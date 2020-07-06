Log in
RETELIT S.P.A.

RETELIT S.P.A.

(LIT)
  Report
Retelit S p A : GIUSEPPE SINI, HEAD OF RETELITINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS UNIT, APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE OF THE AAE-1 CONSORTIUM

07/06/2020 | 12:59pm EDT

Sini, took on the role on July 1, 2020 and his mandate will cover, in addition to the Consortium's governance and the operations of the sub-marine system, the task of further developing the AAE-1 system and keeping it at the highest levels of performance and security. The goal for the coming years is a further increase the total cable capacity, recently boosted from 40 to 80 Terabits per second, to over 160 Terabits per second, thus responding to the growing demand for internet traffic on the Eurasia route by Carriers and OTT's, which has increased enormously in recent months as a result of Covid-19.

Giuseppe Sini, on appointment, stated: 'This appointment is a major recognition for Retelit and for Italy for the contribution made to the project and, at the same time, a demonstration of the international positioning of the company and its professionalism. Thanks to a medium/long-term strategic vision and an international expansion strategy, today Retelit is positioned as a player on the global telecommunications market and Italy is placed as a reference point in the Mediterranean basin. I would like to thank the Management Committee of AAE-1 for the trust placed in me to play such a prestigious role of significant responsibility at a time when the connection between continents is more crucial than ever'.

The Management Committee - the governance and decision-making body of the Consortium which constructed the AAE-1 submarine cable - comprises the Top Managers of China Unicom, Djibouti Telecom, Etisalat, Global Transit, HyalRoute (CIL), Reliance Jio, Viettel Cambodia (Metfone), Mobily, Omantel, Ooredoo, Oteglobe, PCCW Global, PTCL, Retelit, Telecom Egypt, TeleYemen, TOT, VNPT and Viettel, the 19 operators investing in the project.

Sini, is currently Head of Retelit International Business Unit. He has been at the company for 10 years with a range of business responsibilities and has in particular contributed to shifting the positioning of Retelit from a domestic operator to a go-to international player in the Mediterranean. An Electronic Engineering graduate from the Milan Polytechnic, specialising at the 'École Nationale Superieure des Télécommunications' in Paris, before joining the Retelit Group, Giuseppe Sini held various positions of responsibility at the Telecom Italia Group, both at Headquarters and abroad with general management responsibility for the international subsidiaries and at Teleglobe, the Canadian international carrier later acquired by Tata Group. He brings twenty years of experience in the international telecommunications market and in the world of sub-marine infrastructure.

Disclaimer

Retelit S.p.A. published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 16:58:01 UTC
