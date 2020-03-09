Retelit S p A : Press release March 9, 2020

PRESS RELEASE

RETELIT ADAPTS BY-LAWS TO NEW LEGAL PROVISIONS ON GENDER QUOTAS ON

MANAGEMENT AND CONTROL BOARDS

Milan, March 9, 2020 - Retelit S.p.A. ("Retelit") announces that the Board of Directors today, on the basis of the powers granted to it by Article 22, paragraph 2 of the By-Laws, approved the amending of Article 16, paragraph 12 and Article 23, paragraph 5 of the By-Laws in order to adapt these provisions, in view of the renewal of the corporate boards of Retelit on the approval of the financial statements at December 31, 2020, to the new mandatory legal provisions on gender balance on the management and control boards of listed companies, issued by Law No. 160 of December 27, 2019 (the "2020 Budget Law"), which, as noted, amended Articles 147-ter and 148 of Legislative Decree 58/1998 by raising the quota reserved for the under- represented gender from one-third to two-fifths.

The minutes of the motion, as well as the updated company by-laws, will be made available to the public according to the terms provided for by the current legislation at the registered office, on the Company's website www.retelit.it(Investors/Corporate Governance / By-Laws and Shareholders' Meeting Regulation), as well as on the authorised storage mechanism "1Info".

Retelit Group

Retelit is the Italian leader in constructing tailor-made digital transformation projects, executed on entirely Group-managed platforms. In our 20 years we have been the ideal partner for enterprises, the public sector and operators seeking to tackle head-on the challenges of innovation, thanks to a range which covers the entire value chain of ICT and digitalisation services. The combination of Retelit's proprietary assets (a comprehensive fiber optic network in Italy and across the world and a nationwide Data Center network) and the innovation and digital expertise of PA Group (becoming part of the Retelit Group in 2020) has created a unique player in Italy which can offer integrated digital solutions, from infrastructure to data management and from networks to applications. Retelit has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2000 and on the STAR segment since September 26, 2016.

Investor Relations Retelit Communication Dario Pardi Letizia Cilente Tel. +39 02 2020451 Mob. +39 342 9645801 inv.relations@retelit.it l.cilente@retelit.it CDR Communication media.relations@retelit.it Vincenza Colucci Mob. +39 335 6909547 vincenza.colucci@cdr-communication.it