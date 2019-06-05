Reti Telematiche Italiane : Press release June 5, 2019

PRESS RELEASE

EXECUTION APPROVED OF SEPARATION OF RETELIT GROUP'S ACTIVITIES INTO TWO ENTIRELY

HELD SUBSIDIARIES - ONE DEDICATED TO CUSTOMER SERVICES AND THE OTHER TO

INFRASTRUCTURE.

OPINION OF BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS ON REMUNERATION PLAN BASED ON RETELIT

SHARES ISSUED

Milan, June 5, 2019 - Following on from the press release of April 17, 2019, it is announced that the Boards of Directors of Retelit S.p.A. ("Retelit" or the "Company") and of the entirely held subsidiary Retelit Digital Services S.p.A. (previously e-via S.p.A., "RDS"), have today approved, following a detailed and prudent analysis carried out with the support of the NCTM Legal Firm and PWC, the implementation of the project for the separation of Retelit Group operations into two companies.

A series of preparatory activities to reorganise the current assets, personnel and contracts will continue, resulting in - on its conclusion within the current year - the establishment of two separate legal entities held 100% by Retelit. Specifically, one company (RDS) entirely dedicated to the management and promotion of the fiber infrastructure both in Italy and overseas and the other, a newly incorporated company ("NewCo"), dedicated to the commercialisation of customer value added services. The operation, inter alia subject to the release of the required authorisations by the banks financing the Group as per the loan contract in place, stipulates the preliminary conferment by Retelit to RDS - in turn subject to the approval of all AAE-1 Consortium members - of the activities relating to the AAE-1 cable and the subsequent spin-off of RDS with the allocation to the NewCo of the business relating to services.

The objective of this operation is to provide the Retelit Group with the organisational means and the brand capable of growing both in terms of the commercial capacity of the division dedicated to services and on the other to better manage infrastructure, which is one of the most complete and important in Italy, within a single business proposition. From a financial viewpoint however, the two activities are based on differing drivers and their separation will permit the functional management of the differing objectives.

Dario Pardi, Chairman of Retelit stated: "This operation is a strategic step in Retelit's development. We view the TLC sector in which we operate as experiencing a period of major development and changes. In order to tap into the opportunities available, it is necessary to focus on business operations vertically, with targeted specialisations. For this reason, the Board of Directors - always focused on market evolution - seeks to anticipate developments and lay the foundations for the company's future growth, putting in place also the best organisational structure possible."

The operation involves the related party RDS, as a company entirely held by Retelit (as shall be, once incorporated, the NewCo), and is therefore subject to the exclusion from the application of the related party transactions rules, as per Article 14, paragraph 2 of the "Regulation on the provisions for related party transactions" adopted by CONSOB Motion No. 17221 of March 12, 2010, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "Consob RPT Regulation"), in addition to Article 4.4 of Retelit's Related parties transactions policy. Based on this exclusion, although concerning a transaction which exceeds the relevance thresholds established by the Consob RPT Regulation, the disclosure document as per Article 5 of the Consob RPT Regulation will not be published.