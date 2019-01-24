Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Retail Value Inc    RVI

RETAIL VALUE INC (RVI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Retail Value Inc. : Announces the Results of Dividend Election

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 08:38am EST

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) announced that its common stock dividend of $1.30 per share payable on January 25, 2019 will be paid with approximately $4.3 million in cash and approximately 580,000 common shares after giving effect to the Puerto Rico withholding tax of 10% which is applicable to the full $1.30 distribution.

  • Holders of approximately 6.7 million shares elected to receive the distribution in 100% RVI common shares and, after giving effect to the Puerto Rico withholding tax of 10% on the full $1.30 per share distribution, will receive $1.17 per share in RVI common shares
  • Holders of approximately 11.7 million shares elected to receive the distribution in 100% cash and, after giving effect to the Puerto Rico withholding tax of 10% on the full $1.30 distribution, will receive $0.368725 per share in cash (31.51%) and $0.801275 per share in RVI common shares (68.49%)

The value of the distribution paid in common shares is based upon the volume weighted average trading price of the Company’s Common shares on January 16, January 17, and January 18, 2019, or $29.8547 per share. All fractional shares will be paid in cash.

About RVI

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol “RVI” on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets. Additional information about RVI is available at www.retailvalueinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RETAIL VALUE INC
08:38aRETAIL VALUE INC. : Announces the Results of Dividend Election
BU
01/23SITE CENTERS CORP. : Announces Tax Allocations of 2018 Dividend Distributions
BU
01/16RETAIL VALUE INC. : Announces Tax Allocations of 2018 Dividend Distributions
BU
2018RETAIL VALUE : RVI Announces Sale of Kyle Crossing
BU
2018RETAIL VALUE INC. : Declares 2018 Year-End Common Stock Dividend of $1.30
BU
2018RETAIL VALUE : RVI Announces Sale of Douglasville Pavilion
BU
2018RETAIL VALUE : RVI Announces Sale of International Drive Value Center
BU
2018RETAIL VALUE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
2018RETAIL VALUE INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
2018RETAIL VALUE INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Operating Results
BU
More news
Chart RETAIL VALUE INC
Duration : Period :
Retail Value Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RETAIL VALUE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
David R. Lukes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Makinen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew L. Ostrower CFO, Treasurer, Director & EVP
Gary Neil Boston Independent Director
Henrie W. Kötter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RETAIL VALUE INC13.95%538
EMAAR MALLS PJSC-12.29%5 563
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS2.22%3 751
AEON MALL CO., LTD.2.09%3 648
VINCOM RETAIL JSC--.--%2 914
ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB8.55%2 365
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.