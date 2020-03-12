Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Retail Properties of America, Inc.    RPAI

RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC.

(RPAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Retail Properties Of America : To Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss its financial results and other matters affecting the Company. 

A live webcast will be available online on the Company's website at www.rpai.com in the INVEST section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately 12 months.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 or (201) 493-6725 for international callers. Please dial in at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call to register. A replay of the call will be available from 2:00 PM (ET) on May 6, 2020, until midnight (ET) on May 20, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers and entering pin number 13699877.

About RPAI
Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2019, the Company owned 104 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

Contact Information
Michael Gaiden
Vice President – Capital Markets and Investor Relations
Retail Properties of America, Inc.       
(630) 634-4233

RPAI Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-properties-of-america-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2020-financial-results-301022574.html

SOURCE Retail Properties of America, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERI
04:16pRETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA : To Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
03/02RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC. : Updates Date and Time for Presentation at t..
PR
02/26RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC. : To Present At The Citi 2020 Global Property..
PR
02/19RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL..
AQ
02/18RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/18RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
02/18RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC. : Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 R..
PR
02/13RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC. : Announces First Quarter 2020 Dividend On Co..
PR
01/21RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC. : Announces Tax Allocations Of 2019 Dividend ..
PR
2019RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group