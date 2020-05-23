Retelit S p A : DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE POSTPONED

PRESS RELEASE

DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE POSTPONED

Milan, May 23, 2020 - It is announced that, following the meeting of the Board of Directors of Retelit S.p.A. held yesterday, the new payment dates for the ordinary dividend from the 2019 net profit (whose distribution shall be proposed to the Shareholders' Meeting, equaling - gross of legal withholdings - Euro 0.02 per share, for a total amount of approx. Euro 3.28 million) were established. The date of dividend coupon No. 4 was in fact scheduled for July 20, 2020, with payment date of July 22, 2020. Shareholders of the Company at the end of the accounting day of July 21, 2020 (record date) shall have the right to receive a dividend.

This postponement is due entirely to technical reasons in order to avoid overlapping between the public purchase offer on Retelit shares in progress by the subsidiary Retelit Digital Services S.p.A. and the dividend payment dates, until today scheduled - as last announced on March 23 in the press release as per Article 102, paragraph 1 of Legislative Decree 58/1998 - between June 29 and July 1, 2020.

Retelit Group

Retelit is the Italian leader in constructing tailor-made digital transformation projects, executed on entirely Group-managed platforms. In our 20 years we have been the ideal partner for enterprises, the public sector and operators seeking to tackle head-on the challenges of innovation, thanks to a range which covers the entire value chain of ICT and digitalisation services. The combination of Retelit's proprietary assets (a comprehensive fiber optic network in Italy and across the world and a nationwide Data Center network) and the innovation and digital expertise of PA Group (becoming part of the Retelit Group in 2020) has created a unique player in Italy which can offer integrated digital solutions, from infrastructure to data management and from networks to applications. Retelit has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2000 and on the STAR segment since September 26, 2016.

