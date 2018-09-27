Retrophin Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 15th International Symposium on IgA Nephropathy

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTRX) today announced two upcoming presentations related to its development program for sparsentan in the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN), a rare kidney disorder often resulting in end-stage renal disease, during the 15th International Symposium on IgA Nephropathy (IIgANN 2018). IIgANN 2018 is being held September 27–29, 2018, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



Oral Presentations:

PROTECT in Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy (IgAN): Study Design of a Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, International, Active-controlled Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Sparsentan

Abstract #: 0055

Location: Ballroom Cabildo

Saturday, September 29, 2018

11:00 a.m. ART

The PROTECT Study is a global, randomized, multicenter, double-blind, parallel-arm, active-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of sparsentan for the treatment of IgAN. Approximately 280 patients with primary IgAN, aged 18 years or older, are expected to be randomized to receive either sparsentan (initial dose of 200 mg daily for two weeks, titrating up to a target dose of 400 mg daily) or an active control, irbesartan (initial dose of 150 mg daily for two weeks, titrating up to a target dose of 300 mg daily). The primary efficacy endpoint is the change in proteinuria (urine protein-to-creatinine ratio) from baseline after 36 weeks of treatment. Retrophin expects that successful achievement of this endpoint will serve as the basis for Subpart H accelerated approval of sparsentan in the United States and Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) consideration in Europe. Secondary efficacy endpoints include change in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) from baseline to four weeks post-cessation of randomized treatment, as well as the rate of change in eGFR over 52-week and 104-week periods following the first six weeks of randomized treatment. Retrophin expects to initiate the PROTECT Study during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Effect of Sparsentan, a Dual Angiotensin II Type 1 (AT1) and Endothelin Type A (ETA) Receptor Antagonist, in the Rat anti-Thy1 Model of Glomerulonephritis

Abstract #: 0054

Location: Ballroom Cabildo

Friday, September 28, 2018

4:35 p.m. ART

In a preclinical study of glomerulonephritis in an anti-Thy1 rodent model that shares structural and pathophysiologic features with IgAN, sparsentan was shown to have dose-dependent reductions in inflammation, mesangial cell activation, interstitial myofibroblast activation, glomerular injury, mesangial cell proliferation, macrophage infiltration and proteinuria.

About IgA Nephropathy

IgA nephropathy (IgAN), also known as Berger’s disease, is a rare chronic kidney disorder in which an estimated 20 to 40 percent of patients progress to end-stage renal disease (ESRD) within 10 to 20 years of diagnosis. IgAN is often defined by progressive proteinuria, hematuria and acute onset of nephrotic syndrome. The disorder is estimated to affect more than 100,000 people in the U.S. and is one of the leading causes of acute nephritis in Europe and Japan.

About Sparsentan

Sparsentan’s dual mechanism of action combines angiotensin receptor blockade with endothelin receptor type A blockade. Retrophin is developing sparsentan for the treatment of IgAN, as well as for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a rare kidney disorder that also often leads to ESRD. In several forms of chronic kidney disease, such as IgAN and FSGS, endothelin receptor blockade has been shown to have an additive beneficial effect on proteinuria in combination with renin-angiotensin blockade via angiotensin receptor blockade or angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors. Sparsentan has been granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of FSGS by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Commission.

The Phase 2 DUET Study of sparsentan in FSGS met its primary efficacy endpoint for the combined treatment group, demonstrating a greater than two-fold reduction in proteinuria compared to irbesartan, after the eight-week, double-blind treatment period. Irbesartan is part of a class of drugs used to manage FSGS and IgAN in the absence of an FDA-approved pharmacologic treatment. In April 2018, Retrophin initiated the pivotal Phase 3 DUPLEX Study of sparsentan for the treatment of FSGS. The study includes an interim efficacy endpoint based on proteinuria to serve as the basis for a New Drug Application (NDA) filing for Subpart H accelerated approval of sparsentan in the U.S. and Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) consideration in Europe. In addition, Retrophin expects to initiate the pivotal Phase 3 PROTECT Study evaluating the safety and efficacy of sparsentan for the treatment of IgAN during the fourth quarter of 2018. If approved, sparsentan could potentially be the first FDA-approved pharmacologic treatment for FSGS and IgAN.

About Retrophin

Retrophin is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in identifying, developing and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare disease. The Company’s approach centers on its pipeline featuring late-stage assets targeting rare diseases with significant unmet medical needs, including fosmetpantotenate for pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration (PKAN), a life-threatening neurological disorder that typically begins in early childhood, and sparsentan for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN), disorders characterized by progressive scarring of the kidney often leading to end-stage renal disease. Research in additional rare diseases is also underway, including a joint development arrangement evaluating the potential of CNSA-001 in phenylketonuria (PKU), a rare genetic metabolic condition that can lead to neurological and behavioral impairment. Retrophin’s R&D efforts are supported by revenues from the Company’s commercial products Chenodal®, Cholbam® and Thiola®.

