Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Retelit S.p.A.    LIT   IT0004370463

RETELIT S.P.A.

(LIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Retelit S p A : FILING OF THE 2019 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 04:28pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

FILING OF THE 2019 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Milan, March 30, 2020 - Retelit S.p.A. (MTA:LIT.MI) announces that the 2019 Annual Financial Report, which includes, among other sections, the 2019 Financial Statements, the Group Consolidated Financial Statements, the Declaration as per Article 154-bis, paragraph 5 of the Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, the Directors' Report, the Board of Statutory Auditors Report and the Independent Auditors' Report, has been made available to the public at the registered office of the Company, on the Company website www.retelit.it (Investors / Investor relations / Annual and Interim Reports section) and on the 1INFO authorized storage mechanism at www.1info.it.

It is also available, at the registered office of the Company, on the Company website www.retelit.it (Investors / Corporate governance / Report on Corporate Governance section) and on the 1INFO authorized storage mechanism at www.1info.it, the 2019 Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure Report, drawn up as per Article 123-bis of the Legislative Decree no. 58/1998.

Retelit Group

Retelit is the Italian leader in constructing tailor-made digital transformation projects, executed on entirely Group-managed platforms. In our 20 years we have been the ideal partner for enterprises, the public sector and operators seeking to tackle head- on the challenges of innovation, thanks to a range which covers the entire value chain of ICT and digitalisation services. The combination of Retelit's proprietary assets (a comprehensive fiber optic network in Italy and across the world and a nationwide Data Center network) and the innovation and digital expertise of PA Group (becoming part of the Retelit Group in 2020) has created a unique player in Italy which can offer integrated digital solutions, from infrastructure to data management and from networks to applications. Retelit has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2000 and on the STAR segment since September 26, 2016.

Investor Relations

Retelit Communication

Dario Pardi

Letizia Cilente

Tel. +39 02 2020451

Mob. +39 342 9645801

inv.relations@retelit.it

l.cilente@retelit.it

CDR Communication

media.relations@retelit.it

Vincenza Colucci

Mob. +39 335 6909547

vincenza.colucci@cdr-communication.it

Institutional Media Relations

Media Relations ICT

CDR Communication

Laura Poggi

Angelo Brunello

Tel. +39 02 6705452

Mob. +39 329 2117752

laura.poggi@in-rete.net

angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it

Francesca Negri

Tel. +39 02 6705452

francesca.negri@in-rete.net

1

Disclaimer

Retelit S.p.A. published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 20:27:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RETELIT S.P.A.
04:28pRETELIT S P A : Filing of the 2019 annual financial report and corporate governa..
PU
03/25RETELIT S P A : Clarification on loan contract signed with syndicate of leading ..
PU
03/20RETELIT S P A : Loan contract signed with syndicate of leading banks for the acq..
PU
03/13RETELIT S P A : Publication of corporate documents
PU
03/12RETELIT S P A : Press release March 12, 2020
PU
03/09RETELIT S P A : Press release March 9, 2020
PU
02/26RETELIT S P A : becomes a shareholder in “MIX”, The main italian Int..
PU
02/17RETELIT S P A : Contract signed for the acquisition of brennercom s.p.a.
PU
01/20RETELIT S P A : Athesia group accepts binding offer from retelit digital service..
PU
01/14RETELIT S P A : Closing completed for acquisition of pa group
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 245 M
Chart RETELIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Retelit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RETELIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,30  €
Last Close Price 1,49  €
Spread / Highest target 54,5%
Spread / Average Target 54,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Federico Silvano Protto Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Dario Pardi Chairman & Investor Relations Contact
Enrico Mondo Chief Operating Officer & Co-General Manager
Mirko Endrizzi Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Antonio Baldini Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RETELIT S.P.A.-6.35%271
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-14.06%218 468
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-1.75%90 828
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-19.68%61 539
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY0.85%44 247
BCE INC.-10.77%34 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group