutions 126 993 82 260 Short term financial lease Trade debts and other current debts 15 385 25 640 Exit tax 959 7 975 Other 14 426 17 665 Other current liabilities 815 5 479 Accrued charges and deferred income 9 206 9 366 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1 785 136 1 563 892 DEBT RATIO 31.03.2020 31.03.2019 Debt ratio1 53.10% 52.58% 1 The debt ratio is calculated as follows: liabilities (excluding provisions, accrued charges and deferred income, financial instruments and deferred taxes), divided by the total assets (excluding hedging instruments). ABOUT RETAIL ESTATES NV The Belgian public real estate investment trust Retail Estates nv is a niche player specialised in making in out-of-town retail properties located on the periphery of residential areas or along main access roads to urban centres available to users. Real Estates NV acquires these real properties from third parties or builds and commercialises retail buildings for its own account. The buildings have useful areas ranging between 500m² and 3,000m². A typical retail building has an average area of 1,000 m². As of 31 March 2020, Retail Estates nv has 969 premises in its portfolio with a total retail area of 1,136,492 m², spread over Belgium and the Netherlands. The occupancy rate of the portfolio was 97.92% on 31 March 2020, compared to 98.28% on 31 March 2019. The fair value of the consolidated real estate portfolio of Retail Estates NV as at 31 March 2020 is estimated at EUR 1,661.75 million by independent real estate experts. Retail Estates NV is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam and is registered as a public regulated real estate company. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may lead to actual results being materially different from the results which might be assumed in this press release on the basis of such forward-looking statements. Major factors that may influence these results include changes in the economic situation, commercial, tax- related and environmental factors. Ternat, 12 June 2020 Jan De Nys, CEO of Retail Estates nv For more information, please contact: Retail Estates nv, Jan De Nys - CEO, tel. +32 2/568 10 20 - +32 475/27 84 12 Retail Estates nv, Kara De Smet - CFO, tel. +32 2/568 10 20 RETAIL ESTATES NV Public BE-REIT under the laws of Belgium Industrielaan 6 B-1740 Ternat • RLE Brussel VAT BE 0434 797 847 • T: +32 2 568 10 20 info@retailestates.com • www.retailestates.com IN RETAIL WE TRUST

