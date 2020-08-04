MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Retail Properties of America, Inc. RPAI RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC. (RPAI) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 08/04 04:10:00 pm 6.49 USD +5.02% 04:57p RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA : Quarterly Supplemental Information - Second Quarter 2020 PU 04:35p RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K) AQ 04:16p RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA : Reports Second Quarter And Year To Date 2020 Results PR Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Retail Properties of America : Quarterly Supplemental Information - Second Quarter 2020 0 08/04/2020 | 04:57pm EDT Send by mail :

Q2 2020 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORM ATION lifestyle grocer mixed-use development 1 2 3 4 5 TABLE OF CONTENTS EARNINGS RELEASE.......................................................................... i-vii FINANCIAL SUMMARY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets................................................. 1 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations................................ 2 Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Shareholders, Operating FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders and Additional Information....................................................................... 3 Supplemental Financial Statement Detail................................................. 4 Same Store Net Operating Income............................................................ 5 Capitalization............................................................................................. 6 Covenants.................................................................................................. 7 Summary of Indebtedness........................................................................ 8 TRANSACTION SUMMARY Development Projects............................................................................... 9-12 Acquisitions and Dispositions.................................................................... 13 PORTFOLIO SUMMARY Retail Market Summary............................................................................. 14 Retail Operating Portfolio Occupancy....................................................... 15 Top Retail Tenants..................................................................................... 16 Retail Leasing Activity Summary................................................................ 17 Retail Lease Expirations............................................................................. 18 OTHER INFORMATION COVID-19 Disclosure - Tenant Resiliency and Rent Collections................ 19 COVID-19 Disclosure - Supplemental Base Rent Reconciliations.............. 20 Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations.................................. 21-24 Retail Properties of America, Inc. | 2021 Spring Road, Suite 200 | Oak Brook, Illinois 60523 | 855.247.RPAI | www.rpai.com RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER AND YEAR TO DATE 2020 RESULTS Oak Brook, IL - August 4, 2020 - Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020. FINANCIAL RESULTS For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported: Net loss attributable to common shareholders of $(7.3) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $21.2 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019;

Funds from operations (FFO) attributable to common shareholders of $36.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $55.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019;

Operating funds from operations (Operating FFO) attributable to common shareholders of $36.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $55.8 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019; and

A $21.6 million decrease in lease income, equating to $0.10 per diluted share, compared to the same period in 2019, primarily driven by the impact on the Company's business from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and, specifically, the $14.0 million aggregate increase in the Company's allowance for doubtful accounts receivable. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported: Net income attributable to common shareholders of $15.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to $44.4 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019;

FFO attributable to common shareholders of $98.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $112.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019;

Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders of $93.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $114.2 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019; and

A $25.7 million decrease in lease income, equating to $0.12 per diluted share, compared to the same period in 2019, primarily driven by the impact on the Company's business from the COVID-19 pandemic during the second quarter of 2020. OPERATING RESULTS For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio results were as follows: 22.2% decrease in same store net operating income (NOI) over the comparable period in 2019, primarily driven by the impact on the Company's business from the COVID-19 pandemic;

COVID-19 pandemic; Total same store portfolio occupancy: 93.6% at June 30, 2020, down 50 basis points from 94.1% at March 31, 2020 and up 130 basis points from 92.3% at June 30, 2019; n Retail Properties of America, Inc. T: 855.247.RPAI www.rpai.com 2021 Spring Road, Suite 200 Oak Brook, IL 60523 Total same store portfolio percent leased, including leases signed but not commenced: 94.8% at June 30, 2020, down 50 basis points from 95.3% at March 31, 2020 and up 10 basis points from 94.7% at June 30, 2019;

Retail portfolio occupancy: 93.6% at June 30, 2020, down 50 basis points from 94.1% at March 31, 2020 and up 120 basis points from 92.4% at June 30, 2019;

Retail portfolio percent leased, including leases signed but not commenced: 94.9% at June 30, 2020, down 40 basis points from 95.3% at March 31, 2020 and up 20 basis points from 94.7% at June 30, 2019;

Total same store portfolio annualized base rent (ABR) per occupied square foot of $19.52 at June 30, 2020, down 0.3% from $19.58 ABR per occupied square foot at March 31, 2020 and up 1.3% from $19.27 ABR per occupied square foot at June 30, 2019;

323,000 square feet of retail leasing transactions comprised of 66 new and renewal leases; and

A blended re-leasing spread of positive 0.7%, comprised of comparable cash leasing spreads of positive 5.6% on renewal leases and negative (17.9)% on new leases. The Company's signing of an essential retail anchor tenant to backfill vacant space left from a recent non-essential retailer bankruptcy negatively impacted spreads on comparable new leases during the quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio results were as follows: 10.5% decrease in same store NOI over the comparable period in 2019;

608,000 square feet of retail leasing transactions comprised of 148 new and renewal leases; and

A blended re-leasing spread of positive 2.6%, comprised of comparable cash leasing spreads of positive 5.3% on renewal leases and negative (9.2)% on new leases. "Our team worked incredibly hard during the quarter supporting our tenants and addressing rent concession requests with productive results," stated Steve Grimes, chief executive officer. "As we look to the second half of the year, we remain encouraged by the resiliency of our team and high-quality portfolio, as evidenced by the positive trajectory of our monthly cash collections and tenant reopening activity." COVID-19 UPDATE During the quarter, the COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the Company's business as many tenants, faced with reduced customer traffic and revenue as a result of governmental and social mandates related to the pandemic, announced temporary closures of their stores or modifications of their operations and requested lease concessions. Other tenants, many of which operate businesses considered to be essential, remained open and continued to operate. It is possible that public health officials and governmental authorities in the markets in which the Company operates may impose additional restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 or may relax or revoke existing restrictions too quickly, which could, in either case, exacerbate the severity of the adverse impacts on the economy and the Company's business. The rapid development and fluidity of this situation precludes any prediction as to the ultimate adverse impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business. The Company's portfolio square footage was 92% open as of July 31, 2020, up from the previously reported 90% as of July 2, 2020 and 79% as of May 29, 2020. The Company continues to assist tenants' efforts to operate safely and effectively in the current environment through the implementation of curbside pickup, as well as social media campaigns, onsite signage, and expansion of outdoor dining capacity. The Company continues to see a correlation between tenant open status and rent collection. ii As of July 27, 2020, the Company has collected 71.4% of July rent, which is ahead of the daily collection pace for June. As of July 27, 2020, the Company has collected 69.2% of April rent, 67.7% of May rent, 68.3% of June rent, aggregating to 68.4% of second quarter rent, all of which are up from the previously reported totals of 67.4%, 63.7%, 64.7%, and 65.3% as of June 30, 2020, respectively. The Company's portfolio ABR benefits from a composition of 37% from essential uses and office, including 8% from grocery/warehouse clubs as well as 7% from office tenants generally located in suburban locations above the Company's first floor retail footprint. The Company continues to negotiate and sign lease amendments with many tenants in the wake of the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Regarding the 31.6% of billed second quarter 2020 rent not received as of July 27, 2020, the Company has applied security deposits representing 2.5% of total billed second quarter rent and has signed lease amendments representing another 4.4% of total billed second quarter rent with an additional 10.6% agreed in principle with tenants, pending finalization, aggregating to 85.9% of billed second quarter 2020 rent addressed. Regarding the 28.6% of billed July 2020 rent not yet received as of July 27, 2020, the Company has signed lease amendments representing another 5.0% and has agreed in principle with tenants, pending finalization, for another 8.1%, aggregating to 84.5% of billed July 2020 rent addressed; however, the Company can make no assurances that the portion agreed in principle for the billed second quarter 2020 rent and billed July 2020 rent ultimately will be signed on the terms negotiated or at all. For the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to the negative economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company increased its allowance for doubtful accounts receivable by $14.0 million, comprised of (i) an increase in its allowance against billed accounts receivable of $12.4 million and (ii) an increase in its allowance against straight-line rent receivables of $1.6 million. In addition, the Company recognized COVID-19-related negative adjustments to lease income totaling $7.1 million, primarily consisting of uncollected amounts from cash-basis tenants. BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY During the quarter, the Company repaid substantial amounts on its $850.0 million unsecured revolving line of credit (revolver), which was nearly fully drawn on March 31, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $135.0 million outstanding on the revolver and $714.7 million in revolver availability. Combined with cash and cash equivalents of $12.6 million, the Company had $727.3 million in total available liquidity as of June 30, 2020 and no debt maturities for the remainder of 2020. In total, the Company had $1.7 billion of gross consolidated indebtedness with a weighted average contractual interest rate of 3.74% and a weighted average maturity of 4.1 years as of June 30, 2020. The Company continues to benefit from substantial headroom relative to its debt covenants, including a debt service coverage ratio of 4.0x, well in excess of the 1.5x requirement under its debt agreements. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company issued an additional $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.00% senior unsecured notes due 2025 (the Notes) in an underwritten public offering. The Notes were issued at 99.010% of par value plus accrued and unpaid interest from March 15, 2020 through July 20, 2020. The Notes will mature on March 15, 2025, unless earlier redeemed. The Notes constitute a further issuance of, and form a single series with, the Company's previously issued 4.00% senior unsecured notes due 2025, $250.0 million of which were previously outstanding. The post-offering $350.0 million aggregate principal amount outstanding enables the Notes to be eligible for index inclusion. The Company used the net iii proceeds from the sale of the Notes for the repayment of outstanding borrowings under its $850.0 million revolver and for general corporate purposes. DIVIDEND As previously announced, in order to preserve and enhance liquidity and capital positioning, the Company's board of directors temporarily suspended future quarterly dividend payments on the Company's outstanding Class A common stock. The Company's board of directors will continue to evaluate dividend declaration decisions quarterly and consider REIT taxable income distribution requirements in these deliberations. Year to date, including dividends paid in January 2020 and April 2020, the Company has paid $70.9 million in aggregate dividends. INVESTMENT ACTIVITY Expansions and Redevelopments The Company continues to make progress on the execution of its active expansion and redevelopment projects. Active Projects One Loudoun Downtown During the quarter, the Company and KETTLER, its joint venture partner for the multi-family component of the mixed-use expansion of Pads G & H at its One Loudoun Downtown multi- tenant retail operating property, finished frame construction work on Pad G, as well as completed concrete construction work and initiated wood frame construction work on Pad H. Additionally, during the quarter, the Company awarded JLL with the assignment for leasing the office component of Pad G of this mixed-use project, branded One Endicott. In the aggregate, this expansion project, located in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan statistical area (MSA), consists of up to 70,000 square feet of retail and office commercial space and 378 one- and two-bedroommulti-family rental units, which will become One Loudoun's first apartment community, Vyne, which is anticipated to open in late spring 2021. The expansion project complements and enhances the Company's approximately 469,000 square foot mixed-use community anchor asset, One Loudoun Downtown, which boasted retail occupancy of 95.4% and office occupancy of 95.1% as of June 30, 2020. Circle East During the quarter, the Company signed several letters of intent with leading national retailers for in-line space at its 80,000 square foot Circle East mixed-use project located in Towson, MD within the Baltimore MSA. The Company also began build-out for the previously announced Shake Shack anchor site and expects to begin build-out for the previously announced Ethan Allen anchor site during the third quarter of 2020. Other Projects During the quarter, the Company advanced construction work for the site and building reconfiguration at The Shoppes at Quarterfield as well as the single-tenant pad development at Southlake Town Square. A replay of the call will be available from 2:00 PM (ET) on August 5, 2020 until midnight (ET) on August 19, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers and entering pin number 13704200. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION The Company has posted supplemental financial and operating information and other data in the INVEST section of its website. ABOUT RPAI Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com. SAFE HARBOR LANGUAGE The statements and certain other information contained in this press release, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "should," "intends," "plans," "estimates" or "anticipates" and variations of such words or similar expressions or the negative of such words, constitute "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views about its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to the Company and on assumptions it has made. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that such plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements should be considered as subject to the many risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, business and financial conditions, and changes in the Company's industry and changes in the real estate markets in particular, economic and other developments in markets where the Company has a high concentration of properties, the Company's business strategy, the Company's projected operating results, rental rates and/or vacancy rates, frequency and magnitude of defaults on, early terminations of or non-renewal of leases by tenants, bankruptcy, insolvency or general downturn in the business of a major tenant or a significant number of smaller tenants, adverse impact of e-commerce developments and shifting consumer retail behavior on tenants, interest rates or operating costs, the discontinuation of London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), real estate and zoning laws and changes in real property tax rates, real estate valuations, the Company's leverage, the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash flows to service outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to shareholders, changes in the dividend policy for the Company's Class A common stock and its ability to resume the payment of dividends at past levels, the Company's ability to obtain necessary outside financing, the availability, terms and deployment of capital, general volatility of the capital and credit markets and the market price of the Company's Class A common stock, risks generally associated with real estate acquisitions and dispositions, including the Company's ability to identify and pursue acquisition and disposition opportunities, risks generally associated with redevelopment, including the impact of construction delays and cost overruns and related impact on the Company's estimated investments in such redevelopment, the Company's ability to lease redeveloped space, the Company's ability to identify and pursue redevelopment opportunities and the risk that it takes longer than expected for development assets to stabilize or that the Company does not achieve its estimated returns on such investments, the Company's ability to enter into new leases or renew leases on favorable terms, pandemics or other public health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and the related impact on (i) the Company's ability to manage its properties, finance its operations and perform necessary administrative and reporting functions and (ii) the ability of the Company's tenants to operate their businesses, generate sales and meet their financial obligations, including the obligation to pay rent and other charges as specified in their leases, the Company's v ability to create long-term shareholder value, regulatory changes and other risk factors, including those detailed in the sections of the Company's most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC titled "Risk Factors," which you should interpret as heightened as a result of the numerous and ongoing adverse impacts of COVID-19. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company and its tenants will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES As defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT), an industry trade group, Funds From Operations (FFO) means net income computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), excluding (i) depreciation and amortization related to real estate, (ii) gains from sales of real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control and (iv) impairment write-downs of real estate assets and investments in entities directly attributable to decreases in the value of real estate held by the entity. The Company has adopted the NAREIT definition in its computation of FFO attributable to common shareholders. The Company believes that, subject to the following limitations, FFO attributable to common shareholders provides a basis for comparing its performance and operations to those of other real estate investment trusts (REITs). The Company believes that FFO attributable to common shareholders, which is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, provides an additional and useful means to assess the operating performance of REITs. FFO attributable to common shareholders does not represent an alternative to (i) "Net income" or "Net income attributable to common shareholders" as an indicator of the Company's financial performance, or (ii) "Cash flows from operating activities" in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's capacity to fund cash needs, including the payment of dividends. The Company also reports Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders, which is defined as FFO attributable to common shareholders excluding the impact of discrete non-operating transactions and other events which the Company does not consider representative of the comparable operating results of its real estate operating portfolio, which is its core business platform. Specific examples of discrete non-operating transactions and other events include, but are not limited to, the impact on earnings from gains or losses associated with the early extinguishment of debt or other liabilities, litigation involving the Company, including gains recognized as a result of settlement and costs to engage outside counsel related to litigation with former tenants, the impact on earnings from executive separation and the excess of redemption value over carrying value of preferred stock redemption, which are not otherwise adjusted in the Company's calculation of FFO attributable to common shareholders. The Company believes that Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders, which is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, provides an additional and useful means to assess the operating performance of REITs. Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders does not represent an alternative to (i) "Net income" or "Net income attributable to common shareholders" as an indicator of the Company's financial performance, or (ii) "Cash flows from operating activities" in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's capacity to fund cash needs, including the payment of dividends. Comparison of the Company's presentation of Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders to similarly titled measures for other REITs may not necessarily be meaningful due to possible differences in definition and application by such REITs. The Company also reports Net Operating Income (NOI), which it defines as all revenues other than (i) straight-line rental income (non-cash), (ii) amortization of lease inducements, (iii) amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles and (iv) lease termination fee income, less real estate taxes and all operating expenses other than lease termination fee expense and non-cash ground rent expense, which is comprised of amortization of right-of-use lease assets and amortization of lease liabilities. NOI consists of Same Store NOI and NOI from Other Investment Properties. Same Store NOI represents NOI from the Company's same store portfolio consisting of 101 retail operating properties acquired or placed in service and stabilized prior to January 1, 2019. NOI from Other Investment Properties represents NOI primarily from (i) properties acquired or placed in service during 2019 and 2020, (ii) the multi-family rental units at Plaza del Lago, a redevelopment project that was placed in service during 2019, (iii) Circle East, which is in active redevelopment, (iv) One Loudoun Downtown - Pads G & H, which are in active development, (v) Carillon, a redevelopment project where the Company halted plans for vertical construction during the three months ended March 31, 2020 in response to current macroeconomic conditions due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, as of June 30, 2020, the Company is actively completing site work preparation at the property in anticipation of potential future development at the site, (vi) properties that were sold or held for sale during 2019 and 2020, and (vii) the net income from the Company's wholly-owned captive insurance company. The Company believes that NOI, Same Store NOI and NOI from Other Investment Properties, which are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, provide an additional and useful operating perspective not immediately apparent from "Net income" or "Net income attributable to common shareholders" in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these measures to evaluate its performance on a property-by-property basis because they allow management to evaluate the impact that factors such as lease structure, lease rates and tenant base have on the Company's vi operating results. NOI, Same Store NOI and NOI from Other Investment Properties do not represent alternatives to "Net income" or "Net income attributable to common shareholders" in accordance with GAAP as indicators of the Company's financial performance. Comparison of the Company's presentation of NOI, Same Store NOI and NOI from Other Investment Properties to similarly titled measures for other REITs may not necessarily be meaningful due to possible differences in definition and application by such REITs. CONTACT INFORMATION Michael Gaiden Vice President - Capital Markets and Investor Relations Retail Properties of America, Inc. (630) 634-4233 vii Retail Properties of America, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (amounts in thousands, except par value amounts) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Investment properties: Land $ 1,075,551 $ 1,021,829 Building and other improvements 3,563,583 3,544,582 Developments in progress 146,502 113,353 4,785,636 4,679,764 Less: accumulated depreciation (1,449,947) (1,383,274) Net investment properties (includes $41,589 and $12,445 from consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) 3,335,689 3,296,490 Cash and cash equivalents 12,563 9,989 Accounts and notes receivable, net 87,927 73,832 Acquired lease intangible assets, net 74,386 79,832 Right-of-use lease assets 43,696 50,241 Other assets, net (includes $344 and $164 from consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) 67,151 75,978 Total assets $ 3,621,412 $ 3,586,362 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Mortgages payable, net (includes unamortized discount of $(471) and $(493), respectively, and unamortized capitalized loan fees of $(224) and $(256), respectively) $ 92,967 $ 94,155 Unsecured notes payable, net (includes unamortized discount of $(556) and $(616), respectively, and unamortized capitalized loan fees of $(2,876) and $(3,137), respectively) 796,568 796,247 Unsecured term loans, net (includes unamortized capitalized loan fees of $(3,008) and $(3,477), respectively) 716,992 716,523 Unsecured revolving line of credit 135,000 18,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 59,152 78,902 Distributions payable - 35,387 Acquired lease intangible liabilities, net 65,248 63,578 Lease liabilities 85,602 91,129 Other liabilities (includes $4,752 and $1,707 from consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) 75,798 56,368 Total liabilities 2,027,327 1,950,289 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding - - Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 475,000 shares authorized, 214,253 and 213,600 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 214 214 Additional paid-in capital 4,515,716 4,510,484 Accumulated distributions in excess of earnings (2,886,387) (2,865,933) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (39,176) (12,288) Total shareholders' equity 1,590,367 1,632,477 Noncontrolling interests 3,718 3,596 Total equity 1,594,085 1,636,073 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,621,412 $ 3,586,362 2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information 1 Retail Properties of America, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Lease income $ 96,803 $ 118,449 $ 215,498 $ 241,152 Expenses: Operating expenses 14,843 17,129 31,257 34,815 Real estate taxes 17,916 18,534 36,449 36,937 Depreciation and amortization 43,755 42,882 83,928 86,149 Provision for impairment of investment properties - - 346 - General and administrative expenses 8,491 9,353 17,656 19,852 Total expenses 85,005 87,898 169,636 177,753 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (19,360) (17,363) (36,406) (34,793) Gain on sales of investment properties - 8,454 - 16,903 Gain on litigation settlement - - 6,100 - Other income (expense), net 215 (472) (546) (1,131) Net (loss) income (7,347) 21,170 15,010 44,378 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - - Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (7,347) $ 21,170 $ 15,010 $ 44,378 (Loss) earnings per common share - basic and diluted: Net (loss) income per common share attributable to common shareholders $ (0.04) $ 0.10 $ 0.07 $ 0.21 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 213,337 212,951 213,276 212,900 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 213,337 213,090 213,276 213,156 2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information 2 Retail Properties of America, Inc. Funds From Operations (FFO) Attributable to Common Shareholders, Operating FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders and Additional Information (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) FFO attributable to common shareholders and Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders (a) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (7,347) $ 21,170 $ 15,010 $ 44,378 Depreciation and amortization of real estate 43,422 42,531 83,260 85,444 Provision for impairment of investment properties - - 346 - Gain on sales of investment properties - (8,454) - (16,903) FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 36,075 $ 55,247 $ 98,616 $ 112,919 FFO attributable to common shareholders per common share outstanding - diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.26 $ 0.46 $ 0.53 FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 36,075 $ 55,247 $ 98,616 $ 112,919 Gain on litigation settlement - - (6,100) - Other (b) - 569 1,011 1,280 Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 36,075 $ 55,816 $ 93,527 $ 114,199 Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders per common share outstanding - diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.26 $ 0.44 $ 0.54 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 213,337 213,090 213,276 213,156 Dividends declared per common share $ - $ 0.165625 $ 0.165625 $ 0.33125 Additional Information (c) Lease-related expenditures (d) Same store $ 8,425 $ 10,622 $ 19,611 $ 19,588 Other investment properties $ 7 $ 5 $ 17 $ 17 Capital expenditures (e) Same store $ 8,237 $ 10,094 $ 13,356 $ 19,859 Other investment properties $ 422 $ 266 $ 1,646 $ 317 Predevelopment costs $ 202 $ 2,582 $ 504 $ 5,273 Straight-line rental income, net (f) $ (1,284) $ 616 $ (943) $ 2,116 Amortization of above and below market lease intangibles and lease inducements $ 1,343 $ 392 $ 1,900 $ 2,430 Non-cash ground rent expense, net $ 212 $ 332 $ 545 $ 690 Adjusted EBITDAre (a) $ 55,768 $ 72,961 $ 129,590 $ 148,417 Refer to pages 21 - 24 for definitions and reconciliations related to FFO attributable to common shareholders, Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders and Adjusted EBITDA re . Primarily consists of the impact on earnings from litigation involving the Company, including costs to engage outside counsel related to litigation with former tenants, which is included within "Other income (expense), net" in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. The same store portfolio consists of 101 retail operating properties. Refer to pages 21 - 24 for definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. Consists of payments for tenant improvements, lease commissions and lease inducements and excludes active development projects, which are included within "Developments in progress" in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. Capital expenditures consist of payments for building, site and other improvements, net of anticipated recoveries, and exclude active development projects, which are included within "Developments in progress" in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. Predevelopment costs consist of payments related to future redevelopment and expansion projects incurred before each project is considered active and are included within "Other assets, net" in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. Includes changes in allowances for doubtful straight-line receivables of $(1,636) and $(592) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $(2,671) and $(814) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. As of June 30, 2020, approximately 8.3% of the Company's tenants, based on annualized base rent (ABR), are being accounted for on the cash basis of accounting. 2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information 3 Retail Properties of America, Inc. Supplemental Financial Statement Detail (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Supplemental Balance Sheet Detail June 30, December 31, Developments in Progress 2020 2019 Active developments/redevelopments and Carillon (a) $ 121,052 $ 87,903 Land held for future development 25,450 25,450 Total $ 146,502 $ 113,353 Accounts and Notes Receivable, Net Accounts and notes receivable, net $ 36,661 $ 21,781 Straight-line receivables, net 51,266 52,051 Total $ 87,927 $ 73,832 Other Assets, Net Deferred costs, net $ 38,373 $ 39,636 Restricted cash (b) 5,087 4,458 Other assets, net 23,691 31,884 Total $ 67,151 $ 75,978 Other Liabilities Unearned income $ 13,593 $ 20,651 Fair value of derivatives 39,176 12,288 Other liabilities 23,029 23,429 Total $ 75,798 $ 56,368 Supplemental Statements of Operations Detail Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Lease Income 2020 2019 2020 2019 Base rent (c) $ 84,904 $ 89,135 $ 175,710 $ 178,069 Percentage and specialty rent 450 683 1,496 2,002 Tenant recoveries (d) 22,513 25,879 48,333 52,706 Lease termination fee income 252 232 376 1,420 Other lease-related income 1,044 1,589 2,549 2,886 Bad debt, net (c) (12,419) (77) (13,923) (477) Straight-line rental income, net (e) (1,284) 616 (943) 2,116 Amortization of above and below market lease intangibles and lease inducements 1,343 392 1,900 2,430 Total $ 96,803 $ 118,449 $ 215,498 $ 241,152 Operating Expense Supplemental Information Non-cash ground rent expense, net $ 212 $ 332 $ 545 $ 690 General and Administrative Expense Supplemental Information Non-cash amortization of stock-based compensation $ 2,221 $ 1,857 $ 4,454 $ 3,823 Additional Supplemental Information Capitalized compensation costs - development and capital projects $ 970 $ 985 $ 1,968 $ 2,025 Capitalized internal leasing incentives $ 42 $ 82 $ 102 $ 136 Capitalized interest $ 736 $ 226 $ 1,521 $ 370 As of June 30, 2020, the Company has active redevelopments at Circle East, One Loudoun Downtown, The Shoppes at Quarterfield and Southlake Town Square. See page 9 for further details. Consists of funds restricted through lender or other agreements. Refer to page 20 for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) supplemental base rent reconciliations for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Tenant recoveries for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 are net of $(1,289) representing uncollected amounts related to cash-basis tenants. Includes changes in allowances for doubtful straight-line receivables of $(1,636) and $(592) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $(2,671) and $(814) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. As of June 30, 2020, approximately 8.3% of the Company's tenants, based on ABR, are being accounted for on the cash basis of accounting. 2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information 4 Retail Properties of America, Inc. Same Store Net Operating Income (NOI) (dollar amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Same store portfolio (a) Based on Same store portfolio as of June 30, 2020 2020 2019 Change Number of retail operating properties in same store portfolio 101 101 - Occupancy 93.6% 92.3% 1.3% Percent leased (b) 94.8% 94.7% 0.1% Annualized base rent (ABR) per occupied square foot $ 19.52 $ 19.27 1.3% Same Store NOI (c) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Base rent (d) $ 83,609 $ 87,082 $ 172,932 $ 173,673 Percentage and specialty rent 448 691 1,483 1,971 Tenant recoveries (e) 22,305 25,310 47,750 52,128 Other lease-related income 1,049 1,475 2,515 2,764 Bad debt, net (d) (12,373) (60) (13,878) (488) Property operating expenses (f) (14,631) (15,867) (30,349) (32,232) Real estate taxes (17,703) (18,033) (36,008) (36,456) Same Store NOI (c) $ 62,704 $ 80,598 (22.2)% $ 144,445 $ 161,360 (10.5)% The Company's same store portfolio consists of 101 retail operating properties acquired or placed in service and stabilized prior to January 1,

2019 and excludes the following: properties acquired or placed in service and stabilized during 2019 and 2020;

the multi-family rental units at Plaza del Lago, a redevelopment project that was placed in service during 2019;

multi-family rental units at Plaza del Lago, a redevelopment project that was placed in service during 2019; Circle East, which is in active redevelopment;

One Loudoun Downtown - Pads G & H, which are in active development;

Carillon, a redevelopment project where the Company halted plans for vertical construction during the three months ended March 31, 2020 in response to current macroeconomic conditions due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, as of June 30, 2020, the Company is actively completing site work preparation at the property in anticipation of potential future development at the site;

COVID-19 pandemic; however, as of June 30, 2020, the Company is actively completing site work preparation at the property in anticipation of potential future development at the site; The Shoppes at Quarterfield, which is in active redevelopment; and

investment properties sold or classified as held for sale during 2019 and 2020. Includes leases signed but not commenced. Refer to pages 21 - 24 for definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. Comparison of the Company's presentation of Same Store NOI to similarly titled measures for other REITs may not necessarily be meaningful due to possible differences in definition and application by such REITs. Refer to page 20 for COVID-19 supplemental same store base rent reconciliations for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Tenant recoveries for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 are net of $(1,285) representing uncollected amounts related to cash-basis tenants. Consists of all property operating items included within "Operating expenses" in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, which includes all items other than (i) lease termination fee expense and (ii) non-cash ground rent expense, which is comprised of amortization of right-of-use lease assets and amortization of lease liabilities. 2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information 5 Retail Properties of America, Inc. Capitalization (dollar amounts in thousands, except share price and ratio) Capitalization Data June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Equity Capitalization Common stock shares outstanding (a) 214,253 213,600 Common stock share price $ 7.32 $ 13.40 Total equity capitalization $ 1,568,332 $ 2,862,240 Debt Capitalization Mortgages payable (b) $ 93,662 $ 94,904 Unsecured notes payable (c) 800,000 800,000 Unsecured term loans (d) 720,000 720,000 Unsecured revolving line of credit 135,000 18,000 Total debt capitalization $ 1,748,662 $ 1,632,904 Total capitalization at end of period $ 3,316,994 $ 4,495,144 Net income for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2020 was $3,029, comprised of net (loss) income of $(7,347), $22,357, $16,172 and $(28,153) for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively. Calculation of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre Ratio (e) Trailing Twelve Three Months Ended Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Total debt principal at period end $ 1,748,662 $ 1,748,662 $ 1,632,904 Less: consolidated cash and cash equivalents at period end (12,563) (12,563) (9,989) Total net debt at period end $ 1,736,099 $ 1,736,099 $ 1,622,915 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 278,140 (f) $ 223,072 (g) $ 299,804 (g) Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre 6.2x (f) 7.8x (g) 5.4x (g) Excludes performance restricted stock units and options outstanding, which could potentially convert into common stock in the future. Mortgages payable excludes mortgage discount of $(471) and $(493) and capitalized loan fees of $(224) and $(256), net of accumulated amortization, as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Unsecured notes payable excludes discount of $(556) and $(616) and capitalized loan fees of $(2,876) and $(3,137), net of accumulated amortization, as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Unsecured term loans exclude capitalized loan fees of $(3,008) and $(3,477), net of accumulated amortization, as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Refer to pages 21 - 24 for definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. For purposes of this ratio calculation, the trailing twelve months ended EBITDA re was used. For purposes of this ratio calculation, annualized three months ended EBITDA re was used. 2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information 6 Retail Properties of America, Inc. Covenants Unsecured Credit Facility, Term Loans Due 2023, 2024 and 2026 and Notes Due 2021, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2029 (a) Covenant June 30, 2020 Unsecured Credit Facility, Term Loans Due 2023, Leverage ratio (b) (c) 2024 and 2026 and Notes Due 2026, 2028 and 2029: ≤ 60.0% 34.6% Notes Due 2021 and 2024: ≤ 60.0% 36.3% Unsecured Credit Facility and Secured leverage ratio (b) (c) Term Loans Due 2023, 2024 and 2026: ≤ 45.0% 1.9% Notes Due 2021, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2029: ≤ 40.0% Fixed charge coverage ratio (b) (d) ≥ 1.50x 3.7x Interest coverage ratio (b) (e) ≥ 1.50x 3.8x Unencumbered leverage ratio (b) (c) ≤ 60.0% 34.6% Unencumbered interest coverage ratio (b) ≥ 1.75x 4.4x Notes Due 2025 (f) Covenant June 30, 2020 Leverage ratio (g) ≤ 60.0% 36.8% Secured leverage ratio (g) ≤ 40.0% 1.9% Debt service coverage ratio (b) (h) ≥ 1.50x 4.0x Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt ratio ≥ 150% 288% For a complete listing of all covenants related to the Company's Unsecured Credit Facility (comprised of the unsecured term loan due 2021 and the unsecured revolving line of credit) as well as covenant definitions, refer to the Fifth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement filed as Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, filed on May 2, 2018 and the First Amendment to the Fifth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, filed on May 6, 2020. For a complete listing of all covenants as well as covenant definitions related to the Company's Term Loan Due 2023, refer to the credit agreement filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated November 29, 2016, the First Amendment to the Term Loan Agreement filed as Exhibit 10.4 to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, filed on August 1, 2018, the Second Amendment to the Term Loan Agreement filed as Exhibit 10.10 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed on February 13, 2019, and the Third Amendment to the Term Loan Agreement filed as Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, filed on May 6, 2020. For a complete listing of all covenants as well as covenant definitions related to the Company's Term Loan Due 2024 and Term Loan Due 2026, refer to the Term Loan Agreement filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated July 23, 2019 and the First Amendment to the Term Loan Agreement filed as Exhibit 10.3 to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, filed on May 6, 2020. For a complete listing of all covenants related to the Company's 4.12% senior unsecured notes due 2021 and 4.58% senior unsecured notes due 2024 (Notes Due 2021 and 2024) as well as covenant definitions, refer to the Note Purchase Agreement filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated May 22, 2014. For a complete listing of all covenants related to the Company's 4.08% senior unsecured notes due 2026 and 4.24% senior unsecured notes due 2028 (Notes Due 2026 and 2028) as well as covenant definitions, refer to the Note Purchase Agreement filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated October 5, 2016. For a complete listing of all covenants related to the Company's 4.82% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (Notes Due 2029) as well as covenant definitions, refer to the Note Purchase Agreement filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated April 9, 2019. Covenant calculation includes operating results, or a derivation thereof, based on the most recent four fiscal quarters of activity. Based upon a capitalization rate of 6.50% as specified in the Company's debt agreements. Applies only to the Company's Unsecured Credit Facility, Term Loan Due 2023, Term Loan Due 2024, Term Loan Due 2026, Notes Due 2026 and 2028 and Notes Due 2029. This ratio is based upon consolidated debt service, including interest expense and principal amortization, excluding interest expense related to defeasance costs and prepayment premiums. Applies only to the Notes Due 2021 and 2024, Notes Due 2026 and 2028 and Notes Due 2029. For a complete listing of all covenants related to the Company's 4.00% senior unsecured notes due 2025 (Notes Due 2025) as well as covenant definitions, refer to the First Supplemental Indenture filed as Exhibit 4.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, dated March 12, 2015. Based upon the book value of Total Assets as defined in the First Supplemental Indenture referenced in footnote (f) above. Based upon interest expense and excludes principal amortization. This ratio is calculated on a pro forma basis with the assumption that debt and property transactions occurred on the first day of the preceding four-quarter period. 2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information 7 Retail Properties of America, Inc. Summary of Indebtedness as of June 30, 2020 (dollar amounts in thousands) Interest Maturity WA Years to Description Balance Rate (a) Date Maturity Type Consolidated Indebtedness Ashland & Roosevelt (bank pad) $ 340 7.48% 02/25/22 1.7 years Fixed/Secured Peoria Crossings 24,131 4.82% 1.8 years Fixed/Secured 04/01/22 Gateway Village 32,285 4.14% 2.5 years Fixed/Secured 01/01/23 Northgate North 24,513 4.50% 6.9 years Fixed/Secured 06/01/27 The Shoppes at Union Hill 12,393 3.75% 10.9 years Fixed/Secured 06/01/31 Mortgages payable (b) 93,662 4.37% 4.6 years Senior notes - 4.12% due 2021 100,000 4.12% 06/30/21 1.0 year Fixed/Unsecured Senior notes - 4.58% due 2024 150,000 4.58% 06/30/24 4.0 years Fixed/Unsecured Senior notes - 4.00% due 2025 (c) 250,000 4.00% 03/15/25 4.7 years Fixed/Unsecured Senior notes - 4.08% due 2026 100,000 4.08% 09/30/26 6.3 years Fixed/Unsecured Senior notes - 4.24% due 2028 100,000 4.24% 12/28/28 8.5 years Fixed/Unsecured Senior notes - 4.82% due 2029 100,000 4.82% 06/28/29 9.0 years Fixed/Unsecured Unsecured notes payable (b) 800,000 4.27% 5.3 years Term loan due 2021 (b) 250,000 3.35% (d) 01/05/21 0.5 years Fixed/Unsecured Revolving line of credit (c) 135,000 1.33% (e) 04/22/22 1.8 years Variable/Unsecured Unsecured credit facility 385,000 2.64% 1.0 year Term Loan Due 2023 200,000 4.20% (f) 11/22/23 3.4 years Fixed/Unsecured Term Loan Due 2024 120,000 2.93% (g) 4.0 years Fixed/Unsecured 07/17/24 Term Loan Due 2026 150,000 3.42% (h) 6.0 years Fixed/Unsecured 07/17/26 Unsecured term loans (b) 470,000 3.63% 4.4 years Total consolidated indebtedness $ 1,748,662 3.74% 4.1 years Consolidated Debt Maturity Schedule as of June 30, 2020 Fixed WA Rates on Variable WA Rates on WA Rates on Year Rate (b) Fixed Debt Rate Variable Debt (e) Total % of Total Total Debt (a) 2020 $ 1,252 4.41% $ - - $ 1,252 0.1 % 4.41% 2021 352,626 3.58% - - 352,626 20.2 % 3.58% 2022 26,678 4.81% 135,000 (c) 1.33% 161,678 9.2 % 1.90% 2023 231,758 4.19% - - 231,758 13.3 % 4.19% 2024 271,737 3.85% - - 271,737 15.5 % 3.85% 2025 251,809 (c) 4.00% - - 251,809 14.4 % 4.00% 2026 251,884 3.69% - - 251,884 14.4 % 3.69% 2027 21,410 4.46% - - 21,410 1.2 % 4.46% 2028 101,228 4.23% - - 101,228 5.8 % 4.23% 2029 101,275 4.81% - - 101,275 5.8 % 4.81% Thereafter 2,005 3.75% - - 2,005 0.1 % 3.75% Total $ 1,613,662 3.95% $ 135,000 1.33% $ 1,748,662 100.0 % 3.74% Interest rates presented exclude the impact of the discount and capitalized loan fee amortization. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's overall weighted average interest rate for consolidated debt including the impact of the discount and capitalized loan fee amortization was 3.96%. Mortgages payable excludes mortgage discount of $(471) and capitalized loan fees of $(224), net of accumulated amortization, as of June 30, 2020. Unsecured notes payable excludes discount of $(556) and capitalized loan fees of $(2,876), net of accumulated amortization, as of June 30, 2020. Unsecured term loans exclude capitalized loan fees of $(3,008), net of accumulated amortization, as of June 30, 2020. In the consolidated debt maturity schedule, maturity amounts for each year include scheduled principal amortization payments. Subsequent to June 30, 2020, the Company completed an offering of $100,000 aggregate principal amount of its Notes Due 2025, issued at 99.010% of par value plus accrued and unpaid interest from March 15, 2020 through July 20, 2020. This $100,000 offering constitutes a further issuance of, and forms a single series with, the Company's previously issued Notes Due 2025, of which $250,000 was outstanding as of June 30, 2020, and will mature on March 15, 2025, unless earlier redeemed. The total aggregate principal amount of Notes Due 2025 currently outstanding is $350,000, which enables the Notes Due 2025 to be eligible for index inclusion. The proceeds were used to repay borrowings on the Company's unsecured revolving line of credit and for general corporate purposes. Reflects $250,000 of LIBOR-based variable rate debt that has been swapped to a fixed rate of 2.00% plus a credit spread based on a leverage grid ranging from 1.20% to 1.70% through January 5, 2021. The applicable credit spread was 1.35% as of June 30, 2020. Represents interest rate as of June 30, 2020. Reflects $200,000 of LIBOR-based variable rate debt that has been swapped to a fixed rate of 2.85% plus a credit spread based on a leverage grid ranging from 1.20% to 1.85% through November 22, 2023. The applicable credit spread was 1.35% as of June 30, 2020. Reflects $120,000 of LIBOR-based variable rate debt that has been swapped to a fixed rate of 1.68% plus a credit spread based on a leverage grid ranging from 1.20% to 1.70% through July 17, 2024. The applicable credit spread was 1.25% as of June 30, 2020. Reflects $150,000 of LIBOR-based variable rate debt that has been swapped to a fixed rate of 1.77% plus a credit spread based on a leverage grid ranging from 1.50% to 2.20% through July 17, 2026. The applicable credit spread was 1.65% as of June 30, 2020. 2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information 8 Retail Properties of America, Inc. Development Projects as of June 30, 2020 (dollar amounts in thousands) Estimated Estimated Net RPAI Estimated Property Estimated Project Net RPAI Project Incremental Included in Property Name and Project Multi-Family Project Investment Return on Targeted Same Store Metropolitan Commercial Rental Units JV / Air Investment Inception Investment Anticipated Stabilization Portfolio Statistical Area (MSA) GLA (MFR) Rights (a) to Date (b) Commencement (c) (d) Project Description Active Projects Circle East (e) 82,000 370 MFR: Air $42,000- $ 23,438 (f) 7.0%-8.0% Active Q3-Q4 2022 No (e) Mixed-use redevelopment that (Baltimore MSA) rights sale $44,000 will include dual-sided street level retail with approx. 370 third party-owned MFR above. Project is 11% pre-leased One Loudoun Downtown - 67,000- 378 MFR: $125,000- $ 35,612 (g) 6.0%-7.0% Active Q2-Q3 2022 No (h) Vacant pad development; Pads G & H 70,000 90%/10% JV $135,000 (g) Groundbreaking held June 13, (Washington, D.C. MSA) 2019. See site plan on page 12 The Shoppes at Quarterfield 58,000 - n/a $9,000- $ 1,155 11.5%-12.5% Active Q1-Q2 2021 No Reconfiguration of site and (Baltimore MSA) $10,000 building, which represents 94% of the property's GLA. Project is 100% pre-leased Southlake Town Square-Pad 4,000 - n/a $2,000- $ 432 14.5%-15.5% Active Q1-Q2 2021 Yes Vacant pad development. (Dallas MSA) $2,500 Project is 100% pre-leased Net project investment represents the Company's estimated share of the project costs, net of proceeds from land sales, sales of air rights, reimbursement from third parties and excludes contributions from project partners, as applicable. Estimated Incremental Return on Investment (ROI) generally reflects only the unleveraged incremental NOI generated by the project upon stabilization and is calculated as incremental NOI divided by net project investment. Incremental NOI is the difference between NOI expected to be generated by the stabilized project and the NOI generated prior to the commencement of active redevelopment, development or expansion of the space. ROI does not include peripheral impacts, such as the impact on future lease rollover at the property or the impact on the long-term value of the property. Targeted stabilization represents the projected date of the redevelopment reaching 90% occupancy, but generally no later than one year from the completion of major construction activity. The Company's same store portfolio consists of retail operating properties acquired or placed in service and stabilized prior to January 1, 2019. A property is removed from the Company's same store portfolio if the project is considered to significantly impact the existing property's NOI and activities have begun in anticipation of the project. Expansions and pad developments are generally not considered to significantly impact the existing property's NOI, and therefore, the existing properties have not been removed from the Company's same store portfolio if they otherwise met the criteria to be included in the Company's same store portfolio as of June 30, 2020. Circle East is the Company's rebranded redevelopment at Towson Circle (which has been excluded from the Company's same store portfolio due to the ongoing redevelopment). Net project investment inception to date is net of proceeds of $11,820 received in the first quarter of 2018 from the sale of air rights to a third party to develop the MFR. Project investment includes an allocation of infrastructure costs. The property is comprised of the redevelopment project (which has been excluded from the Company's same store portfolio due to the ongoing redevelopment) and the remaining retail operating portion of the property (which is included in the Company's same store portfolio as of June 30, 2020). The Company cannot guarantee that (i) ROI will be generated at the percentage listed or at all, (ii) total actual net investment associated with these projects will be equal to the total estimated net project investment, (iii) project commencement or stabilization will occur when anticipated or (iv) that the Company will ultimately complete any or all of these projects. The ROI and total estimated net project investment reflect the Company's best estimate based upon current information, may change over time and are subject to certain conditions which are beyond the Company's control, including, without limitation, general economic conditions, market conditions and other business factors. 2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information 9 Retail Properties of America, Inc. Development Projects as of June 30, 2020 (continued) (dollar amounts in thousands) The Company has identified the following potential development, redevelopment, expansion and pad development opportunities to develop or redevelop significant portions of the property, add stand-alone buildings, convert previously under-utilized space or develop additional commercial GLA at existing properties. Executing on these opportunities may be subject to certain conditions that are beyond the Company's control, including, without limitation, government approvals, tenant consents as well as general economic, market and other conditions and, therefore, the Company can provide no assurances that any of the development, redevelopment, expansion and pad development opportunities (i) will be executed on, (ii) will commence when anticipated or (iii) will ultimately be realized. Included in Same store Entitled Developable Property Name MSA portfolio (a) Commercial GLA (b) Entitled MFR (b) Acreage Future Projects - Entitled (b) One Loudoun Uptown - land held for future development Washington, D.C. No 2,800,000 32 Carillon (c) Washington, D.C. No 1,200,000 3,000 50 One Loudoun Downtown - Pad T Washington, D.C. Yes 40,000 One Loudoun Downtown - future phases (d) Washington, D.C. Yes 62,000 - 95,000 Main Street Promenade Chicago Yes 62,000 47 Downtown Crown Washington, D.C. Yes 42,000 Reisterstown Road Plaza Baltimore Yes 8,000 - 12,000 Gateway Plaza Dallas Yes 8,000 Edwards Multiplex - Ontario, CA Riverside-San Bernardino Yes 3,000 Included in Same store Estimated Project Estimated Property Name MSA portfolio (a) Commercial GLA Project MFR Development, Redevelopment, Expansion and Pad Development Opportunities Southlake Town Square Dallas Yes 271,000 Merrifield Town Center II (e) Washington, D.C. Yes 80,000 - 100,000 350 - 400 Tysons Corner (e) Washington, D.C. Yes 50,000 - 75,000 350 - 450 Plaza del Lago - future phase Chicago Yes 20,600 Lakewood Towne Center Seattle Yes 10,500 Humblewood Shopping Center Houston Yes 5,000 Watauga Pavilion Dallas Yes 5,000 See footnote (d) on page 9 regarding the Company's same store portfolio. Project may require additional discretionary design or other approvals in certain jurisdictions. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, in response to current macroeconomic conditions due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company halted plans for vertical construction at Carillon and terminated the joint venture related to the multi-family rental portion of phase one of the redevelopment. In addition, during the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company terminated the joint venture related to the medical office building portion of phase one of the redevelopment. As of June 30, 2020, the Company is actively completing site work preparation at the property in anticipation of potential future development at the site. The Company expects to finalize the site work preparation during 2020 for an expected additional capital investment of approximately $1,400. One Loudoun Downtown - future phases include three vacant parcels that have been identified as future pad development opportunities of up to 95,000 square feet of commercial GLA. Project may require demolition of a portion of the property's existing GLA. 2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information 10 Retail Properties of America, Inc. Development Projects as of June 30, 2020 (continued) (dollar amounts in thousands) Net RPAI Estimated Estimated Project Incremental Property Project Net RPAI Investment Return on Included in Commercial Project Project Inception to Investment Stabilization Same Store Property Name and MSA GLA MFR Investment (a) Date (a) (a) Portfolio (a) Project Description Completed Redevelopment Projects Reisterstown Road Plaza 40,500 - $ 10,500 $ 9,938 10.5%-11.0% Q4 2018 Yes Reconfigured existing space and (Baltimore MSA) facade renovation; redevelopment GLA is 100% leased and 100% occupied Plaza del Lago - MFR - 18 $1,350-$1,400 $ 1,395 8.5%-9.0% Q2 2020 No (b) Reconfiguration of 18 MFR, which are (Chicago MSA) 94% leased; major construction was completed in Q2 2019 Incremental Property Project Net RPAI Return on Included in Commercial Investment Investment Same Store Property Name and MSA GLA (a) (a) Completion Portfolio (a) Project Description Completed Expansions and Pad Developments Lake Worth Towne Crossing - Parcel 15,030 $ 2,872 11.3% Q4 2015 Yes 15,030 sq. ft. multi-tenant retail (Dallas MSA) Parkway Towne Crossing 21,000 $ 3,468 9.9% Q3 2016 Yes 21,000 sq. ft. multi-tenant retail (Dallas MSA) Heritage Square 4,200 $ 1,507 11.2% Q3 2016 Yes 4,200 sq. ft. redevelopment of outparcel (Seattle MSA) for new tenant, Corner Bakery Pavilion at King's Grant 32,500 $ 2,470 14.7% Q2 2017 Yes 32,500 sq. ft. multi-tenant retail (Charlotte MSA) Shops at Park Place 25,040 $ 3,956 9.1% Q2 2017 Yes 25,040 sq. ft. pad development (Dallas MSA) Lakewood Towne Center 4,500 $ 1,900 7.3% Q3 2017 Yes 4,500 sq. ft. pad development (Seattle MSA) See footnote (a), (b), (c) and (d) on page 9 regarding the net RPAI project investment, incremental return on investment, stabilization and same store portfolio, respectively. The property is comprised of the multi-family rental units, which were placed in service during the three months ended September 30, 2019 and are excluded from the Company's same store portfolio, and the remaining retail operating portion of the property, which is included in the Company's same store portfolio as of June 30, 2020. 2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information 11 Retail Properties of America, Inc. Development Projects as of June 30, 2020 (continued) One Loudoun Downtown Site Plan 2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information 12 Retail Properties of America, Inc. Acquisitions and Dispositions for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (amounts in thousands, except square footage amounts) Acquisitions Property Name Acquisition Date MSA Property Type GLA Purchase Price Fullerton Metrocenter February 6, 2020 Los Angeles Fee interest (a) 154,700 $ 55,000 Total 2020 acquisitions (through June 30, 2020) 154,700 $ 55,000 The Company acquired the fee interest in an existing multi-tenant retail operating property. In connection with this acquisition, the Company also assumed the lessor position in a ground lease with a shadow anchor. The total number of properties in the Company's portfolio was not affected by this transaction. Property Dispositions Prepayment Property Name Disposition Date Property Type GLA Consideration Debt Repaid Premium King Philip's Crossing February 13, 2020 Multi-tenant retail 105,900 $ 13,900 $ - $ - Total 2020 property dispositions (through June 30, 2020) 105,900 $ 13,900 $ - $ - There have been no acquisitions or dispositions subsequent to June 30, 2020. 2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information 13 Retail Properties of America, Inc. Retail Market Summary as of June 30, 2020 % of Total % of Total Multi-Tenant ABR per Multi-Tenant % Leased Number of ABR (a) Retail Occupied GLA (a) Retail Including Property Type/Market Properties (in thousands) ABR (a) Sq. Ft. (in thousands) GLA (a) Occupancy Signed Multi-Tenant Retail: Top 25 MSAs Dallas 19 $ 83,226 23.3% $ 22.93 3,943 20.0% 92.1% 92.4% Washington, D.C. 8 38,121 10.7% 28.75 1,388 7.0% 95.5% 95.8% New York 9 36,421 10.2% 29.59 1,294 6.6% 95.1% 97.7% Chicago 8 29,076 8.1% 24.02 1,358 6.9% 89.1% 89.4% Seattle 9 24,143 6.7% 16.73 1,548 7.9% 93.2% 96.2% Baltimore 4 21,995 6.1% 16.06 1,543 7.8% 88.8% 94.1% Atlanta 9 21,018 5.9% 14.06 1,513 7.7% 98.8% 98.8% Houston 9 16,477 4.6% 15.04 1,141 5.8% 96.1% 96.3% San Antonio 3 12,786 3.6% 18.00 721 3.7% 98.4% 98.4% Phoenix 3 11,025 3.1% 17.93 632 3.2% 97.4% 97.5% Los Angeles 1 6,858 1.9% 18.17 396 2.0% 95.3% 97.7% Riverside 1 4,586 1.3% 15.99 292 1.5% 98.1% 98.1% St. Louis 1 3,901 1.1% 9.50 453 2.3% 90.6% 90.6% Charlotte 1 3,691 1.0% 14.06 320 1.6% 82.1% 96.2% Tampa 1 2,401 0.7% 19.69 126 0.6% 97.0% 97.0% Subtotal 86 315,725 88.3% 20.26 16,668 84.6% 93.5% 94.9% Non-Top 25 MSAs by State Texas 7 13,872 3.9% 14.82 1,002 5.1% 93.4% 94.2% Michigan 1 7,183 2.0% 24.45 332 1.7% 88.3% 88.3% Massachusetts 1 5,261 1.5% 9.93 536 2.7% 98.8% 98.8% Washington 1 4,742 1.3% 12.76 378 1.9% 98.4% 98.4% Virginia 1 4,542 1.2% 17.54 308 1.6% 84.2% 84.2% Tennessee 2 4,204 1.2% 11.76 364 1.8% 98.1% 98.1% Maryland 1 2,079 0.6% 20.93 113 0.6% 87.9% 87.9% Subtotal 14 41,883 11.7% 14.71 3,033 15.4% 93.8% 94.1% Total Multi-Tenant Retail 100 357,608 100.0% 19.40 19,701 100.0% 93.6% 94.8% Single-User Retail 2 5,864 22.49 261 100.0% 100.0% Total Retail Operating Portfolio (b) 102 $ 363,472 $ 19.45 19,962 93.6% 94.9% Excludes $2,027 of multi-tenant retail ABR and 167 square feet of multi-tenant retail GLA attributable to Circle East and The Shoppes at Quarterfield, located in the Baltimore MSA, and Carillon, located in the Washington, D.C. MSA, all three of which are in redevelopment. Including these amounts, 88.4% of the Company's multi-tenant retail ABR and 84.7% of the Company's multi-tenant retail GLA is located in the top 25 MSAs. Excludes the 18 multi-family rental units at Plaza del Lago, which were placed in service during 2019. As of June 30, 2020, 17 multi-family rental units were leased at an average monthly rental rate per unit of $1,337. 2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information 14 Retail Properties of America, Inc. Retail Operating Portfolio Occupancy Breakdown as of June 30, 2020 (square footage in thousands) Total Retail Operating Portfolio Top 25 MSAs Non-Top 25 MSAs Total Multi-Tenant Retail Single-User Retail Total Retail Number of Properties 86 14 100 2 102 % Leased Including GLA Occupancy GLA Occupancy GLA Occupancy GLA Occupancy GLA Occupancy Signed 25,000+ sq ft 7,688 96.5% 1,424 100.0% 9,112 97.0% 261 100.0% 9,373 97.1% 99.0% 10,000-24,999 sq ft 3,334 95.5% 568 90.3% 3,902 94.8% - -% 3,902 94.8% 95.4% Anchor 11,022 96.2% 1,992 97.2% 13,014 96.4% 261 100.0% 13,275 96.4% 97.9% 5,000-9,999 sq ft 2,239 89.3% 387 90.6% 2,626 89.5% - - 2,626 89.5% 90.4% 0-4,999 sq ft 3,407 87.5% 654 85.4% 4,061 87.1% - - 4,061 87.1% 87.8% Non-Anchor 5,646 88.2% 1,041 87.3% 6,687 88.1% - - 6,687 88.1% 88.8% Total 16,668 93.5% 3,033 93.8% 19,701 93.6% 261 100.0% 19,962 93.6% 94.9% 2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information 15 Retail Properties of America, Inc. Top Retail Tenants as of June 30, 2020 (dollar amounts and square footage in thousands) The following table sets forth information regarding the 20 largest tenants in the Company's retail operating portfolio based on ABR as of June 30, 2020. Dollars (other than per square foot information) and square feet of GLA are presented in thousands. ABR per % of Number % of Total Occupied Occupied Occupied Tenant Primary DBA/Number of Stores of Stores ABR ABR Sq. Ft. GLA GLA Best Buy Co., Inc. Best Buy (11), Pacific Sales (1) 12 $ 8,587 2.4% $ 17.49 491 2.6% The TJX Companies, Inc. T.J. Maxx (11), Marshalls (7), 25 8,008 2.2% 10.88 736 3.9% HomeGoods (6), Homesense (1) AB Acquisition LLC Safeway (4), Jewel-Osco (3), 9 6,674 1.8% 13.73 486 2.6% Tom Thumb (2) Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Bed Bath & Beyond (12), Cost 17 6,247 1.7% 13.82 452 2.4% Plus World Market (3), buybuy BABY (2) Ross Stores, Inc. Ross Dress for Less 18 6,172 1.7% 11.69 528 2.8% PetSmart, Inc. 17 5,764 1.6% 16.66 346 1.9% Gap Inc. Old Navy (13), The Gap (4), 23 5,514 1.5% 20.73 266 1.4% Banana Republic (3), Janie & Jack (1), Athleta (1), Gap Factory Store (1) Ahold U.S.A. Inc. Stop & Shop (3), Giant Eagle (1) 4 5,468 1.5% 22.60 242 1.3% BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc. 2 4,939 1.4% 20.16 245 1.3% Michaels Stores, Inc. Michaels 16 4,703 1.3% 12.71 370 2.0% Lowe's Companies, Inc. 4 3,944 1.1% 6.47 610 3.3% Regal Entertainment Group Edwards Cinema 1 3,882 1.1% 31.06 125 0.7% The Kroger Co. Kroger (5), Harris Teeter (1), 7 3,639 1.0% 10.43 349 1.9% QFC (1) The Home Depot, Inc. 3 3,404 0.9% 9.38 363 2.0% Office Depot, Inc. Office Depot (8), OfficeMax (2) 10 3,397 0.9% 14.71 231 1.2% Ascena Retail Group, Inc. Lane Bryant (9), Catherine's (5), 28 3,335 0.9% 24.70 135 0.7% Justice (5), LOFT (5), Ann Taylor (4) Party City Holdings Inc. 15 3,328 0.9% 14.60 228 1.2% Petco Animal Supplies, Inc. 13 3,223 0.9% 18.11 178 1.0% Ulta Beauty, Inc. 14 3,174 0.9% 21.30 149 0.8% Barnes & Noble, Inc. 7 3,066 0.8% 17.83 172 0.9% Total Top Retail Tenants 245 $ 96,468 26.5% $ 14.39 6,702 35.9% 2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information 16 Retail Properties of America, Inc. Retail Leasing Activity Summary (square footage amounts in thousands) The following table summarizes the leasing activity in the Company's retail operating portfolio as of June 30, 2020 and for the preceding four quarters. Leases of less than 12 months have been excluded. Total Leases New Contractual Prior % Change Tenant Number of Rent per Square Contractual over Prior WA Lease Allowances Leases Signed GLA Signed Foot (PSF) (a) Rent PSF (a) ABR (a) Term PSF Q2 2020 66 323 $ 23.03 $ 22.88 0.7% 7.5 $ 8.89 Q1 2020 (b) 82 285 $ 22.39 $ 21.35 4.9% 6.2 $ 18.51 Q4 2019 (b) 132 773 $ 20.28 $ 18.97 6.9% 6.8 $ 20.01 Q3 2019 129 1,108 $ 19.05 $ 17.20 10.8% 6.1 $ 15.31 Total - 12 months (b) 409 2,489 $ 20.32 $ 18.95 7.2% 6.6 $ 16.20 Comparable Renewal Leases New Prior % Change Tenant Number of Contractual Contractual over Prior WA Lease Allowances Leases Signed GLA Signed Rent PSF Rent PSF ABR Term PSF Q2 2020 45 194 $ 24.22 $ 22.93 5.6% 4.9 $ 0.70 Q1 2020 (b) 62 195 $ 22.29 $ 21.25 4.9% 4.8 $ 8.73 Q4 2019 80 388 $ 20.53 $ 19.70 4.2% 4.3 $ 1.89 Q3 2019 84 749 $ 18.34 $ 17.42 5.3% 4.6 $ 0.87 Total - 12 months (b) 271 1,526 $ 20.15 $ 19.19 5.0% 4.6 $ 2.05 Comparable New Leases New Prior % Change Tenant Number of Contractual Contractual over Prior WA Lease Allowances Leases Signed GLA Signed Rent PSF Rent PSF ABR Term PSF Q2 2020 8 52 $ 18.64 $ 22.71 (17.9)% 9.6 $ 33.23 Q1 2020 (b) 5 33 $ 23.01 $ 21.95 4.8% 9.4 $ 41.30 Q4 2019 (b) 17 168 $ 19.71 $ 17.27 14.1% 10.6 $ 50.34 Q3 2019 16 125 $ 23.27 $ 15.90 46.4% 10.4 $ 75.11 Total - 12 months (b) 46 378 $ 21.03 $ 17.98 17.0% 10.3 $ 56.87 Non-Comparable New and Renewal Leases (c) New Prior % Change Tenant Number of Contractual Contractual over Prior WA Lease Allowances Leases Signed GLA Signed Rent PSF Rent PSF ABR Term PSF Q2 2020 13 77 $ 32.45 n/a n/a 11.7 $ 13.01 Q1 2020 (b) 15 57 $ 26.62 n/a n/a 8.7 $ 47.57 Q4 2019 (b) 35 217 $ 14.96 n/a n/a 9.1 $ 34.51 Q3 2019 29 234 $ 15.68 n/a n/a 8.1 $ 29.54 Total - 12 months (b) 92 585 $ 18.69 n/a n/a 9.3 $ 30.75 Excludes the impact of Non-Comparable New and Renewal Leases. All columns include leasing activity and related information pertaining to the Company's active and near-term expansion and redevelopment projects except the "Tenant Allowances PSF" column, which excludes tenant allowances and related square foot amounts related to leasing activity at these projects. Such tenant allowances, if any, are included in the estimated net RPAI project investment amounts shown on page 9. Includes (i) leases signed on units that were vacant for over 12 months, (ii) leases signed without fixed rental payments and (iii) leases signed where the previous and current lease do not have a consistent lease structure. 2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information 17 Retail Properties of America, Inc. Retail Lease Expirations as of June 30, 2020 (dollar amounts and square footage in thousands) The following tables set forth a summary, as of June 30, 2020, of lease expirations scheduled to occur during the remainder of 2020 and each of the nine calendar years from 2021 to 2029 and thereafter, assuming no exercise of renewal options or early termination rights for all leases in the Company's retail operating portfolio. The following tables are based on leases commenced as of June 30, 2020. Dollars (other than per square foot information) and square feet of GLA are presented in thousands in the table. ABR per ABR per % of Lease % of Total Occupied ABR at Occupied Sq. Occupied % of Total Lease Expiration Year Count ABR ABR Sq. Ft. Exp. (a) Ft. at Exp. GLA GLA GLA 2020 133 $ 10,512 2.9% $ 23.36 $ 10,513 $ 23.36 450 2.4% 2.3% 2021 309 44,211 12.2% 20.15 44,431 20.25 2,194 11.7% 11.0% 2022 366 52,841 14.5% 17.11 53,699 17.38 3,089 16.6% 15.5% 2023 363 50,903 14.0% 19.69 52,087 20.15 2,585 13.8% 13.0% 2024 419 61,169 16.9% 20.40 63,343 21.13 2,998 16.1% 15.0% 2025 233 38,037 10.5% 18.13 40,747 19.42 2,098 11.2% 10.5% 2026 106 21,668 6.0% 18.70 24,332 20.99 1,159 6.2% 5.8% 2027 80 13,053 3.5% 15.96 14,575 17.82 818 4.3% 4.0% 2028 83 18,476 5.1% 23.24 20,961 26.37 795 4.2% 3.9% 2029 97 21,624 5.9% 21.20 24,258 23.78 1,020 5.5% 5.1% Thereafter 114 29,832 8.2% 20.79 36,316 25.31 1,435 7.7% 7.2% Month-to-month 25 1,146 0.3% 22.47 1,146 22.47 51 0.3% 0.3% Leased Total 2,328 $ 363,472 100.0% $ 19.45 $ 386,408 $ 20.67 18,692 100.0% 93.6% Leases signed but not commenced 19 $ 5,249 - $ 21.08 $ 5,864 $ 23.55 249 - 1.3% Available 1,021 - 5.1% The following tables break down the above information into anchor (10,000 sf and above) and non-anchor (under 10,000 sf) details for the Company's retail operating portfolio. Dollars (other than per square foot information) and square feet of GLA are presented in thousands in the tables. Anchor ABR per ABR per % of Lease % of Total Occupied ABR at Occupied Sq. Occupied % of Total Lease Expiration Year Count ABR ABR Sq. Ft. Exp. (a) Ft. at Exp. GLA GLA GLA 2020 8 $ 1,743 0.5% $ 12.82 $ 1,743 $ 12.82 136 0.7% 0.7% 2021 48 22,893 6.3% 15.93 22,995 16.00 1,437 7.7% 7.2% 2022 64 27,771 7.6% 12.44 28,016 12.55 2,233 12.0% 11.2% 2023 59 22,788 6.3% 13.82 22,891 13.88 1,649 8.8% 8.3% 2024 66 27,138 7.5% 13.99 27,312 14.08 1,940 10.4% 9.7% 2025 46 19,337 5.3% 13.36 20,176 13.94 1,447 7.7% 7.3% 2026 33 12,615 3.5% 14.53 13,686 15.77 868 4.7% 4.3% 2027 15 6,037 1.6% 10.30 6,557 11.19 586 3.1% 2.9% 2028 19 10,410 2.9% 18.42 11,319 20.03 565 3.0% 2.8% 2029 28 14,947 4.1% 18.18 16,046 19.52 822 4.4% 4.1% Thereafter 36 20,411 5.6% 18.24 24,935 22.28 1,119 6.0% 5.6% Month-to-month - - -% - - - - -% -% Leased Total 422 $ 186,090 51.2% $ 14.54 $ 195,676 $ 15.28 12,802 68.5% 64.1% Leases signed but not commenced 5 $ 3,787 - $ 19.03 $ 4,173 $ 20.97 199 - 1.0% Available 274 - 1.4% Non-Anchor ABR per ABR per % of Lease % of Total Occupied ABR at Occupied Sq. Occupied % of Total Lease Expiration Year Count ABR ABR Sq. Ft. Exp. (a) Ft. at Exp. GLA GLA GLA 2020 125 $ 8,769 2.4% $ 27.93 $ 8,770 $ 27.93 314 1.7% 1.6% 2021 261 21,318 5.9% 28.16 21,436 28.32 757 4.0% 3.8% 2022 302 25,070 6.9% 29.29 25,683 30.00 856 4.6% 4.3% 2023 304 28,115 7.7% 30.04 29,196 31.19 936 5.0% 4.7% 2024 353 34,031 9.4% 32.17 36,031 34.06 1,058 5.7% 5.3% 2025 187 18,700 5.2% 28.73 20,571 31.60 651 3.5% 3.2% 2026 73 9,053 2.5% 31.11 10,646 36.58 291 1.5% 1.5% 2027 65 7,016 1.9% 30.24 8,018 34.56 232 1.2% 1.1% 2028 64 8,066 2.2% 35.07 9,642 41.92 230 1.2% 1.1% 2029 69 6,677 1.8% 33.72 8,212 41.47 198 1.1% 1.0% Thereafter 78 9,421 2.6% 29.81 11,381 36.02 316 1.7% 1.6% Month-to-month 25 1,146 0.3% 22.47 1,146 22.47 51 0.3% 0.3% Leased Total 1,906 $ 177,382 48.8% $ 30.12 $ 190,732 $ 32.38 5,890 31.5% 29.5% Leases signed but not commenced 14 $ 1,462 - $ 29.24 $ 1,691 $ 33.82 50 - 0.3% Available 747 - 3.7% Represents annualized base rent at the scheduled expiration of the lease giving effect to fixed contractual increases in base rent. 2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information 18 Retail Properties of America, Inc. COVID-19 Disclosure - Tenant Resiliency and Rent Collections as of July 27, 2020 (dollar amounts in thousands) The following information is based on ABR of leases in our retail operating portfolio that were in effect as of June 30, 2020 and is being provided to assist with analysis of the potential impact of COVID-19. The information may not be indicative of collection and lease concession activity in future periods. The classification of tenant type, including the classification between essential and non-essential, is based on management's understanding of the tenant operations and may not be comparative to similarly titled classifications by other companies. Dollars are presented in thousands. % of Total % of Rent Collected Resiliency Category/Tenant Type ABR ABR April 2020 May 2020 June 2020 Q2 2020 July 2020 Essential Grocery/Warehouse Clubs $ 30,333 8.3% 99.9% 99.9% 99.9% 99.9% 99.9% Financial Services/Banks 13,343 3.7% 100.0% 99.9% 98.5% 99.5% 98.5% Medical 12,318 3.4% 86.8% 88.8% 86.0% 87.2% 84.8% Hardware 10,136 2.8% 96.4% 95.9% 79.5% 90.6% 91.0% Auto and Other Essentials 9,977 2.7% 97.5% 94.9% 95.8% 96.1% 94.7% Electronics 9,957 2.7% 96.0% 98.8% 99.2% 98.0% 99.3% Pet/Animal Supplies 9,734 2.7% 98.7% 98.4% 99.7% 98.9% 66.9% Office Supplies 6,396 1.8% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Wireless Communications 6,339 1.7% 92.6% 91.5% 91.0% 91.7% 91.5% Drug Stores 3,190 0.9% 99.0% 99.5% 99.2% 99.2% 98.3% Total Essential 111,723 30.7% 97.1% 97.2% 95.4% 96.5% 93.4% Non-Essential Apparel 36,063 9.9% 27.7% 28.1% 40.0% 31.9% 54.8% Housewares 28,169 7.7% 59.8% 58.5% 67.9% 62.1% 77.9% Soft Goods/Discount Stores 25,650 7.1% 81.8% 56.4% 38.3% 58.8% 36.3% Services 22,101 6.1% 58.1% 58.9% 63.3% 60.1% 63.0% Sporting Goods/Hobby 14,057 3.9% 66.0% 67.1% 64.7% 65.9% 85.1% Specialty 10,408 2.9% 73.9% 74.6% 76.8% 75.1% 84.8% Movie Theaters 10,294 2.8% 9.0% 9.0% 9.0% 9.0% 9.0% Health Clubs 9,262 2.5% 30.5% 24.8% 28.0% 27.7% 41.6% Other 7,759 2.1% 44.6% 40.1% 44.7% 43.1% 54.5% Book Stores 3,945 1.1% 53.3% 56.4% 61.1% 56.8% 81.1% Amusement/Play Centers 2,116 0.6% 18.8% 13.1% 0.0% 10.6% 5.9% Total Non-Essential 169,824 46.7% 51.4% 47.1% 49.4% 49.3% 57.4% Restaurants Restaurants - Full Service 31,471 8.7% 53.6% 55.3% 55.6% 54.9% 59.2% Restaurants - Quick Service 26,862 7.4% 65.0% 68.4% 70.7% 68.1% 69.7% Total Restaurants 58,333 16.1% 59.0% 61.3% 62.7% 61.0% 64.2% Office 23,592 6.5% 89.8% 91.9% 91.0% 90.9% 84.2% Total Retail Operating Portfolio $ 363,472 100.0% 69.2% 67.7% 68.3% 68.4% 71.4% Billed Base Rent Addressed as of July 27, 2020 Q2 2020 July 2020 Billed base rent collected 68.4% 71.4% Security deposits applied 2.5% 0.0% Signed lease amendments (a) 4.4% 5.0% In-process lease amendments (b) 10.6% 8.1% Total billed base rent addressed 85.9% 84.5% % of Total % of Rent Collected ABR ABR April 2020 May 2020 June 2020 Q2 2020 July 2020 Anchor (10,000+ sq ft) $ 186,091 51.2% 75.7% 70.6% 68.3% 71.5% 71.2% Mid-Tier(5,000-9,999 sq ft) 63,146 17.4% 52.5% 54.6% 60.9% 56.1% 66.9% Small Shop (0-4,999 sq ft) National/Regional 64,203 17.7% 66.3% 68.1% 70.0% 68.1% 74.7% Local 50,032 13.7% 69.1% 72.8% 75.6% 72.5% 73.8% Total Retail Operating Portfolio $ 363,472 100.0% 69.2% 67.7% 68.3% 68.4% 71.4% As of July 27, 2020, the majority of signed lease amendments involve rent deferrals, as opposed to rent abatements. As of July 27, 2020, the in-process lease amendments are agreed in principle with tenants and the majority involve rent deferrals, as opposed to rent abatements. The Company can make no assurances that the in-process lease amendments will ultimately be executed in the lease concession type being actively negotiated, or at all. 2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information 19 Retail Properties of America, Inc. COVID-19 Disclosure - Supplemental Base Rent Reconciliations (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation of Base Rent - Total Portfolio Three Months Ended % of Billed June 30, 2020 Base Rent Billed base rent $ 90,698 Adjustments to billed base rent as of June 30, 2020 (a) (5,794) 6.4% Base rent 84,904 Billed base rent collected through July 27, 2020 (b) (63,589) 70.1% Uncollected base rent as of July 27, 2020 21,315 Base rent deferred - signed and agreed in principle through July 27, 2020 (c) (7,115) 7.8% Q2 2020 uncollected base rent, net of deferrals as of July 27, 2020 $ 14,200 15.7% Bad debt, net (d) $ (12,419) Reconciliation of Base Rent - Same Store Portfolio Three Months Ended % of Billed June 30, 2020 Base Rent Billed base rent - same store $ 89,286 Adjustments to billed base rent as of June 30, 2020 - same store (a) (5,677) 6.4% Base rent - same store 83,609 Billed base rent collected through July 27, 2020 - same store (b) (62,601) 70.1% Uncollected base rent as of July 27, 2020 - same store 21,008 Base rent deferred - signed and agreed in principle through July 27, 2020 - same store (c) (7,108) 8.0% Q2 2020 uncollected base rent, net of deferrals as of July 27, 2020 - same store $ 13,900 15.6% Bad debt, net - same store (d) $ (12,373) Amount primarily includes (i) adjustments to billed base rent due to tenants being accounted for on the cash basis of accounting, and (ii) $(51) of lease concession agreements signed as of June 30, 2020 that include abated rent and a combination of deferred rent and abated rent. Refer to page 22 for the Company's accounting treatment for lease concessions related to the impact from COVID-19. Amount includes (i) cash collected through July 27, 2020 that was applied to the second quarter billed base rent amounts, and (ii) the application of pre-existing tenant security deposits in the amount of $2,308 for the total portfolio and $2,268 for the same store portfolio, but excludes $343 for both the total portfolio and the same store portfolio of cash collected and security deposits applied during the period July 1, 2020 through July 27, 2020 for cash-basis tenants to avoid duplication of adjustments described in (a). Amount includes lease concession agreements signed and agreed in principle as of July 27, 2020, representing deferrals for which the Company elected to recognize revenue during the deferral period. These amounts exclude $840, for both the total portfolio and the same store portfolio, of lease concessions representing deferrals for cash-basis tenants to avoid duplication of adjustments described in (a). The Company can make no assurances that the in-process lease deferral agreements will ultimately be executed in the manner of concession intended, or at all. Refer to page 22 for the Company's accounting treatment for lease concessions related to the impact from COVID-19. Bad debt, net primarily relates to uncollected amounts pertaining primarily to base rent, but also to tenant recoveries and other lease- related income, billed during the three months ended June 30, 2020. This amount primarily consists of (i) base rent associated with lease concession agreements not yet signed as of June 30, 2020 that are not expected to meet deferral accounting treatment of $4,474 as of June 30, 2020 for both the total portfolio and the same store portfolio, (ii) specific allowances for uncollectible receivables related to accrual-basis tenants, and (iii) a general reserve. 2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information 20 Retail Properties of America, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions Gross Leasable Area (GLA) Gross Leasable Area (GLA) is defined as the aggregate number of square feet available for lease. GLA excludes square footage attributable to third- party managed storage units and multi-family rental units, of which the Company owned 62,000 square feet of managed storage space and 18 multi- family rental units as of June 30, 2020. Occupancy Occupancy is defined, for a property or group of properties, as the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of (a) the number of square feet of such property economically occupied by tenants under leases with an initial term of greater than one year, to (b) the aggregate number of square feet for such property. Percent Leased Including Signed Percent Leased Including Signed is defined, for a property or group of properties, as the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of (a) the sum of occupied square feet (pursuant to the definition above) of such property and vacant square feet for which a lease with an initial term of greater than one year has been signed, but rent has not yet commenced, to (b) the aggregate number of square feet for such property. Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) information is sourced from the United States Census Bureau and rank is determined based on the most recently available population estimates. Funds From Operations (FFO) Attributable to Common Shareholders As defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT), an industry trade group, Funds From Operations (FFO) means net income computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), excluding (i) depreciation and amortization related to real estate, (ii) gains from sales of real estate assets, (iii) gains and losses from change in control and (iv) impairment write-downs of real estate assets and investments in entities directly attributable to decreases in the value of real estate held by the entity. The Company has adopted the NAREIT definition in its computation of FFO attributable to common shareholders. The Company believes that, subject to the following limitations, FFO attributable to common shareholders provides a basis for comparing its performance and operations to those of other real estate investment trusts (REITs). The Company believes that FFO attributable to common shareholders, which is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, provides an additional and useful means to assess the operating performance of REITs. FFO attributable to common shareholders does not represent an alternative to (i) "Net income" or "Net income attributable to common shareholders" as an indicator of the Company's financial performance, or (ii) "Cash flows from operating activities" in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's capacity to fund cash needs, including the payment of dividends. Operating FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders is defined as FFO attributable to common shareholders excluding the impact of discrete non- operating transactions and other events which the Company does not consider representative of the comparable operating results of its real estate operating portfolio, which is its core business platform. Specific examples of discrete non-operating transactions and other events include, but are not limited to, the impact on earnings from gains or losses associated with the early extinguishment of debt or other liabilities, litigation involving the Company, including gains recognized as a result of settlement and costs to engage outside counsel related to litigation with former tenants, the impact on earnings from executive separation and the excess of redemption value over carrying value of preferred stock redemption, which are not otherwise adjusted in the Company's calculation of FFO attributable to common shareholders. The Company believes that Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders, which is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, provides an additional and useful means to assess the operating performance of REITs. Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders does not represent an alternative to (i) "Net income" or "Net income attributable to common shareholders" as an indicator of the Company's financial performance, or (ii) "Cash flows from operating activities" in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's capacity to fund cash needs, including the payment of dividends. Comparison of the Company's presentation of Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders to similarly titled measures for other REITs may not necessarily be meaningful due to possible differences in definition and application by such REITs. Net Operating Income (NOI) The Company defines Net Operating Income (NOI) as all revenues other than (i) straight-line rental income (non-cash), (ii) amortization of lease inducements, (iii) amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles and (iv) lease termination fee income, less real estate taxes and all operating expenses other than lease termination fee expense and non-cash ground rent expense, which is comprised of amortization of right-of-use lease assets and amortization of lease liabilities. NOI consists of Same Store NOI and NOI from Other Investment Properties. The Company believes that NOI, which is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, provides an additional and useful operating perspective not immediately apparent from "Net income" or "Net income attributable to common shareholders" in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses NOI to evaluate its performance on a property-by-property basis because this measure allows management to evaluate the impact that factors such as lease structure, lease rates and tenant base have on the Company's operating results. NOI does not represent an alternative to "Net income" or "Net income attributable to common shareholders" in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of the Company's financial performance. Comparison of the Company's presentation of NOI to similarly titled measures for other REITs may not necessarily be meaningful due to possible differences in definition and application by such REITs. 2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information 21 Retail Properties of America, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions (continued) Same Store NOI and NOI from Other Investment Properties Same Store NOI represents NOI from the Company's same store portfolio consisting of 101 retail operating properties acquired or placed in service and stabilized prior to January 1, 2019. NOI from Other Investment Properties represents NOI primarily from (i) properties acquired or placed in service during 2019 and 2020, (ii) the multi-family rental units at Plaza del Lago, a redevelopment project that was placed in service during 2019, (iii) Circle East, which is in active redevelopment, (iv) One Loudoun Downtown - Pads G & H, which are in active development, (v) Carillon, a redevelopment project where the Company halted plans for vertical construction during the three months ended March 31, 2020 in response to current macroeconomic conditions due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, as of June 30, 2020, the Company is actively completing site work preparation at the property in anticipation of potential future development at the site, (vi) The Shoppes at Quarterfield, which is in active redevelopment, (vii) investment properties that were sold or classified as held for sale during 2019 and 2020, and (viii) the net income from the Company's wholly owned captive insurance company. The Company believes that Same Store NOI and NOI from Other Investment Properties, which are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, provide an additional and useful operating perspective not immediately apparent from "Net income" or "Net income attributable to common shareholders" in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these measures to evaluate its performance on a property-by-property basis because they allow management to evaluate the impact that factors such as lease structure, lease rates and tenant base have on the Company's operating results. Same Store NOI and NOI from Other Investment Properties do not represent alternatives to "Net income" or "Net income attributable to common shareholders" in accordance with GAAP as indicators of the Company's financial performance. Comparison of the Company's presentation of Same Store NOI and NOI from Other Investment Properties to similarly titled measures for other REITs may not necessarily be meaningful due to possible differences in definition and application by such REITs. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre As defined by NAREIT, EBITDA for real estate (EBITDAre) means net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, plus (i) interest expense, (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) impairment charges on investment property and (v) impairment charges on investments in unconsolidated affiliates if caused by a decrease in the value of depreciable property in the affiliate, plus or minus (i) gains from sales of investment property, including gains (or losses) on change in control, and (ii) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates. The Company has adopted the NAREIT definition in its computation of EBITDAre as it believes it provides a basis for comparing the Company's performance to that of other REITs. The Company also reports Adjusted EBITDAre, which excludes the impact of certain discrete non-operating transactions and other events such as gain on litigation settlement. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDAre is useful because it allows investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's performance from period to period in a meaningful and consistent manner in addition to standard financial measurements under GAAP. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered alternatives to "Net income" or "Net income attributable to common shareholders" as indicators of the Company's financial performance. Comparison of the Company's presentation of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre to similarly titled measures for other REITs may not necessarily be meaningful due to possible differences in definition and application by such REITs. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure and represents (i) the Company's total debt principal, which excludes unamortized discount and capitalized loan fees, less (ii) cash and cash equivalents divided by (iii) Adjusted EBITDAre for either the prior three months, annualized or the trailing twelve months (Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre). The Company believes that this ratio is useful because it provides investors with information regarding its total debt principal net of cash and cash equivalents, which could be used to repay debt, compared to its performance as measured using Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre. Comparison of the Company's presentation of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre to similarly titled measures for other REITs may not necessarily be meaningful due to possible differences in definition and application by such REITs. COVID-19 Lease Concessions - Accounting Treatment The Company has accounted for executed lease concessions as follows: Lease Concession Accounting Treatment of Concession (i) Deferral of payment to a future period, with no change in lease Treated as if there are no changes to the existing lease contract; no term. change to lease income recognized, including straight-line rental income. (ii) Deferral of payment to a future period, with a modest extension of Treated as a variable lease adjustment; reduction in lease income for lease term the abated and deferred amounts; however, no change in straight-line (iii) Abatement rental income. Any deferred amounts will be recognized as lease (iv) Combination of abatement and deferral income if and when payment is received. (v) Significant lease extension resulting in an increase in cash flows Existing lease modification guidance under ASC 842 is followed. We have reserved for within bad debt lease concessions related to the six months ended June 30, 2020 that are agreed in principle with the tenant, however, not executed as of June 30, 2020, which are anticipated to provide a concession other than deferral of payment to a future period, with no change in lease term. Cash-Basis Tenants For those tenants where the collection of rent over the remaining lease life is not probable, lease income is adjusted such that it is recognized on the cash basis. As a result, all accounts receivable related to these tenants have been reserved in full, including straight-line rental income, and lease income will only be recognized to the extent amounts are paid. The Company will remove the cash-basis designation and resume recording lease income from such tenants on an accrual basis when the Company believes collection of rent over the remaining lease term is probable and, generally, based upon a demonstrated payment history. 2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information 22 Retail Properties of America, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to Same Store NOI Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (7,347) $ 21,170 $ 15,010 $ 44,378 Adjustments to reconcile to Same Store NOI: Gain on sales of investment properties - (8,454) - (16,903) Gain on litigation settlement - - (6,100) - Depreciation and amortization 43,755 42,882 83,928 86,149 Provision for impairment of investment properties - - 346 - General and administrative expenses 8,491 9,353 17,656 19,852 Interest expense 19,360 17,363 36,406 34,793 Straight-line rental income, net 1,284 (616) 943 (2,116) Amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles, net (1,796) (711) (2,772) (3,045) Amortization of lease inducements 453 319 872 615 Lease termination fees, net (252) (232) (376) (1,420) Non-cash ground rent expense, net 212 332 545 690 Other (income) expense, net (215) 472 546 1,131 NOI 63,945 81,878 147,004 164,124 NOI from Other Investment Properties (1,241) (1,280) (2,559) (2,764) Same Store NOI $ 62,704 $ 80,598 $ 144,445 $ 161,360 2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information 23 Retail Properties of America, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation of Mortgages Payable, Net, Unsecured Notes Payable, Net, Unsecured Term Loans, Net and Unsecured Revolving Line of Credit to Total Net Debt June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Mortgages payable, net $ 92,967 $ 94,155 Unsecured notes payable, net 796,568 796,247 Unsecured term loans, net 716,992 716,523 Unsecured revolving line of credit 135,000 18,000 Total 1,741,527 1,624,925 Mortgage discount, net of accumulated amortization 471 493 Unsecured notes payable discount, net of accumulated amortization 556 616 Capitalized loan fees, net of accumulated amortization 6,108 6,870 Total debt principal 1,748,662 1,632,904 Less: consolidated cash and cash equivalents (12,563) (9,989) Total net debt $ 1,736,099 $ 1,622,915 Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDAre Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, December 31, June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (7,347) $ 21,170 $ 16,172 $ 15,010 $ 44,378 Interest expense 19,360 17,363 16,694 36,406 34,793 Depreciation and amortization 43,755 42,882 40,964 83,928 86,149 Gain on sales of investment properties - (8,454) - - (16,903) Provision for impairment of investment properties - - 1,121 346 - EBITDAre $ 55,768 $ 72,961 $ 74,951 $ 135,690 $ 148,417 Gain on litigation settlement - - - (6,100) - Adjusted EBITDAre $ 55,768 $ 72,961 $ 74,951 $ 129,590 $ 148,417 Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre $ 223,072 $ 291,844 $ 299,804 $ 259,180 $ 296,834 Trailing Twelve Three Months Ended Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Net income (loss) $ 3,029 $ (7,347) $ 22,357 $ 16,172 $ (28,153) Interest expense 78,184 19,360 17,046 16,694 25,084 Depreciation and amortization 192,352 43,755 40,173 40,964 67,460 Gain on sales of investment properties (1,969) - - - (1,969) Provision for impairment of investment properties 12,644 - 346 1,121 11,177 EBITDAre $ 284,240 $ 55,768 $ 79,922 $ 74,951 $ 73,599 Gain on litigation settlement (6,100) - (6,100) - - Adjusted EBITDAre $ 278,140 $ 55,768 $ 73,822 $ 74,951 $ 73,599 2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information 24 Attachments Original document

Disclaimer Retail Properties of America Inc. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 20:56:08 UTC