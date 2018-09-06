Log in
Reti Telematiche Italiane SpA    LIT   IT0004370463

RETI TELEMATICHE ITALIANE SPA (LIT)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Reti Telematiche Italiane : RETELIT INVOLVED IN ITALIAN INFRASTRUCTURE DAY 2018

09/06/2018 | 09:02am CEST
Retelit, which for over 20 years has played a crucial role in the network infrastructure sector, will hold one-to-one meetings with the Italian and international financial community to outline to the market the Group strategy, the 2018 half-year results and company projects.

The Chief Executive Officer Federico Protto, the CFO Fabio Bortolotti and the IR Advisor Vincenza Colucci of CDR Communication will participate at the event.

Federico Protto stated: 'Retelit possesses an infrastructure and expertise in the TLC sector which is matched by very few companies. Retelit's fiber optic network now extends to over 12,500 kilometers in Italy and, thanks to the AAE-1 fiber optic system, connects Europe, the Middle East and Asia, through the proprietary Bari landing station, making Southern Italy and Palermo a true telecommunications hub in the Mediterranean. In addition to connecting three continents at high speeds, Retelit has put in place connections and partnerships at a global level with the main international operators, the European digital hubs and the Internet eXchanges. Thanks to these assets, the Group increasingly plays a key role in the advancing digital transformation of the Italian economy, as demonstrated by our participation at this event. In order to continue in this direction, we are steadfastly committed to delivering upon the plans and commercial development identified in the 2018-2022 Industrial Plan, which to date fully correlates to the growth forecasts.
'The economic and financial performance - concluded the CEO- in addition to order numbers, as indicated in the half-year results are in line with current year guidance, which is also confirmed'.

Italian Equity Week, organised by Borsa Italiana, with the support of Confindustria and in collaboration with Bain & Company, Banca Akros - Banco BPM Group, Banca IMI - Intesa Sanpaolo Group, Citi, Equita SIM, HSBC, Intermonte SIM, Kepler-Cheuvreux, McKinsey & Company, Mediobanca and Unicredit, brings companies and domestic and international investors specialised in various sectors together and at the same time outlines to non-listed companies the opportunities offered by access to the capital markets. Over the three days, the participating companies (both listed and non-listed) will be involved in strategic sector briefings, an IPO Forum and one-to-one and one-to-many meetings with leading Italian and international investors.

Disclaimer

Retelit S.p.A. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 07:01:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 70,2 M
EBIT 2018 10,4 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,51%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,11x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,83x
Capitalization 218 M
Chart RETI TELEMATICHE ITALIANE SPA
Duration : Period :
Reti Telematiche Italiane SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RETI TELEMATICHE ITALIANE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,00 €
Spread / Average Target 51%
Managers
NameTitle
Federico Protto Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Dario Pardi Chairman & Investor Relations Contact
Enrico Mondo Chief Operating Officer & Co-General Manager
Fabio Bortolotti Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Baldini Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RETI TELEMATICHE ITALIANE SPA-20.24%253
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.68%219 778
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-11.11%92 835
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-9.12%75 824
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%44 740
ORANGE-5.77%42 668
