Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Retail Properties of America, Inc.    RPAI

RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC.

(RPAI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Retail Properties of America : RPAI Further Commits To ESG Disclosure With Launch Of All-New Microsite

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) is proud to announce the launch of its all-new environmental, social and governance ("ESG") microsite at www.RPAIesg.com. The new microsite features a summary of successfully implemented programs related to energy, sustainability, human capital, diversity, equality, health and safety, committee charters, corporate governance, and other topics supporting ESG.

RPAI remains committed to investing in sustainable projects throughout its portfolio. The new site will serve as a comprehensive resource that showcases current and future company successes in connection with topics related to ESG.

"Looking ahead to 2020, we are even more optimistic about our broad-based ESG initiatives," stated Steve Grimes, chief executive officer. "As we focus on our sizeable active and future development projects, we continue to do so with an energy and socially conscious lens."

ABOUT RPAI
Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of June 30, 2019, the Company owned 104 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

RPAI MEDIA CONTACT
Tim O'Connell
VP, Corporate Communications
630.634.4294  |  TOConnell@rpai.com

RPAI Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rpai-further-commits-to-esg-disclosure-with-launch-of-all-new-microsite-300946579.html

SOURCE Retail Properties of America, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERI
05:31pRETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA : RPAI Further Commits To ESG Disclosure With Launc..
PR
10/23RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend On Common ..
PR
10/03RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA : RPAI Welcomes Trader Joe's To The Shoppes At Unio..
PR
09/25RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/19RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC. : To Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Resu..
PR
07/31RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL..
AQ
07/30RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
07/30RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC. : Reports Second Quarter And Year To Date 201..
PR
07/23RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend On Common S..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group