Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Retail Properties of America, Inc.    RPAI

RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC.

(RPAI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Retail Properties of America : RPAI Announces A Signed Lease With lululemon athletica At Main Street Promenade In Historic Downtown Naperville, IL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 05:16pm EST

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) announced today that it has signed a new lease with lululemon athletica at Main Street Promenade, its mixed-use property located in historic downtown Naperville, IL. lululemon athletica will be relocating to a prominent location in downtown Naperville at the corner of Van Buren Avenue and Main Street. lululemon athletica will backfill the 5,500 square foot former J. Crew location and is anticipated to open in spring 2020.

lululemon athletica is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and many other sweaty pursuits, creating transformational products and experiences enabling people to live a life they love. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon athletica works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback.

"Main Street Promenade offers a desirable combination of nationally recognized retailers with a unique-to-market dining, shopping and service experience, and lululemon athletica will further define Main Street Promenade as the regional mixed-use shopping destination that is nestled within historic downtown Naperville," stated Stacy Short, vice president, leasing director – western division. "The addition of lululemon athletica continues to demonstrate our commitment to delivering desirable retail experiences and strengthening the retail corridor of downtown Naperville."

ABOUT RPAI
Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2019, the Company owned 104 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

RPAI MEDIA CONTACT
Tim O'Connell
VP, Corporate Communications
630.634.4294  |  TOConnell@rpai.com

RPAI Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rpai-announces-a-signed-lease-with-lululemon-athletica-at-main-street-promenade-in-historic-downtown-naperville-il-300960311.html

SOURCE Retail Properties of America, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERI
05:16pRETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA : RPAI Announces A Signed Lease With lululemon athl..
PR
11/14RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC. : To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019..
PR
10/30RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL..
AQ
10/29RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
10/29RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA : Reports Third Quarter And Year To Date 2019 Resul..
PR
10/28RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA : RPAI Further Commits To ESG Disclosure With Launc..
PR
10/23RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend On Common ..
PR
10/03RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA : RPAI Welcomes Trader Joe's To The Shoppes At Unio..
PR
09/25RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group