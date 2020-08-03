Log in
Retrophin to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/03/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTRX) today announced that Company management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences in August:

William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2020
Date: Thursday, August 6, 2020
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference
Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Live webcasts will be available at http://ir.retrophin.com/events and archived replays will be accessible for up to 30 days.

About Retrophin

Retrophin is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in identifying, developing and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare disease. The Company’s approach centers on its pipeline featuring sparsentan, a product candidate in late-stage development for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN), rare disorders characterized by progressive scarring of the kidney often leading to end-stage renal disease. Research in additional rare diseases is also underway, including partnerships with leaders in patient advocacy and government research to identify potential therapeutics for NGLY1 deficiency and Alagille syndrome, conditions with no approved treatment options. Retrophin’s R&D efforts are supported by revenues from the Company’s commercial products Chenodal®, Cholbam®, Thiola® and Thiola EC®.

Retrophin.com

Contact:

Chris Cline, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
888-969-7879
IR@retrophin.com   

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
