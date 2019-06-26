Reti Telematiche Italiane : Press Release June 26, 2019

PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL POSITIVELY CONCLUDES THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE SEPARATION OF

RETELIT GROUP'S ACTIVITIES INTO TWO ENTIRELY HELD SUBSIDIARIES - ONE DEDICATED TO

CUSTOMER SERVICES AND THE OTHER TO INFRASTRUCTURE.

Milan, June 26, 2019 - Following on from the press release of June 5, 2019 concerning the approval of the separation of the Retelit Group's activities into two companies, Retelit S.p.A. ("Retelit") announces that the President of the Council of Ministers has concluded the process opened following the communication, made by Retelit and its wholly-owned subsidiary Retelit Digital Services S.p.A. (previously called e-via S.p.A.) ("Retelit Digital Services"), supplementing the report on compliance with the conditions and provisions imposed by decree of the President of the Council of Ministers of June 7, 2018 and to be considered, where applicable, as a notification as per Article 2 of Legislative Decree No. 21 of March 15, 2012.

The President of the Council of Ministers in fact indicated that no elements exist which would constitute a grave threat to the security and functioning of the networks and plant and the continuity of provision.

As previously indicated in the above-stated press release, the operation is subject to the release of the required authorisations by the banks financing the Retelit Group as per the loan contract in place, in addition to the consent of all members of the AAE-1 Consortium with regard to the conferment by Retelit to Retelit Digital Services of the AAE-1 cable activities.

Retelit Group

Retelit is a major Italian provider of digital and infrastructure services to the telecommunications market and has been listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 2000, joining the STAR segment on September 26, 2016. The company's fiber optic infrastructure covers over 12,500 kilometres (equivalent to approx. 320,000 km of fiber-optic cables), connecting 10 Metropolitan Networks and 15 Data Centers across Italy. With 4,000 on-net sites and 41 Data Centers reached, Retelit's network extends also overseas, leveraging a Pan- European ring with PoP's in Europe's major cities, including Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam and Paris. Retelit is member of AAE-1 (Africa- Asia-Europe-1), the submarine cable system connecting Europe to Asia through the Middle East, reaching 19 Countries, from Marseille to Hong Kong, owning a landing station in Bari and the Open Hub Med Consortium, a digital telecommunications hub in the Mediterranean, with a proprietary Data Center in Carini (PA). The company has been part of NGENA (Next Generation Enterprise Network Alliance) since November 2018, a global alliance of telecommunications players created to share the proprietary networks of members and provide a stable and scalable global data connectivity network. These assets make Retelit a perfect technological partner for operators and businesses, providing a complete range of high-quality, reliable and safe infrastructure. The services range from fiber optic Internet connectivity to the Multicloud, from Cyber Security services to Application Performance Monitoring and to SD-WAN technology based network services. Finally, Retelit offers Colocation solutions with over 10,500 square meters of equipped and secure fibre optic connected spaces, for the outsourcing of Data Center services and the satisfaction of Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity needs. Retelit's Carrier Ethernet services are in addition Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF) certified. The technological certifications ISO 27000 for the design and supply of network services, Colocation and Cloud and ALLA/NALLA for the provision of military services are added to the MEF CE 2.0 certification.