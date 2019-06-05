Reti Telematiche Italiane : Press release June 5, 2019

PRESS RELEASE
EXECUTION APPROVED OF SEPARATION OF RETELIT GROUP'S ACTIVITIES INTO TWO ENTIRELY
HELD SUBSIDIARIES - ONE DEDICATED TO CUSTOMER SERVICES AND THE OTHER TO
INFRASTRUCTURE.
OPINION OF BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS ON REMUNERATION PLAN BASED ON RETELIT
SHARES ISSUED
Milan, June 5, 2019 - Following on from the press release of April 17, 2019, it is announced that the Boards of Directors of Retelit S.p.A. ("Retelit" or the "Company") and of the entirely held subsidiary Retelit Digital Services S.p.A. (previously e-via S.p.A., "RDS"), have today approved, following a detailed and prudent analysis carried out with the support of the NCTM Legal Firm and PWC, the implementation of the project for the separation of Retelit Group operations into two companies.
A series of preparatory activities to reorganise the current assets, personnel and contracts will continue, resulting in - on its conclusion within the current year - the establishment of two separate legal entities held 100% by Retelit. Specifically, one company (RDS) entirely dedicated to the management and promotion of the fiber infrastructure both in Italy and overseas and the other, a newly incorporated company ("NewCo"), dedicated to the commercialisation of customer value added services. The operation, inter alia subject to the release of the required authorisations by the banks financing the Group as per the loan contract in place, stipulates the preliminary conferment by Retelit to RDS - in turn subject to the approval of all AAE-1 Consortium members - of the activities relating to the AAE-1 cable and the subsequent spin-off of RDS with the allocation to the NewCo of the business relating to services.
The objective of this operation is to provide the Retelit Group with the organisational means and the brand capable of growing both in terms of the commercial capacity of the division dedicated to services and on the other to better manage infrastructure, which is one of the most complete and important in Italy, within a single business proposition. From a financial viewpoint however, the two activities are based on differing drivers and their separation will permit the functional management of the differing objectives.
Dario Pardi, Chairman of Retelit stated: "This operation is a strategic step in Retelit's development. We view the TLC sector in which we operate as experiencing a period of major development and changes. In order to tap into the opportunities available, it is necessary to focus on business operations vertically, with targeted specialisations. For this reason, the Board of Directors - always focused on market evolution - seeks to anticipate developments and lay the foundations for the company's future growth, putting in place also the best organisational structure possible."
The operation involves the related party RDS, as a company entirely held by Retelit (as shall be, once incorporated, the NewCo), and is therefore subject to the exclusion from the application of the related party transactions rules, as per Article 14, paragraph 2 of the "Regulation on the provisions for related party transactions" adopted by CONSOB Motion No. 17221 of March 12, 2010, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "Consob RPT Regulation"), in addition to Article 4.4 of Retelit's Related parties transactions policy. Based on this exclusion, although concerning a transaction which exceeds the relevance thresholds established by the Consob RPT Regulation, the disclosure document as per Article 5 of the Consob RPT Regulation will not be published.
The transaction was approved with the favourable vote of all independent directors present at the board of directors meeting of Retelit.
Additional information which is not yet available shall be communicated by the company once known.
****
Following on from the press release of March 15, 2019, communicating, inter alia, the non-release by the Board of Statutory Auditors of the opinion as per Article 2389, paragraph III of the civil code, concerning the change to the remuneration plan based on ordinary Retelit shares as per Article 114-bis of the CFA, approved with motion of the BoD of the same date, the company announces that today the Board of Statutory Auditors ex-post issued this opinion, with the Board of Directors noting such and confirming, to the extent of its scope, the motion of March 15.
Retelit Group
Retelit is a major Italian provider of digital and infrastructure services to the telecommunications market and has been listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 2000, joining the STAR segment on September 26, 2016. The company's fiber optic infrastructure covers over 12,500 kilometres (equivalent to approx. 320,000 km of fiber-optic cables), connecting 10 Metropolitan Networks and 15 Data Centers across Italy. With 4,000 on-net sites and 41 Data Centers reached, Retelit's network extends also overseas, leveraging a Pan- European ring with PoP's in Europe's major cities, including Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam and Paris. Retelit is member of AAE-1 (Africa- Asia-Europe-1), the submarine cable system connecting Europe to Asia through the Middle East, reaching 19 Countries, from Marseille to Hong Kong, owning a landing station in Bari and the Open Hub Med Consortium, a digital telecommunications hub in the Mediterranean, with a proprietary Data Center in Carini (PA). The company has been part of NGENA (Next Generation Enterprise Network Alliance) since November 2018, a global alliance of telecommunications players created to share the proprietary networks of members and provide a stable and scalable global data connectivity network. These assets make Retelit a perfect technological partner for operators and businesses, providing a complete range of high-quality, reliable and safe infrastructure. The services range from fiber optic Internet connectivity to the Multicloud, from Cyber Security services to Application Performance Monitoring and to SD-WAN technology based network services. Finally, Retelit offers Colocation solutions with over 10,500 square meters of equipped and secure fibre optic connected spaces, for the outsourcing of Data Center services and the satisfaction of Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity needs. Retelit's Carrier Ethernet services are in addition Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF) certified. The technological certifications ISO 27000 for the design and supply of network services, Colocation and Cloud and ALLA/NALLA for the provision of military services are added to the MEF CE 2.0 certification.
Investor Relations
Retelit Communication
Dario Pardi
Letizia Cilente
Tel. +39 02 2020451
Mob. +39 342 9645801
inv.relations@retelit.it
l.cilente@retelit.it
CDR Communication
media.relations@retelit.it
Vincenza Colucci
Mob. +39 335 6909547
vincenza.colucci@cdr-communication.it
Institutional Media Relations
Media Relations ICT
CDR Communication
Laura Poggi
Angelo Brunello
Tel. +39 02 6705452
Mob. +39 329 2117752
laura.poggi@in-rete.net
angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it
Francesca Negri
Tel. +39 02 6705452
francesca.negri@in-rete.net
Disclaimer
Retelit S.p.A. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 15:02:09 UTC