RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA INC

(RPAI)
  Report  
Retail Properties Of America : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend On Common Stock

0
07/23/2019 | 05:37pm EDT

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:  RPAI) (the "Company") today announced that it declared the third quarter dividend for its outstanding Class A common stock. The dividend of $0.165625 per common share will be paid on October 10, 2019, to Class A common stockholders of record on September 26, 2019.

About RPAI
Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

Contact Information
Michael Gaiden
Vice President – Investor Relations
Retail Properties of America, Inc.       
(630) 634-4233

