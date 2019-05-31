Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Retrophin Inc    RTRX

RETROPHIN INC

(RTRX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Retrophin : From prison, 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli sues ex-colleagues for $30 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 05:48pm EDT
Former drug company executive Martin Shkreli exits U.S. District Court after being convicted of securities fraud, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Martin Shkreli, the pharmaceutical entrepreneur serving a seven-year prison term for fraud, on Friday sued three former colleagues at Retrophin Inc for more than $30 million (24 million pounds), saying they illegally ousted him from that company in 2014.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Shkreli said Stephen Aselage, Margaret Valeur-Jensen and Gary Lyons fraudulently induced him to negotiate his exit from Retrophin, only to then "trick him" into signing away his rights as chief executive and founder without receiving anything in return.

Shkreli said the defendants were "driven by their egos, jealousy, and greed," and that Aselage and Valeur-Jensen then "paid themselves" more than $35 million from assets he created.

Aselage is a director of Retrophin, where he also served as chief executive after Shkreli left, while Lyons is Retrophin's chairman. Valeur-Jensen is a lawyer who became the San Diego-based company's general counsel after Shkreli's departure.

Retrophin was not named as a defendant. The company, through an outside spokesman, declined to comment on the lawsuit or on the defendants' behalf. The defendants could not immediately be reached for comment. Shkreli's lawyer, Edward Kang, declined to answer questions about the lawsuit.

Shkreli said his damages estimate reflects compensation owed under his employment agreement "and other compensation he would have received." He is also seeking unspecified punitive damages.

Known as "Pharma Bro," Shkreli, 36, is perhaps best known for raising the price of the anti-parasitic drug Daraprim by more than 5,000% while serving as chief executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals, now known as Phoenixus AG.

He also became known for his use of social media, including when he offered followers a $5,000 bounty for a hair from former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

A jury in Brooklyn, New York, convicted Shkreli in August 2017 of defrauding investors in hedge funds he once ran, and conspiring to manipulate Retrophin's stock price. He was acquitted on other charges.

Shkreli is serving his sentence at a low-security prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania.

He had been imprisoned in Fort Dix, New Jersey, but was moved after The Wall Street Journal said in March he was helping "call the shots" for Phoenixus from there, with the aid of a contraband smartphone, as that company's "shadow power."

The case is Shkreli v Aselage et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-05120.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)

By Jonathan Stempel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RETROPHIN INC
05:48pRETROPHIN : From prison, 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli sues ex-colleagues for $30 ..
RE
05/30Retrophin to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
05/20RETROPHIN : NORD Launches New Program Aimed at Providing Caregivers with Relief
PU
05/14RETROPHIN : Appoints Sandra E. Poole to Board of Directors
AQ
05/13RETROPHIN, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matte..
AQ
05/13Retrophin Appoints Sandra E. Poole to Board of Directors
GL
05/13RETROPHIN, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07RETROPHIN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07RETROPHIN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
05/07Retrophin Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 173 M
EBIT 2019 -119 M
Net income 2019 -126 M
Debt 2019 154 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 5,34x
EV / Sales 2020 5,03x
Capitalization 767 M
Chart RETROPHIN INC
Duration : Period :
Retrophin Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RETROPHIN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 46,3 $
Spread / Average Target 150%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Dube President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary A. Lyons Chairman
Neil F. McFarlane Chief Operating Officer
Laura M. Clague CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
William E. Rote Senior VP, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RETROPHIN INC-18.16%767
GILEAD SCIENCES1.26%80 540
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.75%43 607
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-17.55%33 176
GENMAB7.49%10 550
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC6.52%8 620
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About