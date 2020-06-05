Retractable Technologies, Inc. : to Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Log in
06/05/2020 | 12:39pm EDT

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) (the “Company”) today announced that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and related health and travel concerns, the adjourned 2020 annual meeting of shareholders of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (the “Annual Meeting”) has been changed to a virtual-only format via live webcast. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on June 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central time. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

Shareholders are entitled to participate in the live webcast of the Annual Meeting if they held shares of the Company as of the close of business on March 13, 2020, the record date. Such shareholders will be able to participate by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/RVP2020 and entering the 16-digit control number found on the voting form that was enclosed with the previously-distributed proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. Online access will open shortly prior to the start of the Annual Meeting to allow time to log in.

A notice regarding the change to the format of the Annual Meeting (the “Notice”) is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission together with this press release.

About Retractable Technologies, Inc.

The Company manufactures and markets VanishPoint® and Patient Safe® safety medical products and the EasyPoint® needle. The VanishPoint® syringe, blood collection, and IV catheter products are designed to prevent needlestick injuries and product reuse by retracting the needle directly from the patient, effectively reducing exposure to the contaminated needle. Patient Safe® syringes are uniquely designed to reduce the risk of bloodstream infections resulting from catheter hub contamination. The EasyPoint® is a retractable needle that can be used with luer lock syringes, luer slip syringes, and prefilled syringes to give injections. The EasyPoint® needle also can be used to aspirate fluids and for blood collection. The Company’s products are distributed by various specialty and general line distributors.

For more information on Retractable Technologies, Inc., visit its website at www.retractable.com.


Managers
NameTitle
Thomas J. Shaw Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence G. Salerno Operations Director
John W. Fort CFO, Treasurer, Director, CAO & Vice President
Judy Ni Zhu Manager-Research & Development
Kathryn M. Duesman Vice President-Clinical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.293.33%36
MEDTRONIC PLC-14.51%130 071
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.5.99%45 098
HOYA CORPORATION-0.81%35 630
DEXCOM, INC.57.65%31 845
TERUMO CORPORATION10.19%29 542
