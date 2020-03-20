Retelit S p A : LOAN CONTRACT SIGNED WITH SYNDICATE OF LEADING BANKS FOR THE ACQUISITION OF BRENNERCOM S.P.A.

PRESS RELEASE

LOAN CONTRACT SIGNED WITH SYNDICATE OF LEADING BANKS FOR THE ACQUISITION OF

BRENNERCOM S.P.A.

Milan, March 20, 2020 - Retelit S.p.A. (MTA: LIT.MI), Italian leader in fiber optic infrastructure and digital transformation projects, listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, announces that today the subsidiary Retelit Digital Services has obtained a dedicated loan for the acquisition of Brennercom, which is expected to take place by July 2020. The signing of the transaction was announced on February 17, 2020.

The loan of Euro 53.2 million was signed at market conditions with a syndicate of banks formed by Unione di Banche Italiane S.p.A., Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., MPS Capital Services Banca per le Imprese S.p.A. and Banco BPM S.p.A (with Banca IMI S.p.A. as arranger and agent).

Financial support for the acquisition of Brennercom S.p.A. will be provided, for Euro 53.2 million, through the two additional credit lines signed today and for the remainder through a credit line made available by the same bank syndicate as the loan signed on October 21, 2019.

Retelit Group

Retelit is the Italian leader in constructing tailor-made digital transformation projects, executed on entirely Group-managed platforms. In our 20 years we have been the ideal partner for enterprises, the public sector and operators seeking to tackle head-on the challenges of innovation, thanks to a range which covers the entire value chain of ICT and digitalisation services. The combination of Retelit's proprietary assets (a comprehensive fiber optic network in Italy and across the world and a nationwide Data Center network) and the innovation and digital expertise of PA Group (becoming part of the Retelit Group in 2020) has created a unique player in Italy which can offer integrated digital solutions, from infrastructure to data management and from networks to applications. Retelit has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2000 and on the STAR segment since September 26, 2016.

