Retail Estates : 28/11/2019 - Announcement of a transparency notification

( AR T IC L E 14 , F IR S T P AR A GR AP H O F T HE B E L G I AN A CT O F 2 MA Y 2007 O N THE D IS C L O SU R E O F S I GN I FI CAN T P AR T IC IP ATI O N S )

the voting rights attached to the Retail Estates shares held by AXA Belgium NV have exceeded the threshold of 5% of the total voting rights on 21 November 2019 and that (ii) the voting rights attached to the Retail Estates shares held by AXA Holdings Belgium NV have dropped below the threshold of 3% of the total voting rights on 21 November 2019 due to a transfer of shares between AXA Holdings Belgium NV and AXA Belgium NV on 21 November 2019.

In accordance with the Belgian Transparency Law, Retail Estates NV declares having received on 26 November 2019 a transparency notice dated 26 November 2019. The transparency notice has been sent by AXA NV, with registered office at Avenue Matignon 25 - 75008 Paris and reveals that

The operational entities of the AXA Group, including the insurance subsidiaries of AXA, operate and exercise their voting rights independently of any other entity of the AXA group with asset management activities under the conditions set out in article 11§2 of the law of 2 May 2007.

Transparency notification due to the transfer of 597.627 shares by AXA Holdings NV to AXA Belgium NV on 21 November 2019 without any change to the consolidated participation of AXA NV.

AXA Holdings Belgium NV holds 94.93% of the shares and AXA NV holds 5.07% of the shares of AXA Belgium NV.

This press release can be consulted on the website of Retail Estates NV via this link: https://www.retailestates.com/en/publications.

The notification can be consulted on the website of Retail Estates NV via this link: http://www.retailestates.com/en/investors/share/shareholding-structure-and-notifications.

Regulatory information

Ternat, 28 November 2019 - 5:40 pm

ABOUT RETAIL ESTATES NV

Retail Estates nv is a public regulated real estate company and more specifically a niche company that specialises in investing in out-of-town retail properties which are located on the periphery of residential areas or along main access roads into urban centres. Real Estates NV acquires these real properties from third parties or builds and commercialises retail buildings for its own account. The buildings have useful areas ranging between 500m2 and 3,000m2. A typical retail property has an average area of 1,000 m2.

As of 30 September 2019, Retail Estates nv has 965 premises in its portfolio with a total retail area of 1,128,130 m², spread over Belgium and the Netherlands. The occupancy rate of the entire portfolio was 97.97% on 30 September 2019, compared to 98.28% on 31 March 2019.

The fair value of the consolidated real estate portfolio of Retail Estates NV as of 30 September 2019 is estimated at € 1,639.84 million by independent real estate experts.

Retail Estates NV is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam and is registered as a public regulated real estate company. As of 30 September 2019, the stock market capitalisation of the shares amounts to € 1,082.43 mio.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may lead to actual results being materially different from the results which might be assumed in this press release on the basis of such forward-looking statements. Major factors that may influence these results include changes in the economic situation, commercial, tax-related and environmental factors.

Ternat, 28 November 2019

Jan De Nys, CEO of Retail Estates nv

For more information, please contact:

Retail Estates nv, Jan De Nys - CEO, T: +32 2/568 10 20 - F:+32 475/27 84 12

Retail Estates nv, Kara De Smet - CFO, T: +32 2/568 10 20 - F: +32 496/57 83 58

RETAIL ESTATES NV

Public RREC under Belgian law Industrielaan 6, B-1740 Ternat RLE of Brussels

VAT BE 0434.797.847

T: +32 2 568 10 20 info@retailestates.com www.retailestates.com