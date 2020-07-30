Retelit S p A : CLOSING COMPLETED FOR ACQUISITION OF BRENNERCOM S.P.A.

PRESS RELEASE

CLOSING COMPLETED FOR ACQUISITION OF BRENNERCOM S.P.A.

Milan, July 30, 2020 - Retelit S.p.A. ("Retelit"), Italian leader in fiber optic infrastructure and digital transformation projects, listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, announces that the wholly-owned subsidiary Retelit Digital Services S.p.A. ("Retelit Digital Services"), in execution of the share purchase agreement signed on February 17, 2020 (reference should be made to the press release on the same date for further details), completed the closing for the full acquisition of 100% of the shares with voting rights of Brennercom S.p.A. ("Brennercom"), the ICT and TLC provider based in Bolzano and the Munich-Tyrol-Milan axis market leader.

Retelit's Chairman Dario Pardi stated: "This transaction opens an important chapter in the Retelit Group's history, which over a few months has considerably extended its range of services, with the acquisitions of PA Group initially and now Brennercom. In particular, thanks to Brennercom, Retelit has extended its presence in Trentino - Alto Adige, an area which is of key importance to our country, partly thanks to the significant degree of enterprise in the area and its pro-capita wealth, and also due to its regional, historical and legislative distinctiveness, which is unique in Europe. I wish to thank the shareholders of Athesia S.p.A. and all Brennercom employees and associates for their proactive and positive contributions over these months of negotiations initially, and subsequently the beginning of the integration and I wish to welcome all of them to the Retelit Group. I am certain that the harmony between the working groups which has been apparent in recent months, since the signing and up to today, will continue also in the future, speeding up all of the steps to harmonise the organisational and commercial processes".

Mr. Michl Ebner, Chief Executive Officer of Athesia commented: "We are very satisfied with the closing of this transaction and to have played an active part in this project, also as shareholders, considering that the Retelit Group, also thanks to us, is a unique player in the Italian ICT marketplace, offering integrated solutions and a well-distributedinfrastructure, satisfying the needs of Italian enterprises and our region, also in view of accelerating digitalisation over recent months. As underlined at the signing, we wish to continue to follow Brennercom and invest in ICT and TLC also in the future, both in our Region and across Italy and overseas".

KEY ASPECTS OF THE TRANSACTION

Retelit, through the wholly-owned Retelit Digital Services, acquired Brennercom from Athesia Druck GmbH and Athesia Tyrolia Druck GmbH, subsidiaries of Athesia S.p.A.

The consideration for the acquisition is Euro 58.1 million, based on an estimated Enterprise Value of Brennercom and its subsidiaries of Euro 65 million and an estimated NFP at the closing date of approx. Euro 6.9 million, with a multiple of approximately 7.5x the projected EBITDA.