Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Retrophin Inc    RTRX

RETROPHIN INC

(RTRX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Retrophin to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTRX) today announced that Company management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences in June:

Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
Location: New York City

William Blair 2019 Growth Stock Conference
Date: Thursday, June 6, 2019
Time: 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET)
Location: Chicago

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
Date: Thursday, June 20, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
Location: New York City

BMO 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Location: New York City

Live webcasts will be available at http://ir.retrophin.com/events and archived replays will be accessible for up to 30 days.

About Retrophin

Retrophin is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in identifying, developing and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare disease. The Company’s approach centers on its pipeline featuring late-stage assets targeting rare diseases with significant unmet medical needs, including fosmetpantotenate for pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration (PKAN), a life-threatening neurological disorder that typically begins in early childhood, and sparsentan for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN), disorders characterized by progressive scarring of the kidney often leading to end-stage renal disease. Research in additional rare diseases is also underway, including a joint development arrangement evaluating the potential of CNSA-001 in phenylketonuria (PKU), a rare genetic metabolic condition that can lead to neurological and behavioral impairment. Retrophin’s R&D efforts are supported by revenues from the Company’s commercial products Chenodal®, Cholbam® and Thiola®.

Retrophin.com

Contact:
Chris Cline, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
760-260-8600
IR@retrophin.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RETROPHIN INC
04:31pRetrophin to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
05/20RETROPHIN : NORD Launches New Program Aimed at Providing Caregivers with Relief
PU
05/14RETROPHIN : Appoints Sandra E. Poole to Board of Directors
AQ
05/13RETROPHIN, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matte..
AQ
05/13Retrophin Appoints Sandra E. Poole to Board of Directors
GL
05/13RETROPHIN, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07RETROPHIN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07RETROPHIN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
05/07Retrophin Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
04/25RETROPHIN, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 173 M
EBIT 2019 -119 M
Net income 2019 -126 M
Debt 2019 154 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 5,41x
EV / Sales 2020 5,09x
Capitalization 780 M
Chart RETROPHIN INC
Duration : Period :
Retrophin Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RETROPHIN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 46,3 $
Spread / Average Target 146%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Dube President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary A. Lyons Chairman
Neil F. McFarlane Chief Operating Officer
Laura M. Clague CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
William E. Rote Senior VP, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RETROPHIN INC-16.84%780
GILEAD SCIENCES1.31%80 578
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.51%42 657
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-17.60%33 156
GENMAB7.49%10 553
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC8.24%8 759
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About