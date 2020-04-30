Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Retractable Technologies, Inc.    RVP

RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(RVP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Retractable Technologies, Inc. : Reports Change to Meeting Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 03:50pm EDT

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) (the “Company”) today announced that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and related health and travel concerns, the date of the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (the “Annual Meeting”) has been changed to June 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The adjourned meeting is expected to be held at Little Elm Town Hall located at 100 West Eldorado Parkway, Little Elm, Texas 75068. However, the Company has also secured a vendor to assist in facilitating a virtual meeting on June 22, 2020 if an in-person meeting is still not advisable due to COVID-19 concerns. If the format of the meeting is changed to a virtual meeting, a notice will be distributed by press release.

A notice regarding the change to the date of the Annual Meeting (the “Notice”) is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission together with this press release. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, shareholder participation and voting is provided in the Notice.

The Company manufactures and markets VanishPoint® and Patient Safe® safety medical products and the EasyPoint® needle. The VanishPoint® syringe, blood collection, and IV catheter products are designed to prevent needlestick injuries and product reuse by retracting the needle directly from the patient, effectively reducing exposure to the contaminated needle. Patient Safe® syringes are uniquely designed to reduce the risk of bloodstream infections resulting from catheter hub contamination. The EasyPoint® is a retractable needle that can be used with luer lock syringes, luer slip syringes, and prefilled syringes to give injections. The EasyPoint® needle also can be used to aspirate fluids and for blood collection. The Company’s products are distributed by various specialty and general line distributors.

For more information on Retractable Technologies, Inc., visit its website at www.retractable.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES,
03:50pRETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Reports Change to Meeting Date
BU
04/22RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creat..
AQ
04/01RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
03/31RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/31RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Declares Dividends to Series I and II Class B C..
BU
03/31RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Reports Results For 2019
BU
03/30RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
2019RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
2019RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Declares Dividends to Series I and II Class B P..
BU
2019RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Chart RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas J. Shaw Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence G. Salerno Operations Director
John W. Fort CFO, Treasurer, Director, CAO & Vice President
Judy Ni Zhu Manager-Research & Development
Kathryn M. Duesman Vice President-Clinical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.84.67%36
MEDTRONIC PLC-12.61%132 864
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.9.41%46 404
HOYA CORPORATION-4.91%35 921
DEXCOM, INC.57.94%31 902
TERUMO CORPORATION-2.16%25 341
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group