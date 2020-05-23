Log in
RETELIT S.P.A.    LIT   IT0004370463

RETELIT S.P.A.

(LIT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 05/22 11:35:49 am
1.53 EUR   --.--%
11:03aRETELIT S P A : Dividend payment date postponed
PU
05/18RETELIT S P A : Press release on the filing of the 2019 annual financial report
PU
05/13RETELIT S P A : Press release
PU
Retelit S p A : DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE POSTPONED

05/23/2020 | 11:03am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE POSTPONED

Milan, May 23, 2020 - It is announced that, following the meeting of the Board of Directors of Retelit S.p.A. held yesterday, the new payment dates for the ordinary dividend from the 2019 net profit (whose distribution shall be proposed to the Shareholders' Meeting, equaling - gross of legal withholdings - Euro 0.02 per share, for a total amount of approx. Euro 3.28 million) were established. The date of dividend coupon No. 4 was in fact scheduled for July 20, 2020, with payment date of July 22, 2020. Shareholders of the Company at the end of the accounting day of July 21, 2020 (record date) shall have the right to receive a dividend.

This postponement is due entirely to technical reasons in order to avoid overlapping between the public purchase offer on Retelit shares in progress by the subsidiary Retelit Digital Services S.p.A. and the dividend payment dates, until today scheduled - as last announced on March 23 in the press release as per Article 102, paragraph 1 of Legislative Decree 58/1998 - between June 29 and July 1, 2020.

Retelit Group

Retelit is the Italian leader in constructing tailor-made digital transformation projects, executed on entirely Group-managed platforms. In our 20 years we have been the ideal partner for enterprises, the public sector and operators seeking to tackle head-on the challenges of innovation, thanks to a range which covers the entire value chain of ICT and digitalisation services. The combination of Retelit's proprietary assets (a comprehensive fiber optic network in Italy and across the world and a nationwide Data Center network) and the innovation and digital expertise of PA Group (becoming part of the Retelit Group in 2020) has created a unique player in Italy which can offer integrated digital solutions, from infrastructure to data management and from networks to applications. Retelit has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2000 and on the STAR segment since September 26, 2016.

Investor Relations

Retelit Communication

Dario Pardi

Letizia Cilente

Tel. +39 02 2020451

Mob. +39 342 9645801

inv.relations@retelit.it

l.cilente@retelit.it

CDR Communication

media.relations@retelit.it

Vincenza Colucci

Mob. +39 335 6909547

vincenza.colucci@cdr-communication.it

Institutional Media Relations

Media Relations ICT

CDR Communication

Laura Poggi

Angelo Brunello

Tel. +39 02 6705452

Mob. +39 329 2117752

laura.poggi@in-rete.net

angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it

Francesca Negri

Tel. +39 02 6705452

francesca.negri@in-rete.net

Disclaimer

Retelit S.p.A. published this content on 23 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2020 15:02:05 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 166 M
EBIT 2020 18,1 M
Net income 2020 12,0 M
Finance 2020 141 M
Yield 2020 1,37%
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 0,66x
Capitalization 245 M
Chart RETELIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Retelit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RETELIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,00 €
Last Close Price 1,53 €
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Federico Silvano Protto Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Dario Pardi Chairman & Investor Relations Contact
Enrico Mondo Chief Operating Officer & Co-General Manager
Mirko Endrizzi Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Antonio Baldini Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RETELIT S.P.A.-3.77%267
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-12.10%223 866
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-12.22%83 647
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-6.42%70 447
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-1.77%53 220
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC-6.85%36 084
