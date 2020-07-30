Retelit S p A : CLOSING COMPLETED FOR ACQUISITION OF BRENNERCOM S.P.A.

PRESS RELEASE
CLOSING COMPLETED FOR ACQUISITION OF BRENNERCOM S.P.A.
Milan, July 30, 2020 - Retelit S.p.A. ("Retelit"), Italian leader in fiber optic infrastructure and digital transformation projects, listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, announces that the wholly-owned subsidiary Retelit Digital Services S.p.A. ("Retelit Digital Services"), in execution of the share purchase agreement signed on February 17, 2020 (reference should be made to the press release on the same date for further details), completed the closing for the full acquisition of 100% of the shares with voting rights of Brennercom S.p.A. ("Brennercom"), the ICT and TLC provider based in Bolzano and the Munich-Tyrol-Milan axis market leader.
Retelit's Chairman Dario Pardi stated: "This transaction opens an important chapter in the Retelit Group's history, which over a few months has considerably extended its range of services, with the acquisitions of PA Group initially and now Brennercom. In particular, thanks to Brennercom, Retelit has extended its presence in Trentino - Alto Adige, an area which is of key importance to our country, partly thanks to the significant degree of enterprise in the area and its pro-capita wealth, and also due to its regional, historical and legislative distinctiveness, which is unique in Europe. I wish to thank the shareholders of Athesia S.p.A. and all Brennercom employees and associates for their proactive and positive contributions over these months of negotiations initially, and subsequently the beginning of the integration and I wish to welcome all of them to the Retelit Group. I am certain that the harmony between the working groups which has been apparent in recent months, since the signing and up to today, will continue also in the future, speeding up all of the steps to harmonise the organisational and commercial processes".
Mr. Michl Ebner, Chief Executive Officer of Athesia commented: "We are very satisfied with the closing of this transaction and to have played an active part in this project, also as shareholders, considering that the Retelit Group, also thanks to us, is a unique player in the Italian ICT marketplace, offering integrated solutions and a well-distributedinfrastructure, satisfying the needs of Italian enterprises and our region, also in view of accelerating digitalisation over recent months. As underlined at the signing, we wish to continue to follow Brennercom and invest in ICT and TLC also in the future, both in our Region and across Italy and overseas".
KEY ASPECTS OF THE TRANSACTION
Retelit, through the wholly-owned Retelit Digital Services, acquired Brennercom from Athesia Druck GmbH and Athesia Tyrolia Druck GmbH, subsidiaries of Athesia S.p.A.
The consideration for the acquisition is Euro 58.1 million, based on an estimated Enterprise Value of Brennercom and its subsidiaries of Euro 65 million and an estimated NFP at the closing date of approx. Euro 6.9 million, with a multiple of approximately 7.5x the projected EBITDA.
The price was paid for Euro 43.1 million in cash, through credit lines made available to Retelit Digital Services by Unione di Banche Italiane S.p.A., Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., MPS Capital Services per le Imprese S.p.A. and Banco BPM S.p.A. (with Banca IMI S.p.A. as agent), and for Euro 15 million in Retelit shares, for an amount equal to approx. 5.13% of Retelit's share capital, from the partial voluntary public purchase offer promoted by Retelit Digital Services on Retelit shares ("PPO"), completed on July 8, 2020 (see the relative press release of July 2, 2020 for further details). In particular, the sellers were allocated a total of 8,426,966 ordinary Retelit shares at a unitary price per share of Euro 1.78 (corresponding to the PPO consideration). The Retelit shares allocated to the sellers may not be transferred to third parties for a period of 12 months from the closing. Brennercom's sellers will thus be part of Retelit's ownership. No earn-outs are stipulated.
PURPOSES OF THE TRANSACTION
As previously announced on February 17, 2020 and January 20, 2020, this transaction, together with the recent PA Group acquisition, will allow the Retelit Group to position itself among the Italy's ICT sector leaders, with a well-diversified offer between infrastructure and value-added services and comprehensive coverage across Italy, with interesting positions in Austria and southern Germany. In particular, the Retelit Group can further drive volumes and margins, drawing on its strong competitive and data advantages (among others), a greater possibility to make technological investments to expand infrastructure and services, extended commercial coverage across the country and improved economies of scale, with direct cost optimisation.
Given the high level of loyalty of Brennercom's customers, the Retelit Group will also be able to improve its positioning with business customers, through integrated and enhanced offers for this segment.
As per the 2020-2024 Business Plan, announced on March 12, 2020 (reference should be made to the press release of the same date), a significant improvement in terms of margins and volumes is expected from the integration of the two entities, thanks to the synergies which the Group intends to develop, proposing a joint offer focused on the Infrastructure and Managed services business.
Retelit Digital Services was assisted for the legal aspects by Nctm, with a team coordinated for the M&A aspects by Daniele Tani, supported by Giuliana Capillo and Martina Da Re, while the labour aspects of the transaction were covered by Michele Bignami and Ulrich Eller and the banking aspects by Eugenio Siragusa, supported by Martina Marmo. Lexia Avvocati supported the Retelit Group in terms of the regulatory matters, with Francesco Dagnino, assisted by Andrea Massimo Maroni and Marco Stefanini. PWC, with a group of consultants coordinated by Giuseppe Rana and Nicola Broggi, assisted by Francesco Tieri and Pietro Bertolotti, oversaw the accounting and tax aspects of the transaction. ICT Consulting as technical and business consultant with a team coordinated by Vittorio Trecordi Alessandro Soracco, while Andrea Sagone of Cross Court Capital acted as financial advisor.
Retelit Group
Retelit is the Italian leader in constructing tailor-made digital transformation projects, executed on entirely Group-managed platforms. In our 20 years we have been the ideal partner for enterprises, the public sector and operators seeking to tackle head-on the challenges
of innovation, thanks to a range which covers the entire value chain of ICT and digitalisation services. The combination of Retelit's proprietary assets (a comprehensive fiber optic network in Italy and across the world and a nationwide Data Center network) and the innovation and digital expertise of PA Group (becoming part of the Retelit Group in 2020) has created a unique player in Italy which can offer integrated digital solutions, from infrastructure to data management and from networks to applications. Retelit has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2000 and on the STAR segment since September 26, 2016.
|
Investor Relations
|
Retelit Communication
|
Dario Pardi
|
Letizia Cilente
|
Tel. +39 02 2020451
|
Mob. +39 342 9645801
|
inv.relations@retelit.it
|
l.cilente@retelit.it
|
CDR Communication
|
media.relations@retelit.it
|
Vincenza Colucci
|
|
Mob. +39 335 6909547
|
|
vincenza.colucci@cdr-communication.it
|
|
Institutional Media Relations
|
Media Relations ICT
|
CDR Communication
|
Laura Poggi
|
Angelo Brunello
|
Tel. +39 02 6705452
|
Mob. +39 329 2117752
|
laura.poggi@in-rete.net
|
angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it
|
Francesca Negri
|
|
Tel. +39 02 6705452
|
|
francesca.negri@in-rete.net
Disclaimer
Retelit S.p.A. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 11:50:17 UTC