Retelit S p A : CONTRACT SIGNED FOR THE ACQUISITION OF BRENNERCOM S.P.A.

PRESS RELEASE CONTRACT SIGNED FOR THE ACQUISITION OF BRENNERCOM S.P.A. Milan, February 17, 2020 - Retelit S.p.A. (MTA: LIT.MI), Italian leader in fiber optic infrastructure and digital transformation projects, listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, announces that today, according to the scheduled timeframe, the wholly-owned subsidiary Retelit Digital Services S.p.A. ("Retelit Digital Services"), has signed a contract for the full acquisition of 100% of the shares with voting rights of Brennercom S.p.A. ("Brennercom"), the ICT and TLC provider based in Bolzano and the Munich-Tyrol-Milan axis market leader. Following on from that announced on January 20, 2020, Retelit, through the wholly-owned Retelit Digital Services, will acquire the entirety of the investments held by the current two shareholders of Brennercom (Athesia Druck GmbH and Athesia Tyrolia Druck GmbH, subsidiaries of Athesia S.p.A.). The Italian company MET S.r.l., not wholly owned by Brennercom S.p.A., is excluded from the scope of the acquisition and will be spun off before the closing. The price for the shares is approx. Euro 52 million, based on an estimated Enterprise Value of Brennercom and its subsidiaries of Euro 65 million, a multiple of approximately 7.5x the projected EBITDA. Brennercom was valued using various methods such as (i) the UDCF (Unlevered Discount Cash Flow) (ii) Trading Multiple Multiples of Comparable Transactions. The fairness of the price offered was confirmed by an independent fairness opinion. Should Brennercom's shareholders' equity at December 31, 2019 be lower than expected, Retelit Digital Services will be entitled to withdraw from the contract. There are no earn-outs stipulated for the vendors. The transaction is expected to close no earlier than July 1, 2020 and approximately by July 31, 2020, subject to the granting of a dedicated loan to Retelit Digital Services S.p.A.. Financial support for the transaction will be provided, partly by means of a credit line already available, which has been made available to Retelit Digital Services S.p.A. by Unione di Banche Italiane S.p.A., Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., MPS Capital Services per le Imprese S.p.A. and Banco BPM S.p.A. (with Banca IMI S.p.A. as agent) and, partly, for a further 55 million, by means of additional credit lines currently being negotiated with leading banks. The contract also provides that part of the price, up to a maximum of Euro 15 million, may be paid in listed shares of Retelit S.p.A. Any shares comprising the payment may not be transferred by the sellers to third parties for a period of 12 months from the closing date. Subsequent to the closing of the transaction, Brennercom's current shareholders will continue to participate in the governance structure of Brennercom. The contract stipulates a series of requirements and conditions at closing, as well as a set of guarantees by the sellers in accordance with market practice for similar transactions; a series of commercial agreements between Athesia and Retelit Digital Services taking effect from closing are also provided for. 1

PURPOSES OF THE TRANSACTION This transaction, as previously announced on January 20, 2020, together with PA Group's previous transaction, will allow Retelit to position itself among the Italy's ICT sector leaders, with a well-diversified offer between infrastructure and value-added services and comprehensive coverage across Italy, with interesting positions in Austria and southern Germany. In particular, Retelit can further drive volumes and margins, drawing on its strong competitive and data advantages (among others), a greater possibility to make technological investments to expand infrastructure and services, extended commercial coverage across the country and improved economies of scale, with direct cost optimisation. Retelit will also be able to improve its positioning with business customers, thanks to the strong synergies with Brennercom through integrated and enhanced offers for this segment, and given the high level of customer loyalty of Brennercom's customers. The integration of the two companies is expected to bring about a significant improvement in terms of volumes and margins, and in particular, synergies are expected to result in a 35% increase in Brennercom's EBITDA, once fully operational. For 55% they will stem from increased revenues thanks to cross-selling opportunities on the respective customers and the expansion of the Brennercom business area and 45% from efficiencies related to the use of Retelit infrastructure by Brennercom and through economies of scale. Retelit Digital Services was assisted for the legal aspects by Nctm, with a team coordinated for the M&A aspects by Daniele Tani, supported by Giuliana Capillo and Martina Da Re, while the labour aspects of the transaction were covered by Michele Bignami and Ulrich Eller. Lexia Avvocati supported the Retelit Group in terms of the regulatory matters, with Francesco Dagnino, assisted by Andrea Massimo Maroni and Marco Stefanini. PWC, with a group of consultants coordinated by Giuseppe Rana and Nicola Broggi, assisted by Francesco Tieri, Pietro Bertolotti and Michele Riva, oversaw the accounting and tax aspects of the transaction. ITC Consulting as technical and business consultant with a team coordinated by Vittorio Trecordi and Alessandro Soracco, while Andrea Sagone of Cross Court Capital acted as financial advisor. Athesia and the sellers were assisted by Platter, Ausserer, Bauer and Partners, with a team coordinated by Alexander Ausserer, assisted by Cosima Ebner and Bird&Bird. Retelit Group Retelit is the Italian leader in constructing tailor-made digital transformation projects, executed on entirely Group-managed platforms. In our 20 years we have been the ideal partner for enterprises, the public sector and operators seeking to tackle head-on the challenges of innovation, thanks to a range which covers the entire value chain of ICT and digitalisation services. The combination of Retelit's proprietary assets (a comprehensive fiber optic network in Italy and across the world and a nationwide Data Center network) and the innovation and digital expertise of PA Group (becoming part of the Retelit Group in 2020) has created a unique player in Italy which can offer integrated digital solutions, from infrastructure to data management and from networks to applications. Retelit has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2000 and on the STAR segment since September 26, 2016. Brennercom Group Brennercom is an ICT and TLC provider, based in Bolzano, which thanks to ongoing technological and development investment has made available, through its subsidiaries, its products in some of the largest markets in Europe, such as Italy, Austria and Germany. The fiber optic network, the data centers in Bolzano (ANSI-TIA-942 certified), Trento and Innsbruck, the network infrastructure and the latest 2

generation telephone exchanges allow Brennercom to offer Cloud, Disaster Recovery, MPLS Networking, Security and Unified Communication & Collaboration services. Brennercom, excluding the subsidiary MET S.r.l. as not within the scope of the transaction, has approx. 130 employees and over 10,000 customers - among which 70% of the 100 top companies in Alto Adige, 45% of the 100 top companies in Trentino, 6% of the 100 top companies in Verona and 15% of the 100 top companies in Tyrol - and who demonstrate a very high degree of loyalty. It has a 65% market share in the autonomous province of Bolzano and 40% in the autonomous province of Trento. Brennercom reports for 2018 (the latest available figures) total revenue of Euro 32.4 million. The seller, the Athesia Group, with revenue of over Euro 250 million, operates in various sectors such as publishing, online media, print media, calendars, tourism, renewable energy, retail and ICT. The Group, thanks to its 1,600 employees, is one of the largest and best-known enterprises in the region. Investor Relations Retelit Communication Dario Pardi Letizia Cilente Tel. +39 02 2020451 Mob. +39 342 9645801 inv.relations@retelit.it l.cilente@retelit.it CDR Communication media.relations@retelit.it Vincenza Colucci Mob. +39 335 6909547 vincenza.colucci@cdr-communication.it Institutional Media Relations Media Relations ICT CDR Communication Laura Poggi Angelo Brunello Tel. +39 02 6705452 Mob. +39 329 2117752 laura.poggi@in-rete.net angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it Francesca Negri Tel. +39 02 6705452 francesca.negri@in-rete.net 3