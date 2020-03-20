Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Retelit S.p.A.    LIT   IT0004370463

RETELIT S.P.A.

(LIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Retelit S p A : LOAN CONTRACT SIGNED WITH SYNDICATE OF LEADING BANKS FOR THE ACQUISITION OF BRENNERCOM S.P.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 01:04pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

LOAN CONTRACT SIGNED WITH SYNDICATE OF LEADING BANKS FOR THE ACQUISITION OF

BRENNERCOM S.P.A.

Milan, March 20, 2020 - Retelit S.p.A. (MTA: LIT.MI), Italian leader in fiber optic infrastructure and digital transformation projects, listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, announces that today the subsidiary Retelit Digital Services has obtained a dedicated loan for the acquisition of Brennercom, which is expected to take place by July 2020. The signing of the transaction was announced on February 17, 2020.

The loan of Euro 53.2 million was signed at market conditions with a syndicate of banks formed by Unione di Banche Italiane S.p.A., Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., MPS Capital Services Banca per le Imprese S.p.A. and Banco BPM S.p.A (with Banca IMI S.p.A. as arranger and agent).

Financial support for the acquisition of Brennercom S.p.A. will be provided, for Euro 53.2 million, through the two additional credit lines signed today and for the remainder through a credit line made available by the same bank syndicate as the loan signed on October 21, 2019.

Retelit Group

Retelit is the Italian leader in constructing tailor-made digital transformation projects, executed on entirely Group-managed platforms. In our 20 years we have been the ideal partner for enterprises, the public sector and operators seeking to tackle head-on the challenges of innovation, thanks to a range which covers the entire value chain of ICT and digitalisation services. The combination of Retelit's proprietary assets (a comprehensive fiber optic network in Italy and across the world and a nationwide Data Center network) and the innovation and digital expertise of PA Group (becoming part of the Retelit Group in 2020) has created a unique player in Italy which can offer integrated digital solutions, from infrastructure to data management and from networks to applications. Retelit has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2000 and on the STAR segment since September 26, 2016.

Investor Relations

Retelit Communication

Dario Pardi

Letizia Cilente

Tel. +39 02 2020451

Mob. +39 342 9645801

inv.relations@retelit.it

l.cilente@retelit.it

CDR Communication

media.relations@retelit.it

Vincenza Colucci

Mob. +39 335 6909547

vincenza.colucci@cdr-communication.it

Institutional Media Relations

Media Relations ICT

CDR Communication

Laura Poggi

Angelo Brunello

Tel. +39 02 6705452

Mob. +39 329 2117752

laura.poggi@in-rete.net

angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it

Francesca Negri

Tel. +39 02 6705452

francesca.negri@in-rete.net

1

Disclaimer

Retelit S.p.A. published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 17:03:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RETELIT S.P.A.
01:04pRETELIT S P A : Loan contract signed with syndicate of leading banks for the acq..
PU
03/13RETELIT S P A : Publication of corporate documents
PU
03/12RETELIT S P A : Press release March 12, 2020
PU
03/09RETELIT S P A : Press release March 9, 2020
PU
02/26RETELIT S P A : becomes a shareholder in “MIX”, The main italian Int..
PU
02/17RETELIT S P A : Contract signed for the acquisition of brennercom s.p.a.
PU
01/20RETELIT S P A : Athesia group accepts binding offer from retelit digital service..
PU
01/14RETELIT S P A : Closing completed for acquisition of pa group
PU
2019RETELIT S P A : Board of directors approves interim report at september 30, 2019
PU
2019RETELIT S P A : Acquires the partners associates s.p.a. group
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 216 M
Chart RETELIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Retelit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RETELIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,30  €
Last Close Price 1,31  €
Spread / Highest target 75,0%
Spread / Average Target 75,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 75,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Federico Silvano Protto Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Dario Pardi Chairman & Investor Relations Contact
Enrico Mondo Chief Operating Officer & Co-General Manager
Mirko Endrizzi Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Antonio Baldini Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RETELIT S.P.A.-17.36%231
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.53%221 765
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.59%79 769
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-20.81%58 604
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY2.45%44 408
BCE INC.-9.24%34 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group