Retelit S p A : FILING OF THE 2019 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

PRESS RELEASE

FILING OF THE 2019 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Milan, March 30, 2020 - Retelit S.p.A. (MTA:LIT.MI) announces that the 2019 Annual Financial Report, which includes, among other sections, the 2019 Financial Statements, the Group Consolidated Financial Statements, the Declaration as per Article 154-bis, paragraph 5 of the Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, the Directors' Report, the Board of Statutory Auditors Report and the Independent Auditors' Report, has been made available to the public at the registered office of the Company, on the Company website www.retelit.it (Investors / Investor relations / Annual and Interim Reports section) and on the 1INFO authorized storage mechanism at www.1info.it.

It is also available, at the registered office of the Company, on the Company website www.retelit.it (Investors / Corporate governance / Report on Corporate Governance section) and on the 1INFO authorized storage mechanism at www.1info.it, the 2019 Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure Report, drawn up as per Article 123-bis of the Legislative Decree no. 58/1998.

Retelit Group

Retelit is the Italian leader in constructing tailor-made digital transformation projects, executed on entirely Group-managed platforms. In our 20 years we have been the ideal partner for enterprises, the public sector and operators seeking to tackle head- on the challenges of innovation, thanks to a range which covers the entire value chain of ICT and digitalisation services. The combination of Retelit's proprietary assets (a comprehensive fiber optic network in Italy and across the world and a nationwide Data Center network) and the innovation and digital expertise of PA Group (becoming part of the Retelit Group in 2020) has created a unique player in Italy which can offer integrated digital solutions, from infrastructure to data management and from networks to applications. Retelit has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2000 and on the STAR segment since September 26, 2016.

