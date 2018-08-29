Retail Food : RFG and Franchise Arabia Partner for MENA Expansion

Retail Food Group (RFG)(ASX:RFG) is pleased to announce they have
partnered with Franchise Arabia to increase their growth potential in
India and the Middle East North African (MENA) region. The partnership
highlights RFG’s focus on bringing world class brands to consumers who
value quality and convenience.
Nicholas Brill, Divisional Director International at RFG said “We at
Retail Food Group are particularly excited by this partnership with
Franchise Arabia because of their reputation across the MENA region. It
enables us to increase the footprint of our brands in the Middle East
North Africa region, one of our key target markets. We believe brands
like Donut King, Crust Gourmet Pizza Bar and Michel’s Patisserie are
ripe for expansion in this area.”
RFG already has over 200 outlets in the MENA region through its
successful Gloria Jean’s Coffee Brand and the ‘It’s a Grind’ brand.
Omar Alhaza’a, Founder & CEO of Franchise Arabia reinforced their
commitment to the RFG partnership saying, “The MENA region is
experiencing growth across a range of related industries – franchising,
restaurants, F&B and hospitality, so RFG is well positioned to leverage
its global capabilities and work closely with Franchise Arabia to build
a strong foundation for growth. We’re excited about this partnership
with a world-class powerhouse such as RFG and are looking forward to
introducing the RFG brands to investors and consumers across the region”.
This agreement coincides with other recent Retail Food Group
announcements through Gloria Jean’s Coffees Master Franchise Agreements
in the United Kingdom, the State of Palestine and Uzbekistan and Donut
King moving into the UK, Swedish and Myanmar markets.
To find out more about RFG, visit www.rfgbrands.com.
About Retail Food Group Limited:
RFG is a global food and
beverage company, multi-brand retail food franchise owner, a roaster and
supplier of high quality coffee products, and an emerging leader in the
foodservice, dairy processing and wholesale bakery sectors.
About Franchise Arabia:
Franchise Arabia is known as ‘The
voice of Franchising’ in the MENA region. The group offers multiple
franchise related services with its portal as the main marketing engine.
It is the leading most comprehensive MENA-wide directory for finding the
best franchise opportunities for sale. For more information, please go
to www.franchisearabia.com
