RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA INC (RPAI)
Retail Properties of America, Inc. : Announces Supplemental Tax Allocation Data For 2018 Dividend Distributions

01/23/2019

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today announced additional tax allocation data for 2018 dividend distributions on its shares of Class A Common Stock. The "Section 199A Dividends" column in the below table supplements the table included in the original press release issued on January 17, 2019. No other information from the original press release has been changed.

 Class A Common Stock (NYSE: RPAI)                                                                                       CUSIP 76131V202




2018 Tax Information


Record

Date

Payment

Date

Total
Distribution

Per Share

2018

Taxable
Distribution

Ordinary
Dividends

Non-
Dividend
Distribution

Section 199A
Dividends1

2017

Taxable
Distribution

12/27/2017

1/10/2018

$ 0.165625

$ 0.033727

$ 0.022603

$ 0.011124

$ 0.022603

$0.131898

3/27/2018

4/10/2018

$ 0.165625

$ 0.165625

$ 0.111000

$ 0.054625

$ 0.111000

N/A

6/26/2018

7/10/2018

$ 0.165625

$ 0.165625

$ 0.111000

$ 0.054625

$ 0.111000

N/A

9/25/2018

10/10/2018

$ 0.165625

$ 0.165625

$ 0.111000

$ 0.054625

$ 0.111000

N/A


Total

$ 0.662500

$ 0.530602

$ 0.355603

$ 0.174999

$ 0.355603

$ 0.131898

Percent of 2018 Total


100.00%

67.02%

32.98%



1 Represents qualified REIT dividends that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, that is available for non-corporate taxpayers and is included in "Ordinary Dividends".

For shareholders of RPAI Class A Common Stock, the Form 1099-DIV summarizes the allocation of the 2018 cash dividends. The amounts indicated on the Form 1099-DIV should be reported on the shareholders' 2018 federal income tax returns. The schedule above, presented on a per share basis, is provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV.

Investors are advised to consult a legal or tax professional about the specific tax treatment of the Company's 2018 distributions.

This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's tax filings and is subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company's distributions.

ABOUT RPAI
Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

Contact Information
Michael Gaiden
Vice President – Investor Relations
Retail Properties of America, Inc.       
(630) 634-4233

