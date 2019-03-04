Retail Value : RVI Announces Sale of Lowe's Home Improvement

On March 4, 2019, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) closed on the sale of
Lowe's Home Improvement (Hendersonville, TN) for $16.1 million. Net
proceeds were used to repay mortgage debt associated with RVI.
Subsequent to the transaction, RVI owns interests in 24 properties
located in the continental U.S. and 12 properties in Puerto Rico.
About RVI
RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker
symbol “RVI” on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the
continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more
subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. (formerly known as DDR Corp.). RVI
focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales
of its assets. Additional information about RVI is available at www.retailvalueinc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005962/en/