RETELIT S.P.A.

RETELIT S.P.A.

(LIT)
  Report  
Retelit S p A : Comunicato stampa 20 ottobre 2019

0
10/20/2019 | 06:16pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

CO-OPTION OF DIRECTOR LUCA SINTONI TO REPLACE LUCA CIVIDINI

***

Milan, October 20, 2019 - Following on from that announced on October 17, 2019, the Board of Directors of Retelit S.p.A. ("Retelit" or the "company"), in a meeting today chaired by Mr. Dario Pardi, on the conclusion of the required investigations and contacts with the shareholder Fiber 4.0 S.p.A., co-opted, as per Article 2386 of the Civil Code, in addition to Article 17 of the By-Laws, in replacement of Mr. Luca Cividini - non- executive and non-independent member of the Board who sadly passed away on October 9, taken from the minority slate presented by Fiber 4.0 S.p.A., on the appointment of the Board of Directors of Retelit on April 27, 2018 and not belonging to internal board committees - Mr. Luca Sintoni as a new non-executive and non- independent member of the Board of Directors of Retelit, also taken from the stated minority slate.

Mr. Sintoni, who remains in office until the next shareholders' meeting of Retelit, on the basis of the information available to the company, does not hold Retelit shares.

The curriculum vitae of Mr. Sintoni is available at the following address: https://www.retelit.it/public/CMS/Files/4719/Lista-n.-2---Liste-presentate-da-Fiber-4.0-S.p.A.-per-la- nomina-del-Consiglio-di-Amministrazione-e-del-Collegio-Sindacale.pdf.

Retelit Group

Retelit is a major Italian provider of digital and infrastructure services to the telecommunications market and has been listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 2000, joining the STAR segment on September 26, 2016. The company's fiber optic infrastructure covers over 12,529 kilometres (equivalent to approx. 324,000 km of fiber-optic cables), connecting 10 Metropolitan Networks and 15 Data Centers across Italy. With 4,219 on-net sites and 41 Data Centers reached, Retelit's network extends also overseas, leveraging a Pan- European ring with PoP's in Europe's major cities, including Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam and Paris. Retelit is member of AAE-1(Africa-Asia-Europe-1), the submarine cable system connecting Europe to Asia through the Middle East, reaching 19 Countries, from Marseille to Hong Kong, owning a landing station in Bari and the Open Hub Med Consortium, a digital telecommunications hub in the Mediterranean, with a proprietary Data Center in Carini (PA). The company has been part of NGENA (Next Generation Enterprise Network Alliance) since November 2018, a global alliance of telecommunications players created to share the proprietary networks of members and provide a stable and scalable global data connectivity network. These assets make Retelit a perfect technological partner for operators and businesses, providing a complete range of high-quality, reliable and safe infrastructure. The services range from fiber optic Internet connectivity to the Multicloud, from Cyber Security services to Application Performance Monitoring and to SD-WAN technology based network services. Finally, Retelit offers Colocation solutions with over 10,500 square meters of equipped and secure fibre optic connected spaces, for the outsourcing of Data Center services and the satisfaction of Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity needs. Retelit's Carrier Ethernet services are in addition Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF) certified. The technological certifications ISO 27000 for the design and supply of network services, Colocation and Cloud and ALLA/NALLA for the provision of military services are added to the MEF CE 2.0 certification.

Investor Relations

Retelit Communication

Dario Pardi

Letizia Cilente

Tel. +39 02 2020451

Mob. +39 342 9645801

inv.relations@retelit.it

l.cilente@retelit.it

1

CDR Communication

media.relations@retelit.it

Vincenza Colucci

Mob. +39 335 6909547

vincenza.colucci@cdr-communication.it

Institutional Media Relations

Media Relations ICT

CDR Communication

Laura Poggi

Angelo Brunello

Tel. +39 02 6705452

Mob. +39 329 2117752

laura.poggi@in-rete.net

angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it

Francesca Negri

Tel. +39 02 6705452

francesca.negri@in-rete.net

2

Disclaimer

Retelit S.p.A. published this content on 20 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 22:15:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 265 M
Chart RETELIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Retelit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RETELIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,10  €
Last Close Price 1,62  €
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Federico Protto Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Dario Pardi Chairman & Investor Relations Contact
Enrico Mondo Chief Operating Officer & Co-General Manager
Antonio Baldini Director-Information Technology
Gianluca A. Ferrari Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RETELIT S.P.A.13.48%296
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS8.59%252 503
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.74%88 389
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.50%84 167
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 267
ORANGE5.44%44 111
