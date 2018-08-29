Log in
Retail Value : RVI Announces Sale of Brandon Boulevard Shoppes

08/29/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

On August 29, 2018, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) closed on the sale of Brandon Boulevard Shoppes (Valrico, FL) for $14.7 million. Net proceeds were used to repay mortgage debt associated with RVI.

Subsequent to the transaction, RVI owns interests in 31 properties located in the continental U.S. and 12 properties in Puerto Rico.

About RVI

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol “RVI” on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets. Additional information about RVI is available at www.retailvalueinc.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
David R. Lukes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Makinen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew L. Ostrower CFO, Treasurer, Director & EVP
Gary Neil Boston Independent Director
Henrie W. Kötter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RETAIL VALUE INC0.00%0
EMAAR MALLS PJSC-6.10%7 193
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-15.68%3 872
VINCOM RETAIL JSC--.--%3 320
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS-19.11%2 600
PARQUE ARAUCO S.A.--.--%2 313
