RETAIL VALUE INC

RETAIL VALUE INC

(RVI)
News 
Official Publications

Retail Value : RVI Announces Sale of Lowe's Home Improvement

03/04/2019 | 04:08pm EST

On March 4, 2019, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) closed on the sale of Lowe's Home Improvement (Hendersonville, TN) for $16.1 million. Net proceeds were used to repay mortgage debt associated with RVI.

Subsequent to the transaction, RVI owns interests in 24 properties located in the continental U.S. and 12 properties in Puerto Rico.

About RVI

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol “RVI” on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. (formerly known as DDR Corp.). RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets. Additional information about RVI is available at www.retailvalueinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
